150 'I Love You' Quotes That Perfectly Describe Life With Your True Love

Need help saying how you feel? We've got you.

If you're looking for the best, most inspirational 'I love you' quotes so you can figure out how to say those three little words and tell your soulmate exactly how you feel in a creative, romantic way, you've come to the right place.

Finding new ways to say 'I love you' can mean everything between soulmates.

And yet, it may take weeks, months or even years to work up the courage to do so, even when you know it's probably the most beautiful thing kindred spirits could ever hear.

What is it about expressing authentic feelings of true love and saying such simple words to someone you care about deeply that makes them so powerful?

Well, for one, it's scary to allow yourself to be vulnerable enough to communicate your most raw feelings to someone. Being honest isn't always easy, especially when it comes to matters of the heart, but taking even a small moment out of both of your days to share an inspiring love quote you found for him or her about how much life with them really mean to you is always worthwhile.

And, of course, there's also that fear of regretting never saying it at all. What if you miss your chance at telling them how much they mean to you? What if you part ways and you leave feeling the way you do without ever having said a single word?

No one should ever have to live with the regret of not having told someone how much you love them. To help you express your feelings in ways that may be a little easier than saying those three big little words, sometimes you just need some inspirational love quotes from others who know how you feel in order to get you started.

We hope each love quote below will provide the inspiration you need to share your feelings with the person you love.

Here the 150 best "I love you" quotes to help you tell someone you love them.

1. We were meant to be.

"Cause all of me loves all of you. Love your curves and all your edges, all your perfect imperfections. Give your all to me, I'll give my all to you. You're my end and my beginning. Even when I lose I'm winning." — John Legend, "All Of Me"

2. Nothing can separate the two of you.

"They knew it. Time, distance, nothing could separate them. Because they knew. It was right. It was real." — Unknown

3. You make life worth living.

"I love you and I don't want to lose you. Because my life has been better since the day I found out." — Unknown

4. You can overcome any obstacle when you're in love.

"When two people really care about each other, they always find a way to make it work. No matter how hard it is." — Unknown

5. There's no one else.

"Only once in your life, I truly believe, you find someone who can completely turn your world around." — Bob Marley

6. Love is beautiful agony.

“Have you ever been in love? Horrible isn't it? It makes you so vulnerable. It opens your chest and it opens up your heart and it means that someone can get inside you and mess you up.” — Neil Gaiman

7. The best kind of love can get pretty messy.

"Love can change a person the way a parent can change a baby- awkwardly, and often with a great deal of mess." — Lemony Snicket

8. Love is never for the weak.

"Love is too weak a word for what I feel. I luuurve you, you know, I loave you, I luff you, two F’s, yes I have to invent, of course I do, don't you think I do?" — Alvy (Woody Allen) to Annie (Diane Keaton) in "Annie Hall"

9. There aren't enough words in the dictionary.

"I wish I had a thousand words for love, but all that comes to mind is the way you move against me while you sleep & there are no words for that.” — Brian Andreas

10. The effort is worth it.

“It is easy to love people in memory; the hard thing is to love them when they are there in front of you.” ― John Updike

11. Freedom is there for the taking.

“One word

Frees us of all the weight and pain of life:

That word is love.”

― Sophocles

12. When you fall in love, it just clicks.

“What she had realized was that love was that moment when your heart was about to burst.” ― Stieg Larsson, "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo"

13. It's not always as it seems.

“Sorrow is how we learn to love. Your heart isn't breaking. It hurts because it's getting larger. The larger it gets, the more love it holds.” ― Rita Mae Brown

14. We all want to be seen.

“To be fully seen by somebody, then, and be loved anyhow - this is a human offering that can border on miraculous.” ― Elizabeth Gilbert

15. Stay with me until the end of time.

"When I saw you, I was afraid to meet you. When I met you I was afraid to kiss you. When I kissed you, I was afraid to love you. Now that I love you, I am afraid to lose you." — Unknown

16. When there's no one like that person.

"In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine." — Maya Angelou

17. We go together like peas and carrots.

"I love you because you're awesome just like me!" — Unknown

18. Does he lead you to peace?

"The wrong one will find you in peace and leave you in pieces, but the right one will find you pieces and lead you to peace." — Unknown

19 You got me. You got me good.

"You have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love ... I love ... I love you. I never wish to be parted from you from this day on." — Darcy to Elizabeth in "Pride and Prejudice"

20. Love is illuminating.

"In your light I learn how to love." — Rumi

21. It shouldn't have to be said, but it sure is wonderful to hear.

“I want to be in a relationship where you telling me you love me is just a ceremonious validation of what you already show me.” ― Steve Maraboli

