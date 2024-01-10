35 Sweet Taylor Swift Quotes About Friendship From Her Best Song Lyrics

There's something about listening to music and hearing words that totally relate back to your friendships. Some of the best Taylor Swift quotes from her song lyrics remind us so much of issues that we can all relate to.

No singer puts together the feelings of heartache, loss and disappointment wrapped up in anger to music better than Taylor Swift. Known for her close-knit girl squad full of ultra-famous celebrities,

Her squad includes the likes of Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Blake Lively and more, many of whom are frequently called out on Taylor Swift's Instagram. With all of these high-profile friendships, Taylor has obviously mastered how to deal when something goes wrong in her inner circle — she is no stranger to the ups and downs of having a friendship go bad.

We've put together some of the best Taylor Swift friendship song lyrics that capture your mood and the good (and bad) times of your friendship, which might give you a way to open up the conversation and get you talking to your BFF again. After all, good friendships are worth fighting for.

35 best Taylor Swift friendship quotes from her song lyrics

1. "When you find everything you've looked for I hope your life leads you back to my front door." — from "Stay Beautiful"

Life often takes us in different directions, so sometimes we may find ourselves distant from our childhood friends, whether in distance or closeness. However, for those truly close friends, it's always exciting when the moment comes to rekindle the friendship.

2. "You're really going to be someone, ask anyone." — from "Stay Beautiful"

The best part of having a best friend is having someone who believes in you, and good friends can often see your potential before you see it yourself.

3. "We play dumb but we know exactly what we’re doing." — from "New Romantics"

Our friends know us best, and they're one of the few people we trust to see us get emotional.

4. "It feels like a perfect night to dress up like hipsters and make fun of our exes." — from "22 (Taylor's Version)"

There's nothing better than making fools of ourselves with our BFFs by our side.

5. "I know your favorite songs and you tell me about your dreams." — from "You Belong With Me (Taylor's Version)"

Your squad knows everything.

6. “Did I say something way too honest, made you run and hide?” — from "Forever & Always (Taylor's Version)"

A good friend is honest with you, even if that honestly sometimes hurts.

7. "Wasn't it beautiful when you believed in everything?" — from "Innocent (Taylor's Version)"

One of the best things to do with friends is reminisce about old times.

8. "And soon enough you're best friends. Laughing at the other girls who think they're so cool." — from "Fifteen (Taylor's Version)"

The best friendships are effortless, and as Taylor suggests here, research has even shown that the strongest friendships are based in shared hatred!

9. "And I think about summer, all the beautiful times." — from "Back to December (Taylor's Version)"

If you're still friends with the people you met in childhood, you know that those early summer memories are unlike any other.

10. "We are too busy dancing to get knocked off our feet." — from "New Romantics"

This line from "New Romantics" gives 'girls' night' vibes, when you're having so much fun with your friends that looking for love is the furthest thing on your mind — because you're reveling in the love of your friends!

11. “Me and my stupid pride are sitting here alone.” — from "The Other Side of the Door (Taylor's Version)"

We all make mistakes, and in those moments we're missing our friends' presence, we have the opportunity to develop our self-awareness and become better friends.

12. "I realize you love yourself more than you could ever love me." — from "Picture to Burn"

Even best friends have their faults, and sometimes it feels like they're being selfish.

13. "Cause baby, now we got bad blood. You know it used to be mad love." — from "Bad Blood (Taylor's Version)"

Many people theorized that "Bad Blood" was written about Katy Perry, and though Taylor has never confirmed or denied those claims, she's conceded that it is, in fact, "about the loss of friendship." Unfortunately, that's something we all go through in life, making the lyrics undeniably relatable.

14. “Time can heal but this won’t. So if you're coming my way, just don’t.” — from "Bad Blood (Taylor's Version)"

Some heartbreaks take longer to heal, and as Taylor said in a 2015 interview with GQ, "losing friendships can be just as damaging to a person as losing a romantic relationship." In fact, friendship breakups can be even more painful than a breakup with a romantic partner.

