Fans Think Taylor Swift Revealed Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Fourth Baby Name In New Song

Following the release of Taylor Swift's tenth studio album, "Midnights," fans think she may have revealed the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' fourth child in a song off the project.

Since the album's release on October 21, eagle-eyed fans haven't wasted any time dissecting the singer's lyrics, especially since she is notorious for hiding easter eggs in some of her songs.

The newest theory now relates to Swift's friendship with Lively and Reynolds and their unborn baby's potential name.

Did Taylor Swift reveal Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' baby's name?

In Swift's song "You're On Your Own Kid," listeners noticed that she sang about a specific name.

"I see the great escape, so long, Daisy May / I picked the petals, he loves me not / Something different bloomed, writing in my room / I play my songs in the parking lot," the lyrics read.

Swift's fans immediately took to social media to speculate about the person whose name she sang about in the song.

"Do we think daisy mae is blake lively and ryan reynolds 4th child," one user wrote on Twitter.

In September 2022, Lively and Reynolds announced that they were expecting their fourth child together.

Blake Lively shares photo with Taylor Swift:



“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone.” pic.twitter.com/USMTxt0nZh — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 17, 2022

Lively then posted a series of snaps to her Instagram showing off her baby bump, including one where the "Gossip Girl" actress posed alongside Swift.

Swift has previously revealed the names of Lively and Reynolds' other children in previous songs.

The "Lover" singer has name-dropped Lively and Reynolds' three daughters, James, 7, and Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, during the release of her 2020 album "Folklore," and featured James' voice on her 2017 track "Gorgeous."

In her song "Betty," Swift sang: "You heard the rumors from Inez / You can’t believe a word she says."

“I was walking home on broken cobblestones / Just thinking of you when she pulled up like / A figment of my worst intentions / She said ‘James, get in, let’s drive.’”

Swift later confirmed the theory about revealing Lively and Reynolds' daughter's names during a radio interview in August 2020, according to Us Weekly.

"I named all the characters in this story after my friends’ kids, and I hope you like it!” Swift said, referring to Lively and Reynolds’ third daughter, Betty, who was born in 2019.

Lively and Reynolds called it an "honor" to be featured in Swift's songs.

The couple has previously stated that they don't mind having their daughters' names revealed in Swift's work, with Reynolds sharing that he and Lively "trust" the "Cardigan" singer.

“The names are the names of our kids. We trust her implicitly. She’s very sensitive to any of that stuff," Reynolds said in a 2021 interview on SiriusXM.

“We thought it was pretty damn amazing. We still do. You know, I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking ‘I can’t believe that happened.”

Reynolds also joked about how he and Lively told their daughters the news of Swift using their names in her song.

"We surprised them with it. They didn’t know. They had no idea. We don’t tell them anything, we find they’re most compliant if you offer them no access to outside information.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.