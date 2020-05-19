Why You Keep Seeing The Number 1 In Sequence

11 might seem like a random number, but it has a spiritual meaning behind it.

All angel numbers present themselves in sequence, and when you see the number 1 repeated as 11 or 111, there can be significant spiritual meaning.

What does it mean to see angel numbers 11?

Numbers are the language of angels.

When an angel begins communicating with you through numbers, you're being invited to a spiritual journey.

The number 1 in numerology means leadership, so when you start to see 1-1 or any 1s in sequential numbers it means to stop and pay attention. You could miss an opportunity to express your life purpose.

Angel 11 is a Master Number, in numerology, which is twice the effect of a number 1 — The Leader.

11 or 1s in any extended sequence is a clear sign that a major transition point can take your life into an entirely new direction.

Not only are you entering a process that will grow you spiritually, but in an area where you may be asked to lead or to teach others the lessons you've learned during this time.

What should you do when you start seeing angel numbers 11?

Pay attention to your inner thoughts, especially your fears.

This life purpose will be the fulfillment of prayers that you ask the Universe to answer regularly.

Angel numbers that are also Master Numbers have a higher than usual vibrational energy.

You will not be comfortable taking the risks you are led to at this time.

Angel number 11 reduces down to a 2. The number 2 in numerology is associated with harmony.

The number 2 is also a complicated journey to be on because it deals with getting along with others, perhaps people you don't particularly enjoy being around.

Angel number 11 is tied back to karma because this is a spiritual awakening.

Your spiritual journey will enlighten you and bring you clarity.

When you see Angel number 11, think carefully.

Use your logic, but take your feelings and intuition with you.

You will be facing situations that have been bothering you for some time. Certain people may reenter or become a part of your life. These individuals are mirrors and are your spiritual teachers.

Angel number 11 means that you need to be loving and more cooperative towards others. So, it's a good time to practice your compassionate side.

Of course, it might not be obvious at first sight. You might lose your patience along the way either for a while or for a short amount of time, but the angels are watching out for you at all times.

If you see 11 frequently, analyze what you were just doing and why.

What most normal people would do is that they would either ignore when they see numbers in sequence in an email, a letter, a clock or an address.

But, if you start to see a pattern or increase in the frequency of 11 in your life, take it as a sign from your higher-ups that something's going to happen.

Seeing the number 11 means that you are in tune with your life purpose.

You have a life purpose, and it's the reason why you are here. You're here to make something beautiful happen.

The process may involve painful moments that don't always feel fair but remember that everything happens for a reason. Embrace the lessons of this journey.

Angel Number 11 or 111 means hard times are up ahead.

Angel number 11 shows it that spiritually, things are going to be difficult when it comes to following what's intended for you, but in the end, it's all going to work out.

With life comes hardships, and it's something that everyone deals with to some extent.

When you see the number 11 anywhere around you, this might be a sign that you should use what you have to help others, too.

Whether it's running an errand for your neighbor or doing a favor for your friend, use what you're given to pay it forward.

As I've mentioned earlier, angel number 11 is tied to 11/2, so remember that what goes around comes around... watch out.

A reason why angels might be sending you the number 11 of all numbers is to help you reduce the amount of negativity that's in your life.

Some people clear the energy by burning sage in their residence, so you might want to do this, too.

Reducing the amount of negativity that's in your life could mean ending a toxic relationship with either a family member, friend, or partner.

It could also mean leaving a toxic workplace that's been sucking the living life out of you, despite how much you like or dislike the job that you have.

Angel number 11 also brings out the creativity within a person.

Whether you have to be creative in a situation with your friends, or if you have to be creative in a financial situation, angel number 11 is giving you the permission to handle the situation at hand.

Angel number 11 involves intuition or gut feelings. So, follow your instincts.

Your intuition will usually be correct to some extent, which means that you should be listening to them.

