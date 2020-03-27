Today's Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Friday, March 27, 2020

Enlightened, star signs!

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for today on Friday, March 27, 2020.

The Sun is in the ambitious zodiac sign of Aries. The Moon spends the day in comforting Taurus.

How will today's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

Today's Moon will harmonize sweetly with Mercury in Pisces.

Are you a closed-minded or open-minded person when it comes to love and relationships?

Mercury isn't only about communication. It's also the planet that represents how you learn and think.

As you are influenced by others, Mercury is also influenced by the energy that's around it.

Mercury rules Gemini and Virgo, both mutable zodiac signs. So, today, as Mercury in Pisces (another mutable zodiac sign) communicates with stubborn Taurus, something amazing can happen in your relationships.

If you take the time to get to know your partner, you'll have the aptitude to understand where it is that they are coming from, especially when points of view are different from your own.

You may see that your differences can become strengths that help to fortify areas of your relationship that are vulnerable.

You may find that your ability to connect with your partner, emotionally helps engage your imaginative side.

Mercury in Pisces can be a sugar-coated love language type of energy. So, enjoy some sweet talk, long walks, and kindness on overdrive today.

Scroll down to find today's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Today's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, as things continue to ramp up and your drive and determination climb, you're open and receptive to your significant other's dreams and hopes for the future, even if they don't match up with your own.

Single? Today's a great day for being a good listener and hearing someone speak about their ambitions so you can make an informed decision about your future relationship potential.

Today's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you may not see things as crystal clear as you think you do, and for this reason, it is best for you to take things slow. You may be restless and want to spice your relationship up, today.

If you are having mixed feelings about what you want and what you see as reasonable, you'll be able to sort your emotions out soon.

Today's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, sometimes what you imagine will be a painful part of a relationship isn't as hard as you think it will be.

Today, you may have to face your fears but in the process realize your resilience in the process.

Today's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the people you can depend on often are few enough to count on one hand.

However, you may discover acquaintances in your life have the level of empathy you need to help out during times of trouble.

Today's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, things that you ordinarily love to do may change today.

You may find yourself intrigued by a new idea that allows you to experiment with your mate in a romantic and adventurous way.

Today's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, a simple gesture of kindness goes a long way today. The more you are generous with your partner the greater return you receive from them emotionally.

Single? Try to find a way to connect with the person you are attracted to by discovering your common interests.

Today's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, even though you would prefer not to do things in a rote way sometimes it's necessary.

Going through the motions can be the right thing to do can help to bring the feelings you thought were lost back into your life again.

Today's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, love is all around and it's the fire of passion that rekindles a lost flame in your relationship.

You may have to try harder right now, but your effort to fan the flame of passion can make an ember become a hot romance.

Today's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today, look for all the sweet stuff in love.

You may find that you're more open and receptive to romance and willing to be whisked away from your day's routine and immerse yourself into romance and love.

Today's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, it takes time to say what you're thinking especially if the message is hard to deliver because the fear of rejection gets in the way.

Focus on winning in the game of love, even if you feel as though your love life is hitting a dry spell.

Today's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, a gentle word can make all the difference in a relationship.

When you approach people from a position of care and concern, they soften and are more receptive to your gestures of kindness.

Today's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you may be in a romantic mood or open to exploring romance today, your partner might need some coaxing.

Try to create an ambiance that allows time for unwinding after a long day.

Talk about what you enjoy. Do little things that you know go a long way with your mate.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.