10 Romantic Things To Do For Your Anniversary In Quarantine

Happy quarantine-aversary!

You are probably thinking about how you can make your anniversary special when you cannot really go anywhere during the coronavirus quarantine. But there are so many things to do for anniversary dates inside or even outside that you can do to make your day extra romantic.

Really, the most important thing for you to have for your anniversary is that you are with the one you love. Together, you can make anything special.

So, for your anniversary, make the day as perfect as you can and just go with the flow. Remember, nothing has to be perfect in the eyes of others, it just has to be perfect for you as a couple.

Something perfect for you may not be anyone else's cup of tea. So, you have to show each other how much you love each other.

It will be the best anniversary for you because you get to spend time alone with each other remembering all the good times you have had together since you have been married.

Here are some ways you can make your quarantine anniversary super special when you are in isolation.

Things to do for anniversary dates in quarantine:

1. Recreate the first meal you shared together as a married couple.

This was a very special moment. It could have been a memorable dinner for the whole wedding party or it could have been the first meal you had just as a couple. Maybe it was takeout or you cooked something together. Whatever it was, this moment holds a special place in your heart so you should recreate the moment and all of the feelings you felt at the time.

2. Visit the spot where they said yes.

Going back to the proposal site is something that will help you feel the connection between both you and your partner. You will be able to reminisce and really think about how far you have come from that moment they said yes.

This is something that you could make as a special thing you do each anniversary. Make it a tradition for your little family.

3. Re-read your wedding vows to each other.

This will bring back memories and it will feel like it did the first time you said these words to your partner. You can also make this a tradition that you should do each anniversary. It reminds you of how much you love each other and why you are together in the first place.

This is also something good to do if you have been going through difficult times as a couple because it will remind you of your love and will help you get through whatever you are going through right now.

4. Dance to your wedding song and the song that played for your first dance as a married couple.

For a couple, dancing to your wedding song is something distinctly yours as a pair. So, it will bring back memories and remind you of all the feelings you have for each other.

This moment will give you a chance to escape from the world and just be together in each other's arms.

5. Look at all the photos you have taken during this past year of marriage and relive the memories.

Remembering the best moments of the past year is something that you can do together. Sometimes even remembering the smallest moments will help you feel connected on a deeper level.

You have come so far together since you have been married. It is nice sometimes to just sit back and remember where you have come from and what you have gone through to get to where you are right now.

6. Dress up and really put in the effort to have a fancy night with your partner even though you cannot go out.

You can make the night what you want even in the confines of your own home. So, if you cannot go out for a fancy dinner or go somewhere you love to eat at as a couple, then you can make your own dinner at home and make it as special as you can.

If you have children that are old enough, you can even let them play chef and waiter/waitress for the evening and let them serve you. You can make it something fun for the whole family.

7. Decorate your bedroom so that you can make your anniversary night as romantic and memorable as possible.

Try decorating your bedroom to make your anniversary night super special even if you cannot go anywhere. It may be a creative idea to recreate your wedding suite decorations from your wedding knight. You may feel a deeper connection with each other because that night was so memorable for you both that it's worth remembering.

Also, it makes it more special for your partner because you put in the effort to recreate the scene where you fully expressed your passion for one another that first wedding night as a couple.

8. Give each other a couple's massage.

When you give each other a massage, you connect on a deeper level. You can tend to each other's stresses and bodily pains. You can just connect to one another in silence or talk to understand how each of you is feeling at the moment.

Also, giving each other a massage can help you both relax and connect with each other intimately.

9. Go on a picnic together whether it be a carpet picnic or an outside picnic.

You can make it a little slice of romantic heaven in any situation with a picnic. You can make it your own little world. All that matters is that you are together giving each other the attention you need. Nothing can intrude on your special little picnic and you will be able to focus on each other without worrying about the world around you.

10. Be emotional with each other.

Sharing your emotions is very important because sometimes you really need to make it a point to check in on each other's emotional status just so that you are both on the same page with how each of you is feeling. Being as open as possible is imperative in a marriage so that you can stay happy with each other because you don't want to let your feelings push you apart from lack of communication.