22. It's physics!

“When you trip over love, it is easy to get up. But when you fall in love, it is impossible to stand again.” ― Albert Einstein

23. They love you even when you can't love yourself.

"I fell in love with you because you loved me when I couldn't love myself." — Unknown

24. I don't know why, but I can't stop thinking about you.

"I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you straightforwardly, without complexities or pride; so I love you because I know no other way." — Pablo Neruda

25. There is no such thing as separation.

"Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. Because for those who love with heart and soul there is no such thing as separation." — Rumi

26. Intoxicated with everything about you.

"Just wanted to let you know that I love you even though you aren't naked right now." — Unknown

27. True love is built.

"True love isn't found, it's built." — Unknown

28. You make me a better person.

“I love you, not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you.” — Roy Croft

29. When you can't let go.

"I may not get to see you as often as I like. I may not get to hold you in my arms all through the night. But deep in my heart I truly know, you're the one that I love, and can't let you go." — Unknown

30. You can never love too much.

“How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.

I love thee to the depth and breadth and height

My soul can reach”

― Elizabeth Barrett Browning

31. Love can be quite counterintuitive.

“It is a curious thought, but it is only when you see people looking ridiculous that you realize just how much you love them. ” ― Agatha Christie

32. Through caution to the wind.

“Of all forms of caution, caution in love is perhaps the most fatal to true happiness.” ― Bertrand Russell

33. Love is for everyone.

"I have met in the streets a very poor young man who was in love. His hat was old, his coat worn, the water passed through his shoes and the stars through his soul.” ― Victor Hugo

34. I just want to be with you every hour of every day.

"He doesn’t love you. But I love you. I want you to have your own thoughts and ideas and feelings, even when I hold you in my arms." — George Emerson (Julian Sands), "A Room With A View"

35. When all the little things indicate you'll be together.

"It was a million tiny little things that, when you added them all up, they meant we were supposed to be together." — "Sleepless in Seattle"

36. I love you with all my butt. I would say my heart, but my butt's bigger.

"I love you like a fat kid loves cake." — Scott Adams

37. When they are always on your mind.

"You're kinda, sorta, basically, pretty much always on my mind." — Unknown

38. Together forever.

"I love you, and I will love you until I die, and if there's a life after that, I'll love you then." ― Cassandra Clare, "City of Glass"

39. It will be worth it.

"Find what you love and let it kill you." — Charles Bukowski

40. Everyone searches for a love like this.

"Some people search their whole lives to find what I found in you." — Unknown

41. Your love's wellbeing is everything.

“Love is not affectionate feeling, but a steady wish for the loved person's ultimate good as far as it can be obtained.” ― C.S. Lewis

42. I love you so very much.

"I love you, with no beginning, no end. I love you as you have become an extra necessary organ in my body. I love you as only a girl could love a boy. Without fear. Without expectations. Wanting nothing in return, except that you allow me to keep you here in my heart, that I may always know your strength, your eyes, and your spirit that gave me freedom and let me fly." ― Coco J. Ginger

43. When they are the first and last thing on your mind each day.

"You're the first one I think of when I wake up and the last one I think of before I go to sleep." — Unknown

44. I will always, always, always love you.

"Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will." — Unknown

45. I talk about you like you put stars in the sky.

"Immature love says: 'I love you because I need you.' Mature love says 'I need you because I love you.'" — Erich Fromm

46. When you suddenly find yourself in love.

"She wasn't exactly sure when it happened. Or even when it started. All she knew for sure was that right here and now, she was falling hard and she could only pray that he was feeling the same way." — Unknown

47. Love is a two-way street.

"I love you so, But why I love you, I'll never know."— Jay-Z and Kanye West, "Why I Love You"

48. And then there's no turning back.

"Lost with you, in you, and without you." — K. Towne Jr.