15. “And the battle was long, it’s the fight of our lives, but we’ll stand up champions tonight.” — from​ "Change (Taylor's Version)"

Our friends see our journey through the seemingly endless trials and tribulations in life, so when a moment calls for celebration, it's rewarding to celebrate together.

16. “Long live all the walls we crashed through — all the kingdom lights shined just for me and you.” — from​ "Long Live (Taylor's Version)"

Hand-in-hand, friends stand strong through even the greatest obstacles.

17. “Never a clean break, no one here to save me. You’re the only thing I know like the back of my hand.” —​ from "Breathe (Taylor's Version)"

When you're close with someone, sometimes it feels like you know them better than you know yourself.

18. “The rest of the world was black and white but we were in screaming color.” —​ from "Out of the Woods (Taylor's Version)"

Even in the darkest times, your friends are that bright spot that reminds you to keep on keeping on.

19. “When you're young you just run, but you come back to what you need.” — from​ "This Love (Taylor's Version)"

It's natural for friends to drift apart as people forge ahead in their own lives. However, it's always nice knowing that someone has your back, even if it's from far away.

20. “I don’t want to dance if I’m not dancing with you.” — from "Holy Ground (Taylor's Version)"

Sometimes, quality time with your best friend is the best remedy.

21. Don't forget the good times.

“Hold onto the spinning around, confetti falls to the ground, may these memories break our fall.” — from​ "Long Live (Taylor's Version)"

22. “People are people, and sometimes we change our minds.” — from "Breathe (Taylor's Version)"

Hey, we're all wishy-washy. But good friends end up together anyway.

23. “Minds change like the weather, I hope you remember, today is never too late to, be brand new.” — from​ "Innocent (Taylor's Version)"

It's a new day and another opportunity to make things right.

24. “So hey, let's be friends I’m dying to see how this one ends.” — from​ "Blank Space (Taylor's Version)"

New friendships are exciting.

25. “Everything will be alright, if you keep me next to you.” — from​ "22 (Taylor's Version)"

When your friends are by your side, it feels like nothing is impossible.

26. “All I know since yesterday is everything has changed.” — from​ "Everything Has Changed ft. Ed Sheeran (Taylor's Version)"

When you get into an argument with a friend, it can feel completely life-changing.

27. “The drought was the very worst, when the flowers that we'd grown together died of thirst.” — from​ "Clean (Taylor's Version)"

It's important to remember to tend to your friendships, even when life threatens to get in the way.

28. “But if God forbid fate should step in and force us into a goodbye, If you have children someday, when they point to the pictures please tell them my name.” — from​ "Long Live (Taylor's Version)"

Even if friendships don't last forever, it's always comforting to be able to look back on them fondly.

29. "I'm only seventeen, I don't know anything. But I know I miss you." — from "betty"

Fans theorize "betty" is about Taylor Swift's relationship with Karlie Kloss. They don't appear to be as close these days, a reminder that the loss of friendships often causes longing.

30. "I find it dizzying, they're bringing up my history but you weren't even listening." — from "Lavender Haze"

True friends don't give gossip any credence.

31. "It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero." — from "Anti-Hero"

When we get down on ourselves, our friends are always there to root for us.

32. "Karma takes all my friends to the summit." — from "Karma"

Taylor Swift has proven to be a big believer in karma, and this line shows the importance of surrounding yourself with the right people.

33. "And when we go crashing down, we come back every time. 'Cause we never go out of style, we never go out of style." — from "Style"

Every friendship comes with its ups and downs, but true friends are able to move past the mess.

34. "Have I known you twenty seconds or twenty years?" — from "Lover"

There's nothing quite like meeting someone for the first time and feeling like you've known them forever.

35. "And when I felt like I was an old cardigan under someone's bed, you put me on and said I was your favorite." — from "cardigan"

Our friends are there to lift us up when we're feeling down.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.