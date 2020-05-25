The 50 Best Love Quotes To Share For A Romantic, Happy Anniversary

Sweet nothings for your love to wish them a Happy Anniversary ...

Happy Anniversary! Whether you've been dating for a few years or married to your best friend and lover for decades, having found (and kept!) true love in healthy, long-term relationships is certainly cause for celebration.

And there's nothing that captures your feelings or "Happy Anniversary" wishes quite like the best love quotes and sayings can.

Relationship and wedding anniversaries are special because they mark one of the most important days of your life — a day when everything changed for the better and your life was never the same again, a day neither of you will never forget.

When you look back, it's probably easy to reminisce about how special that day actually was, the people you shared it with, the celebration you had, and the proclamations of love you shared with your special someone. Each and every one of those precious moments is memorable and equally ingrained in your hearts.

These moments you shared together are treasures in your mind, and your memories of them are always there to bring you up when you are feeling down, revisiting them in your mind as a way to warm your heart.

No one can take those happy memories away from you. Each relationship has their own unique memories, and while they're all different, every single last one is extremely special.

Now that your anniversary is drawing near, you may be looking for the perfect way to say, "Hey, I still love you, even after all of these years."

Figuring out the right words for expressing such a sentiment can be nerve-wracking for some people. You want something that is sentimental and sweet, but also expresses the fact that your love is as hot and passionate now as it was on day one.

You're not alone. This is something that nearly every single person who's ever been in a lasting relationship has gone through. Finding your perfect ways to say "I love you" will be different for everyone.

You may even be staring a blank anniversary card and hoping for some poignant romantic quotes about love to magically pop into your mind.

Yeah, that's tough. We can't all be Lord Byron or William Shakespeare.

To help you out, we put together 100 of the best love quotes and sayings to send as Happy Anniversary wishes in sweet messages to the love of your life.

(Shh ... we won't tell where you found them!)

1. Your lives together will always be special

"Grow old with me, the best is yet to be." — Robert Browning

2. True love is what you deserve

"I will spend an eternity loving you, caring for you, respecting you, showing you every day that I hold you as high as the stars." ― Steve Maraboli

3. Love is the most precious miracle of all

"There is no mystery — that's the beauty of it. We are entirely explicable to each other, and yet we stay. What a miracle that is." ― Kamila Shamsie

4. The world just seemed to stop when you fell in love

"I could not tell you if I loved you the first moment I saw you, or if it was the second or third or fourth. But I remember the first moment I looked at you walking toward me and realized that somehow the rest of the world seemed to vanish when I was with you." ― Cassandra Clare

5. Because you deserve all the love in the world

"If equal affection cannot be, let the more loving one be me." ― W.H. Auden

6. Changed for the better

”We're not the same, dear, as we used to be. The seasons have changed, and so have we.” — Death Cab for Cutie

7. Words just cannot express what true love feels like

"I wish there was a word more than ‘love’ itself to convey what I feel for you." ― Faraaz Kazi

8. Loving you for more than eternity would work better

"Forever is a measure of time used by people who share an ordinary love. Our extraordinary love is immeasurable ... for us, forever just won’t do." ― Steve Maraboli

9. Your love is just too special

"In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine." — Maya Angelou

10. True love stories go on forever

"Real love stories never have endings." — Richard Bach

11. Every single time

”In a sea of people, my eyes will always search for you.” — Unknown

12. Made for each other

"Whatever our souls are made of, [yours] and mine are the same." — Emily Brontë

13. You are just so amazing

"As we grow older together, As we continue to change with age, There is one thing that will never change ... I will always keep falling in love with you." — Karen Clodfelder

14. Your love was bound to happen

"Meeting you was fate, becoming your friend was a choice, but falling in love with you I had no control over." — Unknown

15. You are my faith and my sanity

"The moment that you enter into any kind of human undertaking in relationship, what an act of faith ... See. And love is an act of surrender to another person. Total abandonment. I give myself to you. Take me. Do anything you like with me. See. So, that's quite mad because you see, it's letting things get out of control. All sensible people keep things in control ... So, actually, therefore, the course of wisdom, what is really sensible, is to let go, is to commit oneself, to give oneself up and that's quite mad. So we come to the strange conclusion that in madness lies sanity." — Alan Watts

