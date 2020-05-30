The 40 Best 'I Love You' Memes That Are Cute, Funny & Romantic All At The Same Time

How do you say those three little words?

When you say 'I love you' to someone, you are taking on a lot of responsibility. Love comes with ups and downs, which aren’t always apparent until they’re happening.

But with that said, being in love is so much fun.

Getting to be with the person you care about most in the world as much as you want can practically feels like one big sleepover all the time.

Expressions of that love come in many forms. You might be the type of person who texts your significant other “get home safe” when they’re driving, or you may be the person who makes your partner’s favorite home-cooked meal to surprise them.

However you do it, your special sweet somethings becomes your own personal ways of saying “I love you”.

And when you’re with someone who has their own way of saying they love you back, it can make you feel that much more important to them.

Of course, love isn’t always easy. There are so many times I wish I could have taken a step back and tried to diffuse a situation with love instead of fighting first, but it doesn’t always happen the way you want it to.

Even in those times, though, it’s important to remember that love is something that should be appreciated and that it’s OK to get fed up sometimes, as long as you remember to say, “I love you” when everything has settled.

To celebrate the ups and downs of love, we found the 40 best cute “I love you” memes and quotes that are funny and romantic all at the same time.

1. On remembering love when you're mad.

"I might be grumpy, but I love you."

2. On that all-encompassing kind of love.

"I love you from my head to-ma-toes."

3. On being loved as you are.

"When u throwing random mood swings at ur man but he's handling it well."

4. On loving someone more than your favorite thing.

"I love you more than cookies!"

5. On not letting other emotions get in the way of love.

"I'm mad at you, but I still love you."

6. On knowing when it's really true love.

"Just wanted to let you know that I love you even though you aren't naked right now."

7. On getting your Whitney Houston on.

"And I will alwaysss love you!!"

8. On being totally in love.

"I love you so much that I miss you when I close my eyes to blink."

9. On being honest with your partner.

"Everyday I fall in love with you more and more. Except yesterday, yesterday you were pretty annoying."

10. On missing the one you love.

"My heart aches when you're not with me."

11. On being punny and cute.

"I am otterly in love with you."

12. On showing how much you love someone.

"I love you more than this much!"

13. On comparing your love to food.

"I love you like a pig loves not being bacon."

14. On knowing just how much Kanye loves himself.

"I love you like Kanye loves Kanye."

15. On understanding that love can make you mad (but still cute, tho).

"When u going off bae but he sittin there laughin and saying 'ur so cute.' 'But I'm not cute ... I'm a thug.'"

16. On making your partner smile at your puns.

"I love you a latte!"

17. On saying "I love you" to someone extra special.

"Why don't you say I love you to me!"

18. On being obsessed with your partner like minions are with bananas.

"Love you like a minion loves his bananas."

19. On shouting your love to someone.

"Guess what? I love you I love you I love you I love you I love youuuu!"

20. On love that fills you both up.

"You. My undying love and affection."

21. On the kind of love that keeps you up all night.

"Close your eyes." "But I like you."

22. On letting your words speak for themselves.

"I love yooouuuu!"

23. On being perfect for each other.

"You're the cheese to my macaroni."

24. On sharing your love with someone special.

"Told my crush that I love her. She replies that she loves me too."

25. On proving your partner wrong.

"False. I love you more."

26. On giving the kind of love your partner needs.

"I love you this much! That's not very much ..."

27. On sharing your love with everyone.

"I love you enough to irritate hundreds of people by expressing it on Facebook."

28. On taking your love to the next level.

"If you love him so much, then why don't you marry him?!"

29. On expressing your love.

"I don't usually say I love you, but when I do it's for an amazing person like you."

30. On being the perfect Valentine.

"Help, I've fallen for you and I can't get up!"

31. On being honest about who you love more.

"I like you more than pizza. And I really like pizza."

32. On making it work.

"I love you enough to make our iPhone-Samsung relationship work."

33. On the loving them so much it makes you smile.

"When I stare at my man in awe and he catches me."

34. On being in love forever.

"I will love you until I forget who you are."

35. On knowing the right way to answer "I love you."

"True love means never having to explain your Star Wars references."

36. On being adorable with your partner.

"I will have you know, I wuv you very much."

37. On getting lost in your partner's love.

"Let me count the ways I love you ... I lost count."

38. On holding your partner close.

"I love you and I'll never let you go."

39. On giving your heart to someone special.

"You stole my heart, but I'll let you keep it."

40. On sharing your love.

"For you, hooman. Cause you lubs me and I lubs you."

Emily Ratay is a full-time writer living in Pittsburgh, who's passionate about the environment and feminism, and knows anything is possible in the right pair of shoes.