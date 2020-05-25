101 Romantic Love Quotes For People Who Are In Love

The best love quotes will put you both in the mood for some sweet, sweet love.

What do the best romantic love quotes we find for the men or women we love say about our relationships and the sweet ways they make us feel?

The beginning of true love, the falling in love part, gives us starry eyes and the feeling of butterflies in our stomachs.

Being in firmly and securely in love then also gives us someone who is our very best friend — someone to dance and dine with, someone to adventures with.

It makes us do things like this ...

And as it grows, love gives us a confidante — that special someone to share our deepest, darkest secrets and our highest hopes and wildest dreams with, and who sticks by our side even after hearing all about these things.

Love means always having someone around who understands us, even without having to tell them specifically what's going on in our hearts and minds at any particular moment. Love means having someone who always put you first, even if you yourself don't.

Love assures us that we will never be alone.

It's these reasons why we want to write sonnets and sing love songs, and why love makes us do things that other people might even think are a little bit crazy. If you've ever been in love, you'll totally understand.

It also inspires some of the best, most inspirational and romantic quotes ever uttered in the English language.

That's why we rounded up 101 of the best romantic love quotes for her (and him!) from poets, authors, celebrities and lovers around the world.

1. Love takes you by surprise​

"One day you will kiss a man you can't breathe without and find that breath is of little consequence." ― Karen Marie Moning, "Bloodfever"

2. No dream could possibly be better

"You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." ― Dr. Seuss

3. Love cannot be faked

“'There is no pretending,' Jace said with absolute clarity. 'I love you, and I will love you until I die, and if there is life after that, I'll love you then.'” ― Cassandra Clare, "City of Glass"

4. It's instantaneous

"There is never a time or place for true love. It happens accidentally, in a heartbeat, in a single flashing, throbbing moment." ― Sarah Dessen, "The Truth About Forever"

5. To the point of passion

“You know that when I hate you, it is because I love you to a point of passion that unhinges my soul.” ― Julie de Lespinasse

6. There is no other way

"I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride: I love you in this way because I do not know any other way of loving but this, in which there is no I or you, so intimate that your hand upon my chest is my hand, so intimate that when I fall asleep your eyes close." ― Pablo Neruda, "100 Love Sonnets"

7. Done for

“The very first moment I beheld him, my heart was irrevocably gone.” ― Jane Austen

8. Always remember

"Promise me you'll never forget me, because if I thought you would, I'd never leave." ― A.A. Milne

9. Astronomical

“Your hand touching mine. This is how galaxies collide.” ― Sanober Khan

10. An eternity would be too short

"She was ready to deny the existence of space and time rather than admit that love might not be eternal." ― Simone de Beauvoir, "The Mandarins"

11. No journey would be too far

“I crossed a thousand leagues to come to you, and lost the best part of me along the way. Don't tell me to leave.” ― George R.R. Martin, "A Storm of Swords"

12. Your love is your home

"For the two of us, home isn't a place. It is a person. And we are finally home." ― Stephanie Perkins, "Anna And The French Kiss"

13. And that was that

“And he took her in his arms and kissed her under the sunlit sky, and he cared not that they stood high upon the walls in the sight of many.” ― J.R.R. Tolkien

14. No one could miss anyone this much

​

"They say when you are missing someone that they are probably feeling the same, but I don't think it's possible for you to miss me as much as I'm missing you right now." ― Edna St. Vincent Millay

15. There can be no forcing

“You can't force love, I realized. It's there or it isn't. If it's not there, you've got to be able to admit it. If it is there, you've got to do whatever it takes to protect the ones you love.” ― Richelle Mead, "Frostbite"

16. Love is pure spun gold​

"Romance is the glamour which turns the dust of everyday life into a golden haze." ― Elinor Glyn

17. It's a given

“Attraction is not an option.” ― Neil Strauss

18. Destiny made it so

"So, I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you." ― Paulo Coehlo

19. So much more than those three little words

“But love, I’ve come to understand, is more than three words mumbled before bedtime. Love is sustained by action, a pattern of devotion in the things we do for each other every day.” ― Nicholas Sparks, "The Wedding"

20. Always worth it

"So it's not gonna be easy. It's going to be really hard; we're gonna have to work at this everyday, but I want to do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever, everyday. You and me ... every day." ― Nicholas Sparks, "The Notebook"

21. True love never ends

"Lost love is still love. It takes a different form, that's all. You can't see their smile or bring them food or tousle their hair or move them around a dance floor. But when those senses weaken another heightens. Memory. Memory becomes your partner. You nurture it. You hold it. You dance with it." ― Mitch Albom

22. Since the very beginning

“I've been in love with you since the very beginning. You asked why there isn't anyone else in my life, and the reason ... is you.” ― Julie James