16. Never forget it

”Remember that I love you.” — Unknown

17. You affect me

"For it was not into my ear you whispered, but into my heart. It was not my lips you kissed, but my soul." — Judy Garland

18. Love is pure.

"If I know what love is, it is because of you." — Hermann Hesse

19. Forever and always in love

"I want you for always … days, years, eternities." — Franz Schubert

20. Always want to be together

"If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you." — A. A. Milne

21. Anywhere and everywhere

”Hold my hand and I'll go anywhere with you.” — Unknown

22. It would be an honor to do that

“Forever is a long time, but I wouldn’t mind spending it by your side.” — Unknown

23. It is the most beautiful by far

“Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favorite.” — Unknown

24. Cuddled up together

“The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” — Audrey Hepburn

25. That is special love

“I love you the more in that I believe you had liked me for my own sake and for nothing else.” — John Keats

26. You are everything to me

“You have made me a complete person. You are everything to me. And I cannot think of living life without you. And I love you forever.” — David Gest

27. You are the most important thing in my life

“I love you more than my own skin.” — Frida Kahlo

28. Love is stronger than that

“I don't call you handsome, sir, though I love you most dearly: far too dearly to flatter you. Don't flatter me.” — Charlotte Brontë

29. You are home

“I love you — I am at rest with you — I have come home.” — Dorothy L. Sayers

30. That is magical and special

”Sometimes you get lucky and find a soul that grooves with yours.” — Unknown

31. Trust is so important

“I trust you: That's huge. That's truth. That's real love. Everyone uses 'I love you' so loosely.” — Justin Chatwin

32. You simply make life better

“Because of you, I laugh a little harder, cry a little less, and smile a lot more.” — Unknown

33. You are that constant happy in my life

“I just want you to know, that when I picture myself happy, it’s with you.” — Unknown

34. We are going to be together forever

“I swear when our lips touch, I can taste the next sixty years of my life.” — Unknown

35. Be with me through it all

“Here's my love, take it. Here's my soul, use it. Here's my heart, don't break it. Here's my hand, hold it and together we will make it forever.” — Unknown

36. Simple and pure love

“I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you straightforwardly, without complexities or pride; so I love you because I know no other way” — Pablo Neruda

37. It always will

“When I follow my heart, it leads me to you.” — Unknown

38. You are the most beautiful thing in the world

“I love you much most beautiful darling more than anyone on the earth and I like you better than everything in the sky.” ― E.E. Cummings

39. Together forever

“I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart) I am never without it” — E.E. Cummings

40. My only love

”I love you forever, not maybe. You are my one true love." — Lana Del Rey, "Off To The Races"

41. There are no words for it

"Words simply cannot tell how much I love you. There aren't enough words in the world to express my feelings for you, so I will just say: I love you." — Unknown

42. You complete me

"I'm much more me when I'm with you." — Unknown

43. And I will be vulnerable with you

”To love at all is to be vulnerable.” — C.S. Lewis

44. You are my life

”I'm in love with you, and I'm not in the business of denying myself the simple pleasure of saying true things.” — "The Fault in Our Stars"

45. For all of eternity

”I love you, and I will love you until I die, and if there's a life after that, I'll love you then.” — Cassandra Clare

46. Thank you for that

"I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you. I love you not only for what you have made of yourself, but for what you are making of me. I love you for the part of me that you bring out." — Roy Croft

47. Never ever gone from my thoughts

”In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you.” — Virginia Woolf

48. Pure love

”We loved with a love that was more than love.” — Edgar Allan Poe

49. I mean that

”I will always have a thing for you.” — Unknown

50. And I'll never stop either

”Baby, I'm a sociopath, sweet serial killer, on the warpath 'cause I love you just a little too much.” — Lana Del Rey, "Serial Killer"

