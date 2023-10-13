Why Taylor Swift Would Make A Better President Than Donald Trump Or Joe Biden

When it comes to unifying a divided nation, one woman’s voice has echoed across America, resonating with people both old and young. Taylor Swift’s songs of heartbreak, new love and everything in between are undeniably catchy — but they’re also proof that the pop queen’s reach goes beyond just music, into the political sphere.

Swift has been making headlines for her rumored romance with Kansas City Chiefs’ star player, Travis Kelce, yet one fan maintains that all that attention is focused on the wrong element of her persona. Swiftie Ken Waks took to Instagram to praise the Eras Tour as a major player in boosting the US economy, along with Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour and the Barbie movie. The three female-led artistic projects have brought $8 billion into our floundering economy.

“By itself, the Eras Tour is projected to generate close to $5 billion dollars in US consumer spending,” Waks noted. “If Taylor Swift was her own country, she would exist between Barbados and Fiji,” Waks continued, relaying just how huge her net worth is.

Taylor Swift’s massive economic influence is enough to go up against both Trump and Biden in the 2024 electoral race.

Swift is no stranger to providing community aid, either. She gave her Eras Tour truck drivers bonuses of $100,000 each, a major move offering monetary support for her team.

But her reach stretches beyond economics, into direct political action, as well. On September 18, 2023, also known as National Voter Registration Day, Swift guided her fans to get out and do just that — register to vote. She posted a message to her Instagram stories, calling on her fans to raise their voices beyond her tour.

"I've been so lucky to see so many of you guys at my U.S. shows recently. I've heard you raise your voices, and I know how powerful they are," Swift wrote. "Make sure you're ready to use them in our elections this year!" She included a link to Vote.org at the end of her post.

Andrea Hailey, the CEO of Vote.org, tweeted out the incredibly impactful results that Swift’s Instagram post had on getting people registered to vote.

She shared that the organization received over 35,000 registrations and the percentage of 18-year-old registrants increased by 115% compared to 2022. Not only that, Swift's post garnered 50,000 voter verifications and over 1.3 million page views for Voter.org.

“Together, we make democracy shine!” Hailey exclaimed.

Swift’s music brings people together, and her three-hour-long performances highlight that she has the stamina, energy, and charisma to make a bid for the presidency. Her fan base is known for their devotion and often mobilizes to back Swift (even in some problematic ways).

Yet with voter registration and economic sway already under her belt, just think of what else Swift could do with all that power.

