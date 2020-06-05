50 Seriously Cute Love Quotes For Him Or Her To Make Your True Love Smile

Get ready to swoon ...

Love varies for all of us. Sometimes, it takes the form of serious affliction. Other times, being in love with someone gives you goose bumps.

And then, of course, there are times when being in love is downright painful.

But right now, It's time to celebrate the best parts of loving and being loved with the these cute love quotes and sayings that capture the sillier side of romantic relationships.

You know ... the adorable goofiness, the so-cute-I-can't-stand-it-ness, the joyously romantic and inspirational parts of togetherness that all of "the greats" write and speak about.

To help you out, we handpicked this collection of the 50 best cute love quotes for him or her to share with your true love.

You're welcome.

1. "Love is a two-way street constantly under construction." — Carroll Bryant

2. "Happiness is a drug. And I want to be your dealer."

3. "You can stay, but your clothes must go."

4. "Tell him I'm going to the back seat of my car with the woman I love, and I won't be back for 10 minutes!" — Homer Simpson

5. "Falling in love is when she falls asleep in your arms and wakes up in your dreams."

6. "Man may have discovered fire, but women discovered how to play with it." — Candace Bushnell, "Sex and the City"

7. "Love is not about how many days, weeks or moths you’ve been together, it’s all about how much you love each other every day."

8. “If I know what love is, it is because of you.” — Hermann Hesse

9. "The only thing worse than a boy who hates you: a boy that loves you." — Markus Zusak

10. "It wasn't love at first sight. It took a full five minutes." — Lucille Ball (on Desi Arnaz)

11. "I talk about you like you put stars in the sky."

12. "If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you." — A.A. Milne, "Winnie the Pooh"

13. "When I saw you, I was afraid to meet you. When I met you, I was afraid to kiss you. When I kissed you, I was afraid to love you. Now that I love you I am afraid to lose you."

14. "True love stories never have endings." — Richard Bach

15. "The only magic I still believe in is love."

16. "Just give me a comfortable couch, a dog, a good book, and a woman. Then if you can get the dog to go somewhere and read the book, I might have a little fun." — Groucho Marx

17. "A hug is like a boomerang: you get it back right away." — Bil Keane

18. "In my sex fantasy, nobody ever loves me for my mind." — Nora Ephron

19. "Sexiness wears thin after a while and beauty fades, but to be married to a man who makes you laugh every day, ah, now that's a real treat." — Joanne Woodward

20. "Love thy neighbor — and if he happens to be tall, debonair, and devastating, it will be that much easier." — Mae West

21. "Maybe you don't need the whole world to love you, you know. Maybe you just need one person." — Kermit the Frog

23. "There is a place you can touch a woman that will drive her crazy: her heart." — Melanie Griffith in "Milk Money"

24. "I have a crush on your mind. I fell for your personality. Your looks are just a bonus." — Nicholas Sparks, "The Notebook"

25. "No, I don't think I will kiss you, although you need kissing badly. That's what's wrong." — Clark Gable as Rhett Butler in "Gone With the Wind"

26. "Love is like Pi: natural, irrational, and very important." — Lisa Hoffman

27. "There's always room for love. You just have to move a few things around."

28. "I like it when you smile. But I love it when I'm the reason."

29. "Above all things I believe in love. Love is like oxygen. Love is a many-splendored thing. Love lifts us up where we belong. All you need is love!" — Christian in "Moulin Rouge!"

30. "Love is like an hourglass, with the heart filling up as the brain empties." — Jules Renard

31. "I am good, but not an angel. I do sin, but I am not the devil. I am just a small girl in a big world trying to find someone to love." — Marilyn Monroe

32. "A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous." — Ingrid Bergman

33. "That's why they call them crushes. If they were easy, they'd call them something else." — "Sixteen Candles"

34. "We were together. I forget the rest." — Walt Whitman

35. "Sometimes I wish I had never met you, because then I could go to sleep at night not knowing there was someone like you out there." — "Good Will Hunting"

36. "You don't marry someone you can live with. You marry the person who you cannot live without."

37. "First love is only a little foolishness and a lot of curiosity. No really self-respecting woman would take advantage of it." — George Bernard Shaw

38. "All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt." — Charles Schulz

39. "The truth is you don't know what is going to happen tomorrow. Life is a crazy ride, and nothing is guaranteed." — Eminem

40. "Love is a fire. But whether it is going to warm your heart or burn down your house, you can never tell." — Joan Crawford

41. "Don't let your past dictate who you are, but let it be part of who you will become." — "My Big Fat Greek Wedding"

42. "Work like you don't need the money. Love like you've never been hurt. Dance like nobody's watching." — Satchel Paige

43. "A lady's imagination is very rapid; it jumps from admiration to love, from love to matrimony in a moment." — Jane Austen, "Pride and Prejudice"

44. "Hearts will never be practical until they are made unbreakable." — "The Wizard of Oz"

45. "The being in love is better than the falling in love." — "Simply Irresistible"

46. "It's a wonderful thing, as time goes by, to be with someone who looks into your face when you've gotten old, and still sees what you think you look like." — "The Bachelor"

47. "And, in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make." — Sir Paul McCartney for the Beatles, "The End"

48. "The truth is everyone is going to hurt you. You just got to find the ones worth suffering for." — Bob Marley

49. "You don't love someone for their looks, or their clothes, or for their fancy car, but because they sing a song only you can hear." — Oscar Wilde

50. "I'll let you be in my dreams if I can be in yours." — Bob Dylan, "Talking World War III Blues"

Alex Alexander is a frequent contributor to YourTango.