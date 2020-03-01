100 Inspirational Love Quotes for Him or Her

Here's a little inspiration to tell your love how you really feel.

Here's the thing about love — it's hard to put into words, no matter how deeply you feel it for your partner.

Luckily for you, we found 100 of the best, most inspirational love quotes for him or her to make finding different, new and creative ways to say "I love you" a whole lot easier.

Feeling love brings up all kinds of additional emotions that run the gamut from agony to ecstasy.

Loving someone can inspire you to accomplish some of the craziest and most amazing feats you'll ever undertake.

Being in love can make you feel happier than you've ever been, sadder than you've ever been, and even angrier than you've ever been. It can elate you and deflate you at almost at the exact same time.

However, while most people can recognize the sensations they associate most closely with love fairly easily, finding just the right words to express those feelings is a far more difficult order.

People have searched for centuries to find the right ways to say, "I love you" for the first (or the billionth) time in order to try explaining those butterflies you get in your stomach, that warm fuzzy feeling in your head and that heart skipping a million beats in your chest.

But one thing we do know is that, whether you've loved and won or loved and lost, when love is real, it's always worth it.

And while there are plenty of ways to express your love through body language and nonverbal communication, finding the perfect love quote that sums up exactly what you're thinking and feeling can be pretty darn amazing.

Luckily, some of the world's greatest artists, poets, musicians, authors and hopeless romantics (like ourselves) have managed to articulate the magic of love using words so simple and perfect, sharing them with the person you love can mean the world to you both.

Here are 100 of the best inspirational love quotes for him or her to share when you're searching for new, creative ways to say, "I love you."

Inspirational Love Quotes for Her

1. "To love is nothing. To be loved is something. But to love and be loved, that’s everything." — T. Tolis

2. "Maybe the only vow we ever need to offer the one we love is this: I will never, not for a sliver of a second, make you feel alone." — Tyler Knott Gregson

3. "There's no substitute for a great love who says, 'No matter what's wrong with you, you're welcome at this table.'" — Tom Hanks

4. "I swear I couldn't love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow." — Leo Christopher

5. "I choose you. And I'll choose you over and over and over. Without pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat. I'll keep choosing you." — Unknown

6. "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." — Harry (Billy Crystal) in "When Harry Met Sally"

7. "I realized I was thinking of you, and I began to wonder how long you'd been on my mind. Then it occurred to me: Since I met you, you've never left." — Unknown

8. "I hope you know that every time I tell you to get home safe, stay warm, have a good day, or sleep well what I am really saying is I love you. I love you so damn much that it is starting to steal other words' meanings." — Open-365

9. "When I say I love you more, I don't mean I love you more than you love me. I mean I love you more than the bad days ahead of us, I love you more than any fight we will ever have. I love you more than the distance between us, I love you more than any obstacle that could try and come between us. I love you the most." — Unknown

10. "Because I could watch you for a single minute and find a thousand things that I love about you." — Unknown

11. "All of me loves all of you." — John Legend, "All of Me"

12. "I never want to stop making memories with you." — Pierre Jeanty

13. "It was always you." — Maroon 5, "It Was Always You"

14. "I still haven't figured out how to sit across from you, and not be madly in love with everything you do." — William C. Hannan

15. "I can't promise to fix all your problems, but I can promise you won't have to face them all alone." — Unknown

16. "How strange to dream of you even when I am wide awake." — d.j.

17. "I love you more than I have ever found a way to say to you." — Ben Folds, "The Luckiest"

18. "If I did anything right in my life, it was when I gave my heart to you." — Unknown

19. "I love you past the moon and miss you beyond the stars." — J.M. Storm

20. "Saw your worst and I stayed." — Unknown

21. "I just wanna see you. Hold you. Hug you. Touch you. Kiss you. Cuddle with you. Love you." — Unknown

22. "Darling, you are all I ever wanted love to be." — Unknown

23. "The first time you touched me, I knew I was born to be yours." — Unknown

24. "You're all my heart ever talks about." — Unknown

25. "Talking to you makes my day." — Unknown

26. "We fight, we kiss, we hug, we text, we talk, we argue, we laugh, we smile, we love ... That's us." — Unknown

27. "I want you to continue being the absolute best part of my life." — Unknown

28. "You are my favorite notification." — Unknown

29. "I love you. You annoy me more than I ever thought possible. But I want to spend every irritating minute with you." — Unknown

30. "I'm not perfect. I'll annoy you, piss you off, say stupid things, then take it all back. But put that all aside and you'll never find a person who cares or loves you more than me." — Unknown

Inspirational Love Quotes for Him

31. "I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more." — Angelita Lim

32. "If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you." — A. A. Milne, "Winnie the Pooh"

33. "I would rather spend one lifetime with you, than face all the ages of this world alone." — J.R.R. Tolkien, "Lord of The Rings"

34. "Don’t forget I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her." — Anna (Julia Roberts) to William (Hugh Grant) in "Notting Hill"

35. "Thinking of you keeps me awake. Dreaming of you keeps me asleep. Being with you keeps me alive." — Unknown

36. "You have bewitched me body and soul, and I love, I love, I love you." — Jane Austen's "Pride & Prejudice"

37. "I wish I could turn back the clock. I'd find you sooner and love you longer." — Unknown

38. "I want you. All of you. Your flaws. Your mistakes. Your imperfections. I want you, and only you." — Unknown