49. I want you, and only you.

"There isn't one person in the world that I want more than I want you." — Unknown

50. I fell in love with you over and over again.

"I've never fallen in love right off the bat. I get scared to say I love you too soon because it means so much. It means you're not seeing an end to things." — Leighton Meester

51. When you just want them near you even when you're asleep.

"Why can't you just magically pop into my room with me and just cuddle for the rest of the night and kiss my head when I start to fall asleep?" — Unknown

52. The risk must be taken.

"Life will break you. Nobody can protect you from that, and living alone won't either, for solitude will also break you with its yearning. You have to love. You have to feel. It is the reason you are here on earth. You are here to risk your heart." — Louise Erdrich

53. Love is where it's at.

“Where there is love there is life.” ― Mahatma Gandhi

54. Here's the thing about love: It's hard to put into words.

"I love you. I am at rest with you. I have come home." — Dorothy L. Sayers

55. They love you at your darkest.

"I loved you at your darkest." — Romans 5:8

56. Nothing is more perfect than falling in love with your best friend.

You are my best friend, my human diary, and my other half. You mean the world to me and I love you." — Unknown

57. You know it's true love when you can't imagine life without them.

"If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you." — A.A. Milne, "Winnie The Pooh"

58. I am so in love with you.

"But I love you, I'm totally and completely in love with you and I don't care if you think it's too late. I'm telling you anyway." — Natalie Portman, "No Strings Attached"

59. True love sees soul before skin.

"I fell in love with his soul before I could even touch his skin. If that isn't true love, then please tell me what is." — Unknown

60. My love for you is unending.

"For you see, each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow." — Rosemonde Gerard

61. When you realize you can't love anyone like this.

"And when I loved you, I realized, I have never truly loved anyone I realized, I never will truly love anyone the way I love you." — Unknown

62. I love you to the ends of the earth and back again.

"A hundred hearts would be too few To carry all my love for you." — Unknown

63. You will never be a second choice if the love is real.

"Choose me or lose me. I'm not a backup plan and definitely not a second choice." — Unknown

64. Yes, love actually can be like a fairy tale.

“Once upon a time there was a boy who loved a girl, and her laughter was a question he wanted to spend his whole life answering.” ― Nicole Krauss

65. Love can be pretty simple, if you let it.

"I don’t want the heavens or the shooting stars. I don’t want gemstones or gold. I have those things already. I want…a steady hand. A kind soul. I want to fall asleep, and wake, knowing my heart is safe. I want to love, and be loved.” ― Shana Abe

66.. You are more than enough.

"The hours I spend with you I look upon as sort of a perfumed garden, a dim twilight, and a fountain singing to it. You and you alone make me feel that I am alive. Other men it is said have seen angels, but I have seen thee and thou art enough." — George Moore

67. No obstacle is big enough to let your true love go.

"A person that truly loves you will never let you go, no matter how hard the situation is." — Unknown

68. True love survives even after seeing the worst in the other.

"Saw your worst and I stayed." — Unknown

69. What you do mean when you say, "I love you"?

"Ask me to define my love for you and I'll say it's captured in every beautiful memory of our past, detailed out in vivid visions of our dreams and future plans, but most of all it's right now, in the moment where everything I've ever wanted in my life is standing right in front of me." — Leo Christopher

70. I've waited long enough, but I'll wait even longer if it means you'll love me too.

"I have died every day waiting for you. Darling, don't be afraid I have loved you for a thousand years. I'll love you for a thousand more." — Christina Perri, "A Thousand Years"

71. I was meant to love you.

"I’m in love with you, and I’m not in the business of denying myself the simple pleasure of saying true things. I’m in love with you, and I know that love is just a shout into the void, and that oblivion is inevitable, and that we’re all doomed and that there will come a day when all our labor has been returned to dust, and I know the sun will swallow the only earth we’ll ever have, and I am in love with you.” — John Green, "The Fault In Our Stars"

72. The butterflies never go away.

"I still get butterflies even though I've seen you a hundred times." — Unknown

73. They make you feel wonderful feelings.

"Babe, you make me feel beautiful, loved, protected, and taken care of. You make me a better person, and I don't ever want to live my life without you by my side. Thank you for being mine. I love you, most." — Unknown

74. You make me whole.

"Whenever I'm alone with you, you make me feel like I am home again. Whenever I'm alone with you, you make me feel like I am whole again." — The Cure, "Lovesong"

75. There is more love to give to each other.

"You and me, darling, me and you, we've got a whole world of loving to do." — Madalyn Beck

76. You're never too far from my mind.

"In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you." — Virginia Woolf

77. It's beautiful to finally find someone who loves all parts of you.

"It's beautiful when you find someone that is in love with your mind. Someone that wants to undress your conscience and make love to your thoughts. Someone that wants to watch you slowly take down all the walls you've built up around your mind and let them inside." — Unknown

78. Home sweet home.

"She knew she loved him when 'home' went from being a place to being a person." — E. Leventhal

79. I want you with all your mistakes.

"I just want you that's it. All your flaws, mistakes, smiles, giggles, jokes, sarcasm. Everything. I just want you." — Unknown

