50 Funny Wedding Vows

Why a shed tear when you could share a laugh at the altar?

Traditional wedding vows are great if you’re a traditional couple. If you’re not, maybe you should forgo the traditional route altogether. Wedding vows don’t always have to be extremely romantic. Your vows symbolize a lifelong promise to one another. Going against tradition doesn’t make the vows any less heartfelt or significant.

Wedding vows should reflect you and your future spouse and be authentic to your relationship. If you guys are constantly making jokes and always laughing, there’s an appreciation of humor within your relationship. So go with funny wedding vows!

Funny wedding vows can be an authentic representation of your love and your relationship with each other.

You don’t have to turn your wedding ceremony into a full-on comedy stand up show. But why not spice up the traditional vows with a few jokes here and there? I’ve been a bridesmaid quite a few times and I can honestly say that the audience loves it when the couple or officiant makes a joke. I think funny vows have a way of making the couple reminisce on all the good times they’ve shared while keeping the audience entertained. Humor enhances the whole atmosphere.

It’s not always that easy to come up with the perfect wedding vows. Writing wedding vows is a daunting task. How do you even begin to write all the reasons you love someone or all the life long promises you intend to keep? Not to mention you’ll share these vows in front of your friends and family. So it can be a little intimidating or even overwhelming.

Remember it’s your day and if you want to be funny, do just that. It’ll be so much easier for you to come up with what to say if you’re being true to yourself and your humor.

If you need a little inspiration on how to write funny vows, check our list of the best funny wedding vows below. They’ll surely make you laugh.

1. I vow to open jars for you and pretend that you loosened it, even though we both know it was my manly muscles that opened that thing.

2. I guess I kind of hate most things, but I never really seem to hate you. So I wanna spend the rest of my life with you. Is that cool?

3. I vow to stand by your side when the zombie apocalypse comes and should you be turned into one, I promise to let you bite me, so I can too be one and, therefore, stay by your side forever.

4. I, promise to love you, even though you have an obsession with Britney Spears and other girly pop music. I promise I will learn to love all of your favorite pop stars like Britney Spears and Madonna, and will not criticize your choice in music from here on out.

5. I love you more than I love Nutella.

6. I promise to love you even when you refuse to let me watch the football, to cherish you even when you blow one week’s salary on yet another handbag, and to understand you even when you are mad at me because of something that happened in a dream.

7. When I say ‘I do,’ I don’t mean the dishes.

8. I, take you, to be my awful wedded wife, to have and to scold, from this day fast-forwarded for better but not worse, for richer, sans poorer, forget sickness only in health, to loathe and to cherish, till suspicious death does we part.

9. I'm so happy I accepted your rose.

10. As one volcano said to the other, "I have a dream I hope will come true that you'll grow old with me and I'll grow old with you - I thank the earth, sea - the sky I thank too - I lava you.

11. From this day forward I promise to be worth it. Worth the time. Worth the trip. Worth the energy. Worth the embarrassment. Worth your love. I promise that you will always count. You will always come first, and of course, if you don’t for whatever reason, I will buy you some shoes.

12. A pair of penguins mate for life, across hundreds of miles of tundra, the female penguin travels to bring food to the male, as he watches the egg over a month of sub-zero temperatures. As your husband, I promise never to ask you to do anything like that.

13. This ring is a symbol of how you've got me wrapped around your finger.

14. I love you, truly, madly, deeply... and I was thinking - maybe we should get married.

15. I vow to protect you from all the ills of the world, even if a scientist invented a way to clone dinosaurs and the dinosaurs escaped from his zoo and then they came after us - I would protect you as well as I could manage from said dinosaurs. That is how much I love you.

16. You are the one I want to binge-watch Netflix with forever.

17. I promise to be your co-pilot, your navigator, and to bring snacks on our road-trip through life.

18. "Until death do we part...or until you become a Cubs fan."

19. I want your worst - give me your bad hair days, your long commutes, your burnt coffee, lost keys, splashed shoes, annoying coworkers, lost receipts, broken copiers, give me your every day, and I will give you my love to make it alright.

20. I promise to love you at all times - even during football season.

21. I promise to treasure you always from now to the end of the world because you are the prettiest girl in all of Wisconsin. It's especially funny because I've never set foot in Wisconsin.

22. I vow as your wife to always support your dreams, even the one about the whale in the living room.

23. I would marry you in a boat and with a goat. I would marry you in the rain and in the dark and on a train. And in a car and in a tree, you are so good - so good to me. So I will love you in a box and I will love you (you're a fox) and I will love you in our house even if it has a mouse, and I will love you here or there. I promise to love you anywhere (with apologies to Seuss).

24. Instead of saying "till death do us part" try using "to infinity and beyond."

25. I promise not to watch the next episode without you.

26. Yes, I'll love her if we're rich. And I will love her in a ditch, I'll love her through good times and bad. Whether we are happy or sad. Yes, I will have, and I will hold (I could have sworn this has been told!). I promise to love all my life, this woman, as my lawful wife!

27. I vow to thrill you each day - to amaze and astonish you - did I mention all the magic tricks I am learning.

28. I promise to love you until the end of my days. As long as you stay out of my baseball plays.

29. You're the french fries in my chocolate shake.

30. I promise that as your wife, I will not keep score, even though I am totally winning.

31. Now that we have gotten skinny for this wedding, let's get real fat together.

32. As Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston promised each other, "I vow to split the difference on the thermostat."

33. I pledge to be faithful even when we're old and dull.

34. Who loves you, baby? Me... that wasn't rhetorical. I really meant... I am the one who loves you... baby.

35. I promise to love and honor during the offseason.

36. I, take you, to be my lawfully wedded wife. To be together in happiness and strife, to have and to hold, even if your cooking grows mold.

37. You are the love of my life and I choo-choo-choose you.

38. I not you’re free for the rest of your life, so why not pencil me in forever.

39. I promise to take care of you and give you a weekly allowance since you want to be an unemployed housewife.

40. Let's be dumb together - just plain stupid. Make bad choices, eat the wrong things, take the bad turns, and then let's tell great stories, the same ones - forever and ever until no one can stand us but each other.

41. I triple dog dared you to propose and here we are. I bet you won’t say “I do.”

42. How about you love me. What do you think about forever? Maybe we should get married - what are you up to today and for the rest of your life?

43. I promise to buy you takeout for dinner every night because I love you too much to allow you to fall victim to my cooking.

44. I’m going to love you as Kanye loves Kanye for better or worst.

45. I mean why wouldn’t I be your wife? Let’s get this wedding over with, Shark Tank is coming on tonight.

46. I will dedicate my life to you, without question. When people as me why I will quote the great Micheal Scott by saying “That’s what she said.”

47. I’m a Libra and you’re Scorpio lets prove astrology wrong til death do us part or our lack of compatibility whichever comes first.

48. I vow to never beat you at beer pong in front of your boys.

49. I will tell you are a MILF even when you gain 50 pounds from childbirth. I will never let you change a dirty diaper. I think it’s time you stop calling your husband instead of your baby daddy.

50. I promise to post you on my Instagram every Wednesday for Women Crush Wednesday and to block any woman that isn’t you on social media.

