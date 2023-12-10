My Wife Chose Taylor Swift Over Me, So I Chose Divorce

Lots of people have celebrities they love, or maybe even have a slightly unhealthy obsession with. It’s just part of the nature of some people being famous and others not.

But sometimes that obsession can go too far and genuinely disrupt a person’s life. That’s what happened to one woman whose husband chose to leave her over Taylor Swift.

One husband chose to divorce his wife over her love of Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift has a very loyal legion of fans. Apparently, they’re a little too loyal for one man’s liking.

An anonymous husband took to Reddit to ask if he was a “jerk” for divorcing his wife over her love of Taylor Swift. The Reddit was reposted on TikTok, where it has garnered over 100,000 likes.

It sounded like this man had already made quite a few sacrifices for his wife’s obsession. “My wife loved Taylor Swift. She had Taylor Swift everything," he wrote. "Taylor Swift was wallpapered all over our home. My wife played her music 24/7.”

Unfortunately, he was left to wonder who was really number one in his wife’s life, which was tested as the couple planned something exciting for their upcoming fifth wedding anniversary. “We decided it would be nice if we could renew our vows,” he explained. “Our wedding wasn’t very big because we didn’t have a lot of money back then. Now that we were doing okay, we decided to have a bigger celebration.”

Clearly, this husband loved his wife and put her first. He said he was willing to spend a lot of money on the celebration because it made her happy. He considered it to be worth it. Then, everything came crashing down around him.

“One day, about six weeks out from the party, my wife came home all excited. She said she had gotten Taylor Swift tickets for the upcoming tour,” he shared. After some discussion, they realized the concert was on the same day as their anniversary and vow renewal. His wife was so excited at the time that she didn’t make the connection.

Her husband assumed it was a non-issue. He said she could sell the tickets, but she said no, arguing that it could “be a once-in-a-lifetime chance.”

The man had a difficult decision to make. Ultimately, because they had already spent so much money on the party, he decided that’s what they should do on that day. After all, wasn’t this a special day to celebrate their love for each other? He didn’t see how it was a choice, really. “I was her husband,” he said. “She didn’t even know Taylor Swift.”

The man stated that he and his wife argued for days. Neither of them was willing to give in. So, he issued an ultimatum: “It was Taylor Swift or me. If she wasn’t going to sell her ticket for our anniversary party, I was going to divorce her.”

His wife made a surprising decision. According to the man, “She told me that if I couldn’t understand her love of Taylor Swift, maybe we were better off apart.”

The husband then kicked his wife out of the house and was left wondering if he did the right thing.

It's understandable that this man would be upset. However, did he take things too far?

Some commenters took the husband’s side. One said, “Taylor Swift is not retiring or dying. There will absolutely be more tours.” But, others understood where the wife was coming from. “I mean, it is Taylor Swift,” one person wrote.

There was only an estimated 5% chance of getting tickets to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour if you had presale access, and a 2% chance for general sale, which was ultimately cancelled due to presale demand. Although it may sound crazy, his wife was really telling the truth when she said this was "a once-in-a-lifetime chance."

On the other hand, celebrity worship syndrome is a real thing. PsychCentral defines it as a "relationship that occurs when admiration of a celebrity shifts into an obsessive fascination and preoccupation." According to Keith and Dana Cutler of Couples Court with the Cutlers, "When those influences are all they talk about and all they think about, it can drive a wedge between spouses. The chasm can become so wide that the prospect of divorce begins to stare them right in the face."

Regardless of who was in the right, it’s clearly essential to remember who is really most important in your life — and make sure they know.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news and, human interest topics.