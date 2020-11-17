Chris Evans And Aly Raisman Spark Dating Rumors After Their Puppy ‘Play Date’ — See The Adorable Video

Another day, another “are they or aren’t they” rumor to address.

Captain America star Chris Evans and Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman sparked dating rumors after Raisman posted a video of Evans holding her new puppy, Mylo, on Nov. 15.

“Best buds,” she captioned the video on Twitter, while writing, “Mylo and Dodger playdate @chrisevans” on her Instagram Story.

After Raisman posted the cute content all over her social media pages, fans everywhere were all wondering the same thing:

Are Chris Evans and Aly Raisman dating?

Let’s take a look at the pair’s rumored romance.

Chris Evans and Aly Raisman fueled romance rumors over the weekend.

Fans couldn’t contain themselves after Raisman posted the adorable video to Twitter on Nov. 15.

“Listen, if Aly Raisman and Chris Evans are a thing, then 2020 has officially turned around, specifically for me,” one fan of the rumored couple wrote on Twitter, while another said, “Wait, am I the only one wondering why Ally and Chris are hanging out together??”

While some fans are supportive of the prospective couple, others are devastated.

“If Aly Raisman and Chris Evans are dating I will cry,” one crushed social media user tweeted, while another said, “

One Twitter user went so far as to accuse Raisman of using Evans to remain relevant in the news cycle, writing, “Not hurt feelings but it's oblivious [sic] that she posted this for using him.She got 6k likes... this pretty understandable she doing this for this kind of questions like 'are they dating?'”

How did Chris Evans and Aly Raisman meet?

Although it’s unclear how the two celebs know each other, one Twitter user pointed out that they’re both from Massachusetts — a relatively small state in the grand scheme of things — so perhaps they’ve been friends for a while.

“They're both from Massachusetts. How they met is a mystery,” the Twitter user wrote.

“Does every person from boston just know each other by default like how does this work,” another social media user questioned.

Neither Raisman nor Evans have commented about their weekend play date.

While neither parties have yet to comment on their playdate, Chris Evans retweeted Aly Raisman’s video of himself with Mylo, so it’s safe to say there’s something going on with the pair — whether it’s a close friendship or a budding new relationship.

Aly Raisman has dated celebs before.

Raisman dated The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood from 2016 - 2017, and while she’s stayed pretty mum about the details of their relationship, Underwood had no problem dishing on their relationship in his book, The First Time.

“Aly FaceTimed me and ended our relationship,” he wrote. “I pulled over to the side of the road, stunned and unable to comprehend this was happening … Afterward, I sat in my car and cried. I was numb for days.”

“I reached out to Aly several times without getting any response to my calls or texts,” he continued. “I called Aly’s best friend, Simone Biles, hoping she could offer an explanation or insight, adding, “I didn’t know what to do or where to turn. I went for long runs and replayed conversations in my head, wondering if I’d said or done anything wrong.”

Chris Evans was rumored to have an affair with Lily James earlier this year.

Evans’ love life always seems to be the talk of the tabloids, and his rumored summer tryst with Cinderella actress Lily James did not go unnoticed.

Earlier this year, the pair were rumored to have had an affair after Evans and James were spotted enjoying a night on the town together in London, arriving back to his hotel room separately in the early morning hours.

James was reportedly still with her ex-boyfriend, The Crown’s Matt Smith, at the time.

Regardless of what Chris Evans and Aly Raisman’s relationship status is, we can all agree on one thing: more Chris Evans dog videos, please.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.