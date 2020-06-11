15 Best Father's Day Gifts For New Dads & Dads-To-Be

There's a new dad on the block!

A man's first Father's Day is one he'll always remember. And while that new role comes with changing diapers, feedings, and making sure the newborn stays safe, there are other ways to honor new fathers in your life.

Whether he's a new father or a dad-to-be, choose gifts that totally play up their status as "parent." Whether it's for your husband, boyfriend, son or friend, there are plenty of awesome ideas to get you started.

Help them celebrate with the best Father's Day gifts for new dads!

While you're brainstorming Father's Day gift ideas for the other men in your life, it's important to not forget the men who are adding "dad" to their titles. And this year will be one he won't forget.

1. Matching 'Brew Dad' T-Shirt & 'Micro Brew' Onesie

Dress your baby in this cute matching onesie and surprise dad by taking him to get professional photos made. It'll make a great memory and a super sweet photo. Plus, these matching clothes come in over one dozen color options.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2. Portable Pizza Pouch

How's a guy supposed to enjoy a pizza when his hands are full with the baby? This portable pizza pouch is how you get it done. Not only will this give him a good laugh when he's on baby duty, but he won't ever go hungry again.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

3. 'My First Year' Photo Moments Baby Keepsake Frame

This is the perfect gift for celebrating a man's first year as a new dad. Fill it with photos of his precious daddy moments over the past 12 months to create an adorable keepsake he can hang anywhere.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

4. Personalized New Dad Survival Kit

Being a new dad is tough, which is why this box contains everything he'll need to stay sane. Each wooden box is filled with beer, snacks, and photos, and can be used as a keepsake once the goodies are gone.

(Etsy, $20+)

5. 'DILF' Boxer Briefs

This gift is excellent for wives or girlfriends who want to show their partner how hot they still are! Having a baby doesn't mean you'll lose your mojo, right new daddy?

(Etsy, $14.95)

6. KiddyCare Diaper Bag Backpack

This waterproof backpack looks so cool that he'll have trouble believing it's really a diaper bag. Thanks to you, he can now tote around all of baby's must-haves in style, as well as some of his own items of interest.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. 'Happy First Father's Day' Coffee Mug

This coffee mug says it all. Help your husband, son or friend usher in this new era of life with a Father's Day mug that's as cute as it is silly. Cheers to fatherhood!

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

8. 'Our First Father's Day' Onesie

For sentimental dads, dress up baby in this cute onesie on Father's day morning, and take sweet photos together while baby is wearing it. Those photos will make him smile for years to come.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

9. Daddy's Newborn Baby Success Kit

Equip dads-to-be with all the tools he needs. Make taking care of his upcoming bundle of joy a success. Each "tool belt" comes with disposable diapers, baby wipes, baby products and all the necessary protective gear for a successful diaper change.

(Etsy, $29.99)

10. The New Dad's Survival Guide: Man-to-Man Advice for First-Time Fathers​

From father to father, this book is an essential guide for all new dads. The struggles of new parenthood are real, but this book gives new dads humorous advice for every situation they might encounter.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

11. The Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce Lover's Sampler Pack

This dad is on fire! Show that new dad in your life what a dynamite job he's doing with this assortment of seven hot sauces. They range from mild to hell-raising ghost pepper!

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

12. Goodnight Brew: A Parody for Beer People

Even dads need a goodnight story to put them to bed some nights. In this funny parody of Goodnight Moon, first-time dads can read all about the beer brewing process in a delightful "pitcher" book.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

13. Father's Day Golf Balls

Score a hole-in-one this Father's Day by giving him this adorable golf ball set. If you're feeling extra generous, you might throw a few hours of babysitting in as a bonus so he can have the morning off parenting duty and go play a round.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

14. Word Teasers' Dad Jokes

Being a new father means changing dirty diapers, never getting sleep, and, of course, adding to an arsenal of dad jokes! This set of 300 dad jokes includes awesome one-liners and puns so you'll be ready to embarrass your kid once they're old enough.

(Uncommon Goods, $15)

15. Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Parents know that every second alone counts. And now, the new dad in your life can make the most of his time with this breakfast sandwich maker. Seriously, he won't ever stop using it.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Jamille Jones is a freelance writer who taught English in Hiroshima, Japan for 2 years. She writes about astrology, relationships, and pop culture.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.