80. Soulmates know that others won't put up with them so well.

"Soulmates are people with the mutual understanding that no one else will put up with their BS." — Unknown

81. That moment when you know you want to marry him — right here, right now.

"When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with someone, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." — Harry (Billy Crystal), "When Harry Met Sally"

82. You are the only one on my mind.

"You are my today and all of my tomorrows." — Leo Christopher

83. Your soulmate is perfect for you.

"Soulmates are people who bring out the best in you. They are not perfect, but are always perfect for you." — Unknown

84. Real lovers can be silly with each other.

"Anyone can be passionate, but it takes real lovers to be silly." — Rose Franken

85. Inside and out, you're perfect to me.

"I love you for all that you are, all that you have been, and all you're yet to be." — Unknown

86. I'll never leave your side.

"You have me. Until every last star in the galaxy dies. You have me." — Amie Kaufman

87. When they are able to touch your soul.

"For it was not into my ear you whispered, but into my heart. It was not my lips you kissed, but my soul." — Judy Garland

88. I just want you around me.

"Why can't you just magically pop into my room with me and just cuddle for the rest of the night and kiss my head when I start to fall asleep?" — Unknown

89. You know you can be stupid with them.

"Love is being stupid together." — Unknown

90. It's nice to finally find a warm place you can call home.

"Your arms feel more like home than any house every did." — Unknown

91. When the feeling never disappears.

"It was love at first sight, at last sight, at ever and ever sight." — Vladimir Nabokov

92. Love is a key part of the foundation for happiness.

“They say a person needs just three things to be truly happy in this world: someone to love, something to do, and something to hope for.” ― Tom Bodett

93. Be careful.

“Love is a fire. But whether it is going to warm your hearth or burn down your house, you can never tell.” ― Joan Crawford

94. A man who loves you is a man who will wait for you.

"Don't be afraid to lose him, because if a man truly loves you, he's not going anywhere." — Steve Harvey

95. When you meet your dream girl.

"You are the girl that I've been dreaming of, ever since I was a little girl." — Unknown

96. Things can get pretty crazy.

“When love is not madness it is not love.” ― Pedro Calderon de la Barca

97. Once you have it, it's yours forever.

“I love you. Remember. They cannot take it.” ― Lauren Oliver, "Delirium"

98.. My darling, my life and my bride.

"We loved with a love that was more than love." — Edgar Allan Poe

99. They always make you feel safe.

"I love that rush when he folds me into his arms and I can let out a sigh of relief, knowing I'm safe there. Always." — Unknown

100. We all want to be wanted.

“Love is an irresistible desire to be irresistibly desired.” ― Robert Frost

101. Love isn't always what we grow up believing it will be.

“I no longer believed in the idea of soul mates, or love at first sight. But I was beginning to believe that a very few times in your life, if you were lucky, you might meet someone who was exactly right for you. Not because he was perfect, or because you were, but because your combined flaws were arranged in a way that allowed two separate beings to hinge together.” ― Lisa Kleypas, "Blue-Eyed Devil"

102. It is what it is.

“One is loved because one is loved. No reason is needed for loving.” ― Paulo Coelho, "The Alchemist"

103. To love someone truly and dearly, it takes courage.

"A woman who opens her heart to love you, when it's already broken, is braver than any person you'll meet." — Steven Benson

104. For the love who joins you in your weirdness.

"I love you because you join me in my weirdness." — Unknown

105. You can't walk away from true love.

"When it's real, you can't walk away." — Unknown

106. Love is a dream.

"You are, and always have been, my dream." — Nicholas Sparks, "The Notebook"

107. Meant to be together.

"I would find you in any lifetime." — Kanye West

108. When your love story never ends.

"True love stories never have endings." — Richard Bach

109. It doesn't always happen on your preferred timeline.

“True love is usually the most inconvenient kind.” ― Kiera Cass, The Selection

110. The greatest love is the very best beginning.

“This is where it all begins. Everything starts here, today.” ― David Nicholls, "One Day"

111. Destined to be together till the end.

"Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." — Emily Brontë

112. When they possess your heart, mind and body.

"All three of us are in prison...my heart, mind and body in your possession. Take care of them with care." — Unknown

113. Love may throw you off course — as it should.

“To lose balance sometimes for love is part of living a balanced life.” ― Elizabeth Gilbert, "Eat, Pray, Love: One Woman's Search for Everything"

114. In the end, your love is all that matters.

“The world was collapsing, and the only thing that really mattered to me was that she was alive.” ― Rick Riordan, "The Last Olympian"

115. The best love is your best friend.

"I want to be the friend you fall hopelessly in love with." — Tahereh Mafi, Unravel Me

