Olivia Rodrigo Allegedly Feels 'Hurt' By Taylor Swift After Their Brief Friendship Ended In Drama

Following the Grammys last week, speculations about Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo’s relationship and an alleged feud have been circulating.

Now a source is giving the inside scoop about where the former friends stand now.

Both singers attended the award ceremony, yet fans are curious why the two were never spotted saying hello, especially because Swift posed for photos with almost every star in the room.

Now rumors are circulating that the former friends are on bad terms.

Did Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift fall out?

Rodrigo has openly been a huge fan of Swift, even before her success in the music industry. Rodrigo once proclaimed that she was “the biggest Swiftie in the whole world” before gushing about the singer on Instagram when her debut single "Driver's License" placed at no. 3 of the iTunes top charts, directly below two of Swift's songs.

She captioned the photo “next to taylor on the us i tunes chart i’m in a puddle of tears.”

Swift responded with a comment on Rodrigo’s post: “I say that’s my baby and I’m proud.”

Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo seemed to be forming a friendship but are no longer close after drama over writing credits.

The two seemed to be brewing a friendship with Rodrigo praising Swift for reaching out and even sending her gifts and a handwritten note during an interview with Ryan Seacrest in March 2021.

“She gave me this ring because she said she wore one just like it when she wrote Red and she wanted me to have one like it and all of this amazing stuff, she’s like hand-wrapped these gifts,” Rodrigo said.

Fans were beside themselves when the artists finally met in person at the 2021 BRIT Awards on May 17, 2021 — Rodrigo documented the meeting on Instagram.

Rodrigo's debut album "Sour" was released on May 21, 2021 and featured several nods to Swift.

Rodrigo's "1 step forward, 3 steps back" is sung over the chords of "New Year’s Day" from Swift's "Reputation" album while Rodrigo's "Deja Vu" uses an interpolation of Swift's 2019 song "Cruel Summer."

Swift and her producer, Jack Antonoff, were given writing credits for both tracks — they were only quietly added to "Deja Vu" in July 2021 alongside Annie Clark, better known as St. Vincent, who also worked on "Cruel Summer."

The following month, Hayley Williams and Josh Farro of Paramore were given co-writing credits on "Good 4 U" due to influence from Paramore's 2007 hit "Misery Business."

Drama allegedly ensued when Taylor Swift was removed as a Grammy nominee for Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour.'

When the Grammys 2022 nominations were released, both Swift's "Evermore" and Rodrigo's "Sour" received nominations for "Album of the Year."

Since the category gives nominations to all writers and producers of an album, Swift and Antonoff initially received nominations alongside Rodrigo's team for "Sour" — as well as their "Evermore" nominations.

However, the Recording Academy later backtracked, calling the nominations a submission error, clarifying that since Antonoff, Swift and Clark were not full co-writers they would not be eligible nominees for "Sour."

"During the submission process, the Academy received credits from the label for the track 'Deju Vu'" the Academy said in a December 2021 statement.

"Last week, we received the correct credits from the label that recognize Annie Clark, Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift as songwriters of an interpolation on the track 'Deja Vu.' In keeping with current Grammy guidelines, as songwriters of an interpolated track, Clark, Antonoff and Swift are not nominees in the album of the year category for 'Sour.'"

Olivia Rodrigo appeared to hit back at the Taylor Swift comparisons.

After using her idol’s inspiration for the "Sour' track" — and giving credit — Rodrigo was criticized for drawing inspiration from other artists.

"It was really frustrating to see people discredit and deny my creativity," Rodrigo hit back in a December 9, 2021 interview with Time — after Swift's Grammy nomination for "Sour" was withdrawn.

Her producer, Dan Nigro, told the publication, "It seems like people get funny about things when songs become really popular."

Jon Batiste's 'We Are' went on to win "Album Of The Year" so the drama had been for nothing but fans suspect that it may have caused an irreparable rift as the two have not interacted publicly since.

Adding Swift and others such as Paramore and Jack Antonoff as writers to her album also cost Rodrigo millions of dollars in royalties.

Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo allegedly aren't on good terms due to the writing credit drama.

Celebrity gossip watchdog DeuxMoi claimed on a podcast that sources confirmed they were no longer friends after fans noticed the two didn't interact at the Grammy's in 2023.

"I asked somebody about it," DeuxMoi's podcast host told followers, "They said 'I know originally it had to do with the song credit. It rubbed Taylor the wrong way especially after she sent Olivia a really nice gift.'"

"'There isn't a beef. Olivia rectified it but they aren't besties because of it.'"

DeuxMoi went on to claim that Rodrigo was "hurt" that Swift didn't make her a "little sister" like she had done with Gracie Abrams and Sabrina Carpenter — who Rodrigo's fans will know she has had drama with in the past.

It’s unclear if Swift and Rodrigo have any bad blood — no pun intended — but the two stars may be better off distancing themselves from one another to avoid any comparisons.

As Rodrigo told Time, “Young women are constantly compared to each other. I’m the ‘new this’ or ‘this woman meets that woman,’ and that can be reductive.”

“I’m just Olivia. I’m doing my own thing. It’s meaningful when people recognize that.”

