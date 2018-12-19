Who Is Laura Gallacher? Everything To Know About Russell Brand's Wife And Baby Mama

It's Brand's second marriage.

Russell Brand and his wife welcomed their second daughter in 2018. The happy family of four reside in London. Brand has been dating his wife, Laura Gallacher, on and off since 2007.

But who is Laura Gallacher, Russell Brand's wife?

Since 2015, Brand and Gallacher have been officially "on." He popped the question in 2016 and the two got married in 2017. Their daughter Mabel is three years old, and their newest edition was born in July 2018. The couple's second daughter's name is Peggy.

Read on for all the details about their relationship and children.

She's a blogger.

Gallacher is a 32-year-old Scottish lifestyle blogger and clothing designer. She runs the website The Joy Journal, which creates personalized jeans for people. She got the idea for her clothing company while she was pregnant and suffering from terrible morning sickness.

On the website, she wrote that The Joy Journal is about creativity, color, individuality and fun: "These dungarees are an expression of that spirit. Craft, not couture, comfortable cool, not catwalk."

She comes from a famous family.

Her sister is well-known Scottish television presenter, Kirsty Gallacher. Her father is the former Ryder Cup captain Bernard Gallacher. Her family hails from Scotland, but moved to England when her 42-year-old sister Kirsty was a child. They also have a brother named Jaime.

Gallacher and Brand got married in 2017.

Russell Brand and Laura Gallacher have reportedly known each other and dated on and off since 2007. They've been solidly together since 2015. He proposed in 2016, shortly after announcing that they were expecting a baby.

After his high-profile relationship and marriage to Katy Perry, Brand reportedly wanted to keep things low-key this time around. The couple shared the news of their engagement with a small group of family and friends at their home.

They were married in August 2017 in an intimate ceremony at Remenham Church near their home in Henley-on-Thames, Oxon. Guests included Noel Gallagher, and the reception was Indian-themed.

They have two daughters.

They are doting parents to Mabel, who was born in November 2016, and their second daughter, Peggy, who arrived in July 2018.

They like to keep their family life private, but are regularly spotted out and about on day trips with their daughters. Brand is enjoying parenthood, saying he's never felt more content since becoming a father. During an appearance on ITV's Lorraine, Brand said, "It’s so extraordinary to find such comfort and peace in a way things are obvious, getting married, having baby, I feel very relaxed, surprised but relaxed."

Brand also spoke to Stella Magazine about his little girl, adding, "She grabs my face, closes her fist and twists it. I quite like that. Nothing she does annoys me. It's just that you can't ever go, 'Would you mind being on standby for an hour so I can do something else?' It's a total lack of control: she'll punch and I'll surrender."

Brand and his family are currently isolated in London.

Last month, Brand revealed that he was stranded in Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said, "Even in remote places such as the one where I find myself currently stranded, there's suspicion and fear. I happen to be in Australia at the moment and one of the biggest questions I'm confronting... is, 'Oh wow, do we go back to the UK now? Or when?' Where you're from is where you're from; it's a tricky one isn't it."

Brand and his family were eventually able to leave Australia and return to London.

Amy Lamare is a Los Angeles based freelance writer covering entertainment, pop culture, beauty, fashion, fitness, technology, and the intersection of technology, business, and philanthropy. You can find her on Instagram and Facebook.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on December 18, 2018 and was updated with the latest information.