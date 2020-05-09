5 Zodiac Signs Most Hated By Cancers

They don't like them.

Ever met someone and not like them? For Cancers, there are five zodiac signs most hated than anyone else.

Cancers are private people who are homebodies that love to be around their close family and friends.

So, when a sign is overly outgoing or someone who can't respect a Cancer's privacy, they slowly become a person that isn't liked.

Which zodiac signs do Cancers hate the most?

Cancer dislikes zodiac signs who are emotional or heartless. This water sign can be easy to love as long as you don’t take them for granted.

When it comes to the fourth zodiac sign Cancer, they are emotional, intuitive, and very nurturing. They are sensitive and believe in the beauty of love.

Cancer zodiac signs are ruled by the Moon, so they are naturally moody and change depending on the situation that they are in.

Like the Moon is a symbol of intuition and feminine energy, Cancer zodiac signs can tell what type of person you are from the start.

They sense things deep down inside. They don't have to know you to decide if they want to like you or not. They just have to listen to their inner voice and tune into their feelings.

Their heart and emotions easily guide them. Cancers believe in their deepest thoughts and feelings, if you discredit those feelings, then it will not be a good thing to be around them.

Cancers will relate to the zodiac signs that are emotional and have a heart but if your zodiac sign is known to be selfish and not loyal, most likely Cancers will remove themselves without any hesitation.

Cancers are intuitive and can read into many situations that most people would ignore. They have hearts of gold so they will support their loved ones in anything that they do and they believe in justice and fighting for the right thing.

Cancers enjoy making their homes festive and welcome to others. Once they have developed a love and respect for you, they will welcome you to their inner circle with open arms.

Respect and loyalty are some things that they demand and if you lack those qualities then this sign can become crabby and make sure they are not in your space.

You might relate. Our zodiac signs have been known to either divide or unite us.

Whether we believe in astrology or not, one thing is for sure, sometimes what we read about our zodiac signs may reflect our lives like a mirror, and other times it might not even be accurate at all.

From representing our zodiac signs during our birthday month to reading our daily horoscopes, the use of zodiac signs is known to strike up conversations or debates.

Astrology can be complicated and has a major influence on us and how we interpret each other and the world around us.

Sometimes we find ourselves disliking the traits of all the zodiac signs, we even dislike our own zodiac sign at times.

Here are five zodiac signs that are most hated by Cancers:

1. Cancer zodiac signs hate Gemini the most.

Geminis are known to be unstable and with Cancer's gentle and sensitive soul, this would not really work well.

Cancers are loyal and emotional while Gemini can be unpredictable.

Gemini's inability to commit will make Cancer insecure and begin to second guess themselves.

This is why Cancer zodiac signs hate Gemini the most.

2. Aries zodiac signs are also on the "do not like" list.

Aries is a fire sign who enjoys their freedom. Even though both Aries and Cancer are Cardinal zodiac signs, their approach comes from a different headspace.

Cancers are all about family. Aries can be kind of selfish when they are focused on a goal.

Because Aries is not as emotional and sensitive as Cancers this can cause them to clash.

Cancers thrive on love and being connected to their friends, family and loved ones.

Aries likes freedom and to enjoy their life without being restricted. An Aries will move on to the next phase without looking back.

This could cause Cancer zodiac signs to hate Aries. Cancer horoscopes prefer to avoid people who can become easily detached.

3. Cancer zodiac signs aren't fond of Sagittarius, either.

Sagittarius is another fire sign. Fire and water don't mix. Sagittarius enjoys wandering off and finding new adventures.

They love to go out and seek new experiences while Cancers rather stay in.

Cancers are lovers and want that happily ever after we all see in the movies.

But when Cancer zodiac signs are not willing to step out and seek new life adventures, then Sag will reject them.

Rejection is the reason why Cancer zodiac signs hate Sagittarius.

4. Scorpio zodiac signs tend to get under Cancer's skin.

Scorpios are known to be leading lovers. They will lead you on and make you feel like you’re the only one but deep down they seek to change.

They are not as emotional as Cancer zodiac signs, and they do not like to feel pressured into something serious.

Cancers are the exact opposite of Scorpio. They are private but not secretive.

When Cancer feels like you are not loyal to them as they have been to you, then that’s when this water sign will begin to flood with anger and aim it at the Scorpio.

It's their secretive side that keeps Scorpio on the hated most zodiac sign list.

5. Leo zodiac signs aren't big with Cancerians either.

This fire sign thrives on loyalty as much as Cancer horoscopes.

But the difference between a Leo and Cancer is that Leo can be self-centered while Cancer is selfless.

Leo always has to have the spotlight and get attention regardless if they want it or not.

Every room Leo walks into they think that everyone wants to be around them, and this will make Cancer zodiac signs feel insecure.

Cancer can be selfish with their loved ones, and they do not like to share them.

This will cause Cancers to make a Leo choose, and lions will not give up their spotlight.

The arrogance of a Leo is why Cancers also hate them the most.

Katrina Harris is a writer who covers astrology, love, and relationship topics.