116. I did something right, loving you.

"It was rather beautiful: the way he put her insecurities to sleep, the way he dove into her eyes and starved all the fears and tasted all the dreams she kept coiled beneath her bones." — Christopher Poindexter

117. With love, we can do and be anything.

“We are not trapped or locked up in these bones. No, no. We are free to change. And love changes us. And if we can love one another, we can break open the sky.” ― Walter Mosley, "Blue Light"

118. True love requires no words.

“For where all love is, the speaking is unnecessary.” ― Diana Gabaldon, "Outlander"

119. Love is salvation.

“If you can love someone with your whole heart, even one person, then there's salvation in life." — Haruki Murakami

120. Take me as I am, loving you.

"I have nothing special to offer except my capacity to love you." — A. R. Asher

121. The elements of real love is present with them.

"Real love is not based on romance, candle light dinner and walks along the beach. In fact, is based on respect, compromise, care and trust." — Unknown

122. They will never make you feel alone.

"All relationships have one law. Never make the one you love feel alone, especially when you're there."— Unknown

123. Love sure is complicated.

“We are told that people stay in love because of chemistry, or because they remain intrigued with each other, because of many kindnesses, because of luck. But part of it has got to be forgiveness and gratefulness.” ― Ellen Goodman

124. It's perfectly logical.

“Love is not the absence of logic

but logic examined and recalculated

heated and curved to fit

inside the contours of the heart”

― Tammara Webber, Easy

125. If she doesn't scare you a little, then she's not the one.

"She's the kind of magic that you marry." — Adrian Michael

126. When the best moments in your life include them.

"If I had to choose, my best day ever, my finest hour, my wildest dream come true ... mine would be you." — Unknown

127. Nothing could stop me from loving you.

"I saw that you were perfect and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more." — Unknown

128. This is for your weird soulmate.

"We're all a little weird, and life's a little weird. And when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall in mutual weirdness and call it love." — Dr. Seuss

129. Love at first sight.

"The first time I saw you, my heart whispered, 'That's the one.'" — Unknown

130. My heart still cares about you.

"When you truly care for someone, their mistakes never change your feelings because it's the mind that gets angry but the heart still cares." — Unknown

131. I can't stop dreaming about you.

"I swear I couldn't love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow." — Leo Christopher

132. You're on my mind, baby.

"If I had a flower for every time I thought of you, I could walk in my garden forever." — Alfred, Lord Tennyson

133. When the love deepens every time you see them.

"Every time I see you I love you more."

134. Love is all about giving.

“Love has nothing to do with what you are expecting to get — only with what you are expecting to give — which is everything.” ― Katharine Hepburn

135. Love is always possible.

“There is always something left to love.” ― Gabriel García Márquez, "One Hundred Years of Solitude"

136. "I love you" means wanting to share the happiest parts of your life with your person by your side.

"When all my dreams come true, the one I want next to me — it's you." — "One Tree Hill"

137. It can be hard to accept.

“Love is the extremely difficult realization that something other than oneself is real.” ― Iris Murdoch

138. Your heart is stronger than you even know.

“The heart is the toughest part of the body. Tenderness is in the hands.” ― Carolyn Forché, The Country Between Us

139. But your ears may need some help ...

“True love comes quietly, without banners or flashing lights. If you hear bells, get your ears checked.” ― Erich Segal

140. Love always wins.

"There is no remedy for love, but to love more." — Henry David Thoreau

141. You wouldn't have fallen for another if you truly loved the first one.

"If you love two people at the same time, choose the second. Because if you really loved the first one, you wouldn't have fallen for the second." — Johnny Depp

142. You know it's true love when you're ready to choose them, always.

"If I could have anyone in the world, it would still be you." — Unknown

143. We would be bare without love.

"Life without love is like a tree without blossoms or fruit." — Khalil Gibran

144. "I love you" means I'll never let you go — ever.

"You've a place in my heart no one else could have." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

145. True love only deepens with time.

"I swear I couldn't love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow." — Leo Christopher

146. True love might be a little scary.

"If she doesn't scare the hell out of you a little, she's not the one." — Unknown

147. Love is your best support.

"The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." — Audrey Hepburn

148. Love just makes everything better.

“Romance is the glamour which turns the dust of everyday life into a golden haze. ” ― Elinor Glyn

149. Love is the ultimate teacher.

"The giving of love is an education in itself." — Eleanor Roosevelt

150. Our wish for you ...

“My wish is that you may be loved to the point of madness.” ― André Breton

