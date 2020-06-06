32 Silly & Sweet Love Quotes That Perfectly Sum Up Your Marriage

"Love may be blind, but marriage is a real eye-opener."

Married life isn't for the faint of heart. As any wife or husband knows, being (and staying) happily married requires a whole lot of love — and an unflappable sense of humor.

In fact, most of the best marriage advice and quotes about married life include reminders to take time to have fun and laugh together.

That's why our favorite love quotes for married people run the gamut from sweet and heartfelt to cute and hilarious.

Hopefully, they'll ring true for you about your own relationship with your husband or wife.

Here are 32 of the best sweet, funny and cute love quotes about marriage that perfectly sum up what being married is all about.

1. Falling in love over and over again.

"A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person." — Mingon McLaughlin

2. A whole new perspective, that's for sure.

"Love may be blind, but marriage is a real eye-opener."

3. It's all theoretical anyway.

"The older theory was, marry an older man because they're more mature. But the new theory is men don't mature. Marry a younger one." — Rita Rudner

4. It definitely works best when you both stick around.

"When we got married I told my wife 'If you leave me, I'm going with you.' And she never did." — James Fineous McBride

5. Friendship first.

"The most successful marriages, gay or straight, even if they begin in romantic love, often become friendships. It's the ones that become the friendships that last."

6. Keep their love cup full.

"To keep your marriage brimming, With love in the loving cup, Whenever you're wrong, admit it; Whenever you're right, shut up." — Ogden Nash

7. But who's counting?

"My parents only had one argument in 45 years. It lasted 43 years." — Cathy Ladman​

8. Subtle changes.

"Before marriage, a man will lie awake all night thinking about something you said; after marriage, he'll fall asleep before you finish saying it." — Helen Rowland

9. See what we did there?

"The longest sentence you can form with two words is: I do." — H. L. Mencken

10. And there?

"I'm a very committed wife. And I should be committed, too — for being married so many times." — Elizabeth Taylor

11. If you're going to do it, do it right.

"If I get married, I want to be very married." — Audrey Hepburn

12. Mysterious ...

"The secret of a happy marriage remains a secret." — Henny Youngman

13. Love is love.

"I support gay marriage. I believe gay people have a right to be as miserable as the rest of us." — Kinky Friedman

14. It just makes sense.

"An archeologist is the best husband any woman can have; the older she gets, the more interested he is in her." — Dame Agatha Christie

15. Wise advice from a Founding Father.

"Keep your eyes wide open before marriage, half-shut afterwards." — Benjamin Franklin

16. Variety is the spice of life, though.

"Marriage: a book of which the first chapter is written in poetry and the remaining chapters written in prose." — Beverley Nichols

17. Rock-paper-scissors should fix that right up.

"At every party there are two kinds of people ... those who want to go home and those who don't. The trouble is, they are usually married to each other." — Ann Landers

18. Awww ...

"What I love most about my home is who I share it with." — Tad Carpenter

19. This one is just right.

"After the chills and fever of love, how nice is the 98.6 degrees of marriage." — Mignon McLaughlin

20. The fine distinctions.

"What counts in making a happy marriage is not so much how compatible you are but how you deal with incompatibility." — Leo Tolstoy

21. Either way, you win.

"Marriage is the triumph of imagination over intelligence. Second marriage is the triumph of hope over experience." — Oscar Wilde

22. The best kind.

"A happy marriage is a long conversation which always seems too short." — Andre Maurois

23. Because we're all ever-changing.

"Love isn't a state of perfect caring. It is an active noun like struggle. To love someone is to strive to accept that person exactly the way he or she is, right here and now ..." — Fred Rogers

24. Easy peasy.

"A man is already halfway in love with any woman who listens to him." — Brendan Behan

25. Can you blame her?

"It's tough to stay married. My wife kisses the dog on the lips, yet she won't drink from my glass." — Rodney Dangerfield

26. Seems simple enough.

"I have learned that only two things are necessary to keep one's wife happy. First, let her think she's having her own way. And second, let her have it." — Lyndon B. Johnson

27. The absolute best.

"We had a happy marriage because we were together all the time. We were friends as well as husband and wife. We just had a good time." — Julia Child

28. Smart man!

"My most brilliant achievement was my ability to be able to persuade my love to marry me." — Sir Winston Churchill

29. Delicious.

"You are the butter to my bread, and the breath to my life." — Julia Child

30. Discovery is key.

“After seven years of marriage, I am sure of two things: First, never wallpaper together and second, you'll need two bathrooms ... both for her. The rest is a mystery, but a mystery I love to be involved in.” — Dennis Miller

31. Win-win.

"Marriage is the alliance of two people, one of whom never remembers birthdays and the other who never forgets them." — Ogden Nash

32. It's science, folks.

"Put your hand on a hot stove for a minute, and it seems like an hour. Sit with a pretty girl for an hour, and it seems like a minute. That’s relativity." — Albert Einstein