39. "There is a madness in loving you, a lack of reason that makes it feel so flawless." — Leo Christopher

40. "She knew she loved him when 'home' went from being a place to being a person." — E. Leventhal

41. "Mornings would be better if I woke up next to you." — Unknown

42. "Your voice is my favorite sound." — Unknown

43. "If you only knew how much those little moments with you mattered to me." — Unknown

44. "I am totally completely eye-popping seriously groundbreaking passionately deliciously in love with you." — Unknown

45. "You're pretty much my most favorite of all time in the history of ever." — Unknown

46. "I remember the first day I ever looked into your eyes and felt my entire world flip." — Unknown

47. "And suddenly all the love songs were about you." — Unknown

48. "I looked at him as a friend until I realized I loved him." — Unknown

49. "You are what I need in my life. You are my one." — Unknown

50. "I love that you are my person and I am yours, that whatever door we come to, we will open it together." — A.R. Asher

51. "I'll never have enough of your lips." — Unknown

52. "I was, and I remain, utterly and completely and totally in love with you." — J.R. Ward

53. "And when I loved you, I realized, I have never truly loved anyone. I realized, I never will truly love anyone the way I love you." — Unknown

54. "So, I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you." — Pablo Coelho

55. "I fall more deeply in love with you, every single day." — Unknown

56. "If I could give you one thing in life, I would give you the ability to see yourself through my eyes, only then would you realize how special you are to me." — Unknown

57. "I love you, idiot." — "Gilmore Girls"

Inspirational Quotes about Life and Love

58. "The best love is the kind that awakens the soul; that makes us reach for more, that plants the fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. That’s what I hope to give you forever." — Nicholas Sparks, "The Notebook"

59. "The greatest happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved; loved for ourselves, or rather, loved in spite of ourselves." — Victor Hugo

60. "And remember, as it was written, to love another person is to see the face of God." — Victor Hugo, "Les Miserables"

61. "It's a very dangerous state. You are inclined to recklessness and kind of tune out the rest of your life and everything that's been important to you. It's actually not all that pleasurable. I don't know who the hell wants to get in a situation where you can't bear an hour without somebody's company." — Colin Firth

62. "The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart." — Helen Keller

63. "In order to be happy oneself it is necessary to make at least one other person happy." — Theodor Reik

64. "You don't love someone because they're perfect, you love them in spite of the fact that they're not." ― Jodi Picoult, "My Sister's Keeper"

65. "Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage." — Lao-Tzu

66. "Love is an untamed force. When we try to control it, it destroys us. When we try to imprison it, it enslaves us. When we try to understand it, it leaves us feeling lost and confused." ― Paulo Coelho

67. "One word frees us of all the weight and pain of life: That word is love." ― Sophocles

68. "You know it's love when all you want is that person to be happy, even if you're not part of their happiness." — Julia Roberts

69. "The greatest thing you'll ever learn Is to love and be loved in return." — Nat King Cole, "Nature Boy"

70. "You don't love someone for their looks, or their clothes, or for their fancy car, but because they sing a song only you can hear." — Oscar Wilde

71. "I have decided to stick to love; hate is too great a burden to bear." — Martin Luther King, Jr.

72. "All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt." — Charles Schulz

73. "Where there is love there is life." — Mahatma Gandhi

74. "And in the end, the love you take, is equal to the love you make." — Sir Paul McCartney, "The End" (by The Beatles)

75. "Someone who really loves you sees what a mess you can be, how moody you can get, how hard you are to handle, but still wants you." — Unknown

76. "In French, you don't say 'I miss you.' You say 'Tu me manques', which means 'you are missing from me.' I love that." — Unknown

77. "Real love doesn't meet you at your best. It meets you in your mess." — Unknown

78. "Make sure you marry someone who laughs at the same things you do." — J.D. Salinger

79. "Sometimes, someone comes into your life, so unexpectedly, takes your heart by surprise, and changes your life forever." — Unknown

80. "It's not being in love that makes me happy. It is the person that I am in love with that does." — Unknown

Short Inspirational Love Quotes​

81. "I look at you and see the rest of my life in front of my eyes." — Unknown

82. "All, everything that I understand, I only understand because I love." — Leo Tolstoy

83. "I'm much more me when I'm with you." — Unknown​

84. "Once I knew you I never wanted to know anyone else." — Leo Christopher

85. "If I know what love is, it is because of you." — Herman Hesse

86. "It is not a lack of love, but a lack of friendship that makes unhappy marriages." ― Friedrich Nietzsche

87. "At the touch of love everyone becomes a poet." ― Plato

88. "Pleasure of love lasts but a moment. Pain of love lasts a lifetime." — Bette Davis

89. "Love is like war: easy to begin but very hard to stop." — H. L. Mencken

90. "We are shaped and fashioned by those we love." — Geothe

91. "When love is not madness it is not love." ― Pedro Calderón de la Barca

92. "Love is so short, forgetting is so long." ― Pablo Neruda

93. "Better to have lost and loved than never to have loved at all." — Ernest Hemingway

94. "His love roared louder than her demons." — Anonymous

95. "You can't rush something you want to last forever." — Unknown

96. "We were together. I forget the rest." — Walt Whitman

97. "If you are lucky enough to find a weirdo, never let them go." — Unknown

98. "By the way, I'm wearing the smile you gave me." — Unknown

99. "P.S. I love you." — Cecelia Ahern

100. "Love you more." — Unknown

