Your Dominant Personality Trait, Based On Your Birth Month

Your birth month says more about you than you think.

By Emilia Gordon

While we like to think that our birth month has no effect on what we're like as people, this couldn't be farther from the truth. In fact, your birth month determines the type of personality you have.

So, what are your birth month personality traits?

Let's take a look at what words perfectly describe you, as well as how others perceive you.

January: Chatter

You’re smart, talkative, have tons of friends, and are the sexiest among all. You love to make new friends and reciprocate others’ love.

Courageous, you can get hurt easily but you're quick to recover. You do lie at times, but you're never fake. Being a day-dreamer, you can be quite unpredictable at times.

February: Free bird

You’re a free bird with love for abstract thoughts. Your intelligence quotient is pretty high, and so are your moods.

Being February-born, you tend to have more than one best friend. The romance is within you as you rarely express your inner feelings. Your ambition makes you a very successful person in life.

March: Charismatic

You're the most attractive one in the group! Like your charming looks, you're the best one in bed, too.

Full of passion, intelligence and the desire to help others, you're extremely popular among your peers. You do love attention, but you're also kind enough to give others space. You're someone people admire.

April: Charming

You’re loved, you’re adorable. You have a bubbly personality and your sense of humor makes you a funny person.

Your peers enjoy your company because you always cheer them up. Your intelligence and confidence add grace to your lively personality.

May: Lover

Sexy only to your lover, you have a soothing personality, always motivating others.

You're caring, emotional, and always help your friends when they go through any problem. You tend to be diplomatic most of the time, and try to resolve issues without much fight.

June: Perfectionist

You always try to maintain your integrity. You’re the perfectionist who loves their "me time" and you're quite difficult to understand.

You're loved by all genders and you treat everyone equally. You forgive but you never forget. Wasting time behind unnecessary things isn’t your thing at all.

July: Flirty

You’re the flirty one that everyone has crush on! You’re wicked and you know how to carry it with pride.

You're famous for being the playboy and you simply kill your haters with your personality.

August: Creative (with attitude)

You have an outgoing personality with "don’t give a damn" attitude. You enjoy the limelight and have a playful attitude towards life.

Creativity is something inherent in you, though you tend to get distracted more often.

September: Decisive

You're practical and you always try to make the right choices in life. Your friends depend on you, and you wouldn’t do anything to harm others.

You're also well-skilled in spicing up your love life with your inner and outer beauty.

October: Passionate

Passion defines you. You're passionate about everything you do.

You take time to be in a relationship, but when you do, you flare it up with your intensity. Secretive in nature, you're loved and desired by many.

November: Diligent

You're strong-willed and love to explore. You work hard for your dreams. You're more inclined towards literature and other arts.

You enjoy exploring the world and are a beautiful person from within.

December: Beautiful

You have flamboyance in whatever you do.

You're beautiful — not just in your looks but also in your ways of life. Like the winter snow, you have a beautiful serenity yet there’s a great depth to it.

This article was originally published at The Mind's Journal. Reprinted with permission from the author.