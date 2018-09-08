How To Write A Love Letter (In 3 Easy Steps!)

Nothing says L-O-V-E like a love letter from your main squeeze.

There's no better way to say, "I love you" to a man or woman you're falling for than by putting pen to paper and writing out a good, old fashioned love letter.

That said, knowing how to write a love letter can be easier said than done, especially when your relationship is still fairly fresh and new.

If what you most want to express is a confession of love and you're somewhere in the first one to three months of the relationship, you do need to watch your step as you walk that fine line between "person of their dreams" and "potentially psychotic stage-five clinger".

I'm sure we've all found ourselves getting a bit too excited at the beginning of a relationship, only to find the other person suddenly pulling back.

So, how can you write a love letter that moves your relationship along to the next step and lets them know exactly how you feel without scaring the person you adore away?

If you want to tell someone how you feel but don't know how to do it without scaring them away or feeling foolish, a simple love letter is a great way to do it.

Here's how to write a love letter that says, "I love you," sealed it with a light-hearted kiss in 3 easy steps.

1. Ease your way into it

When you’re in the early stages of a relationship, there is such thing as overdoing it. To avoid taking too big of a risk by investing too much in a relationship too early, you can test the waters with post-it notes.

Also be aware that not everyone is receptive to words of affirmation. If you don’t know what your partner's love language is, post-it notes are a great place to start.

Start with sweet notes like, "Hi Handsome/Beautiful" or "Thinking of you" hidden under in their pillow or somewhere else you know they'll find it where it will be a pleasant, rather than intrusive, surprise.

2. Tell them how you feel in the present moment

When you think of love letters, you think of profound and grand gestures of love, but, depending on where you are in a relationship, that can be really overwhelming.

When you tell the person you love how you feel, tell them how you are feeling in the present.

Often it’s easy to get caught up in the emotions and excitement of a relationship. But this can scare someone away if they’re not on the exact same page as you.

But just because they're not there now, it doesn't mean they won't be. Respect their need to do things in their own way and in their own time, just as you would like them to respect your own feelings.

3. Make it fun

It’s all in the delivery. Love letters don’t need to be serious. And sometimes it’s not about the words; it’s about the way they're delivered.

You can fold your letter into an origami love heart or a swan for a light-hearted message sure to make them smile rather than cringe.

Overall, the best way to write a letter without scaring someone away is to pay attention to where their head space is.

Many of us invest way too early in a relationship.

It’s important to match how the other person is showing up in the earliest stages and go with the flow.

Iona Yeung is a dating and relationship coach who works with single women to identify their roadblocks in dating, attract the good guys, and communicate from a space of love and clarity. Download her free mini course to Attract Healthy Love.