How To Calculate Your Personal Year Number For 2022

Many have heard by now that people are calculating their personal year number. But what is that and why is it so special?

A personal year number is a numerology practice that tells you what cycle you are in that year. In numerology, there is a life cycle of nine (with master number 11 popping up every now and then).

That is, our lives go through these nine phases consistently. The personal year number lets you know what cycle you are in and what that means for you.

That doesn't go to say that if you get a cycle number that focuses on your career, you won't find love that year. You can still do anything you wish to do that year, no matter the energy you will experience. You aren't trapped by it.

Your personal year number is basically a way of preparing you for the energies you will be facing.

How to Calculate Your Personal Year Number

To calculate your personal year number, you need your birthday, your birth month, and the year you wish to calculate. For example, April 3, 2022.

Example: 4 + 3 + 2 + 0 + 2 + 2 = 13

Then, simplify that number by adding the digits together.

Example: 1 + 3 = 4

The personal year number for April 3 for the year 2022 is 4.

Personal Year Number Meaning

Personal Year 1: New Beginnings

Cycle 1 has a focused energy on new beginnings, opportunities, and independence. This is the year you will usually end up doing things on your own and in your own way, not really relying on others.

It's the year of fresh starts and clean slates. You may move, you may get a new job, or you may meet new people that will impact your life.

Personal Year 2: Relationships

Personal Year 2 is a good year to start a relationship. In this cycle, you end up making friends easily and getting along with the world around you.

The energies for this year are focused on development, cooperation, and patience.

Personal Year 3: Creative Work

Year 3 has energy focused on creative successes. That means you may have more of an inclination to create as a way to express yourself while in this personal year number.

Personal Year 4: Self-Improvement

Cycle 4 has a lot to do with self-improvement, hard work, and laying foundations. The year is about building yourself into who you want to be and getting yourself to where you desire.

Whether it's through your job or hobbies, or where you are in the world, you are the focus of this year's energy. Thus, personal year number 4 is a very active time in your life where you will make big decisions.

Personal Year 5: Changes

Personal Year 5 is basically a break from the past 4 vibrations. This cycle is focused on liberation and change. You may have a feeling of being loose or free.

During this year, necessary things you worked on previously will move into their rightful position in your life, both internally and externally.

Personal Year 6: Home and Duties

Year 6 is the year that you are faced with many choices. It mostly has to do with your obligations. You may feel a natural urge to help those around you during this cycle.

The energy focuses on family, home, and responsibility this year.

Personal Year 7: Inner Search

Year 7 can be difficult, but necessary to your personal growth. The year comes with many changes emotionally. These changes may be with friendships, romantic relationships, your workplace, within your home, or even your own soul.

This cycle is for you to learn to use your internal resources to face problems rather than leaning on others.

Personal Year 8: Praise and Reward

Personal Year 8 is about being rewarded for your past work in the previous years. The reward will depend on how hard you worked through your changes.

Number 8 is about balance and karma, so if you did your best, then high gains are coming your way this year.

Personal Year 9: Conclusion

Cycle 9 is focused on closing the life cycle and preparing for the next. This year may cause trouble for those who no longer wish for change, but without change our lives become stagnant.

This year will get you ready for your next level of personal growth that will come with the next cycle.

Personal Year 11: Spiritual Inspiration

Year 11 only comes up once in a blue moon. This bonus cycle, as some call it, instills within you a higher level of spirituality. This will then give you the energy to inspire others around you.

You will also be able to develop your intuitive skills so far as to uncover and detect subtle feelings many cannot. In year 11, you will also be able to recognize opportunities from literally everything you encounter.

It's a pretty big deal of a personal year number to get.

Deauna Nunes is an assistant editor who covers pop culture, lifestyle, love and relationship topics for YourTango. She's been published by Emerson College's literary magazine Generic. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.