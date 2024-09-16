Taylor Swift’s Pregnant High School Classmate Urges Her To ‘Tell The Truth’ About The Unkind Predictions She Made About Her Baby

A woman who claims to have been classmates with Taylor Swift in high school dropped some shocking revelations about the beloved pop star.

Apparently, a teen Swift allegedly made some hurtful assumptions about her and her unborn baby.

The woman, who reportedly went to high school with Taylor Swift, said she made some unfavorable predictions about her and her unborn baby.

Leanne, a mother of four, said that her life wasn’t always as fulfilling as it is now, with high school being particularly difficult.

Not only was Leanne the only pregnant student in her class, but she was also classmates with Taylor Swift just as she was rising to stardom.

@leeleentn Message for Taylor Swift: 20 years ago this month, things were different. Back then, I can confidently say she didn’t believe in abortion. During that time, while CMT was filming at Hendersonville High School, I was sent home because the school didn’t want a pregnant teen to be seen on TV with Taylor. They even moved my lunch period so the crew wouldn’t ask questions or create negativity that could affect her future or the school’s image. In the end, I was denied my high school education so Taylor could pursue her fame. After 20 years of staying silent, I’m finally speaking out. ♬ So High School - Taylor Swift

While Swift’s gratitude and kindness have captured the hearts of her doting fans, Leanne alleged that the pop star gave off some serious mean-girl energy in high school.

In a TikTok video that has been viewed over 6 million times, she assured Swift that she has no plans to put her “on blast and have a tell-all.”

“Give me a moment, and I’ll give you the honor of doing that yourself,” Leanne said.

According to Leanne, when Swift learned that she was a pregnant teen, she shared her future predictions of what would happen to her and her baby.

Thankfully, Leanne revealed that 20 years later, none of them were true.

“No, I didn’t give up my baby for adoption. Yes, I raised him. He’s actually alive and very well today,” she said. “He’s 19, graduated high school, has already started his own business, and is actually very successful for a 19-year-old. He even lives on his own!”

Leanne’s son is not the only one who turned out to be highly successful. She has since obtained her Master’s degree, which she said she “rightfully earned,” despite Swift’s alleged predictions.

“But instead of me telling all, I’m gonna let you do the telling. The mic is on your hands now,” she said, urging Swift to “tell the truth” so that her fans can see her for who she truly is.

Leanne made more allegations about Swift in the caption of her video.

“Back then, I can confidently say she didn’t believe in abortion,” she alleged.

During that same year, CMT (Country Music Television) filmed Swift at her high school, with many of her classmates making a cameo appearance. However, Leanne claimed that she was strictly hidden from the cameras.

“I was sent home because the school didn’t want a pregnant teen to be seen on TV with Taylor. They even moved my lunch period so the crew wouldn’t ask questions or create negativity that could affect her future or the school’s image,” Leanne said.

“In the end, I was denied my high school education so Taylor could pursue her fame. After 20 years of staying silent, I’m finally speaking out.”

Viewers praised Leanne for bringing up her son so beautifully and for speaking her truth.

“Mic drop! You go, mama, good for you!” one TikTok user commented.

“You just gained a new follower!” another user revealed.

“I just wanna say I am so proud of you for doing all of that. It’s such a young age. And you did a fantastic job if your son is doing that well at such a young age,” another user wrote.

Leanne's claims came as a shock to many people. Not only were they surprised by her alleged casual cruelty toward a fellow classmate going through a vulnerable time but also by her reported stance on abortion, considering the fact that she endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, an avid pro-choice advocate.

“I’m voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post announcing her endorsement of Harris.

“I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate Tim Walz, who was been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

Despite Leanne’s alleged claims about her former classmate, it is possible for people to change over time and have different stances than when they once did. Thankfully, most of us are not the same people we were in high school.

As fans, we all hope that Leanne's claims are exaggerated, but the fact remains: we can and do change. We grow and evolve from childhood, and it's important to give people the space to learn and the grace to be human.