23. The true meaning of freedom

"One word frees us of all the weight and pain of life: That word is love." ― Sophocles

24. The best kind of love

“The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. And that's what you've given me. That's what I'd hoped to give you forever.” ― Nicholas Sparks

25. You are my missing pieces

"Anyone who falls in love is searching for the missing pieces of themselves. So anyone who's in love gets sad when they think of their lover. It's like stepping back inside a room you have fond memories of, one you haven't seen in a long time." ― Haruki Murakami

26. The great unknown

“The very essence of romance is uncertainty.” ― Oscar Wilde

27. Sight is unnecessary

"Love is like the wind, you can't see it but you can feel it." ― Nicholas Sparks, "A Walk To Remember"

28. Set love free

“If you love somebody, let them go, for if they return, they were always yours. If they don't, they never were.” ― Kahlil Gibran

29. Always a risk

"To love at all is to be vulnerable. Love anything and your heart will be wrung and possibly broken. If you want to make sure of keeping it intact you must give it to no one, not even an animal. Wrap it carefully round with hobbies and little luxuries; avoid all entanglements. Lock it up safe in the casket or coffin of your selfishness. But in that casket, safe, dark, motionless, airless, it will change. It will not be broken; it will become unbreakable, impenetrable, irredeemable. To love is to be vulnerable." ― C.S. Lewis, "The Four Loves"

30. Wild as the night

“Love is a rebellious bird that nobody can tame.” ― Veronica Rossi, "Through the Ever Night"

31. An endless flowering garden

"If I had a flower for every time I thought of you ... I could walk through my garden forever." ― Alfred, Lord Tennyson

32. We cannot be lost

“My soul will find yours.” ― Jude Deveraux

33. The music of lovers is the most beautiful

"Every heart sings a song, incomplete, until another heart whispers back. Those who wish to sing always find a song. At the touch of a lover, everyone becomes a poet." ― Plato

34. All of my dreams

“For thousands of nights I dreamed of making love to you. No man on earth has ever hated sunrise as I do.” ― Lisa Kleypas, "Again the Magic"

35. Volume all the way up

"I desire a love so loud that is shatters the darkness — its echoes reverberating through the rising and falling of the sun." — Gareth Egan

36. Out of your mind

“When love is not madness it is not love.” ― Pedro Calderon de la Barca

37. Love doesn't care for the material

"You don't love someone for their looks, or their clothes or for their fancy car, but because they sing a song only you can hear." ― Oscar Wilde

38. A rare and precious jewel

“True love is rare, and it's the only thing that gives life real meaning.” ― Nicholas Sparks, "Message in a Bottle"

39. The only thing that matters

"If all else perished and he remained, I should still continue to be; and if all else remained, and he were annihilated, the universe would turn to a mighty stranger." ― Emily Brontë, "Wuthering Heights"

40. Communicate always

“Never close your lips to those whom you have already opened your heart.” ― Charles Dickens

41. Love, and then love more

"We loved with a love that was more than love." ― Edgar Allan Poe

42. The most thrilling kind of danger

“You’re dangerous,” he says.

“Why?”

“Because you make me believe in the impossible.”

― Simone Elkeles, "Rules of Attraction"

43. Love looks with the mind

"Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind, and therefore is winged Cupid painted blind." ― William Shakespeare, "A Midsummer Night's Dream"

44. There is nothing like a perfect kiss

“I couldn't stop staring at his mouth when he spoke. I bet he knew how to kiss. Perfect kisses too, ones that weren't wet and gross, but the kind that curled toes." — Jennifer Armentrout, "Obsidian"

45. The safest place to be

"Here it's safe, here it's warm. Here the daisies guard you from every harm. Here your dreams are sweet and tomorrow brings them true. Here is the place where I love you." ― Suzanne Collins, "The Hunger Games"

46. The only place I want to be

“Just because I'm not forever by your side doesn't mean that's not precisely where I want to be.” ― Stephanie Laurens

47. Love has it's own time

"As he read, I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once." ― John Green, "The Fault In Our Stars"

48. That moment

"When I saw you I fell in love, and you smiled because you knew." ― Arrigo Boito

49. The best motivation

"There are two basic motivating forces: fear and love. When we are afraid, we pull back from life. When we are in love, we open to all that life has to offer with passion, excitement and acceptance." ― John Lennon

50. Love runs wild and free

"Her heart was wild, but I didn't want to catch it, I wanted to run with it, to set mine free." — Atticus

51. Just us

"Two people in love, alone, isolated from the world, that's beautiful." ― Milan Kundera

52. The perfect mess

"And it was as if our lives collided in an unbelievable exquisite mess." — Gareth Egan, "The Chaos In-Between"

53. What love requires

"To love. To be loved. To never forget your own insignificance. To never get used to the unspeakable violence and the vulgar disparity of life around you. To seek joy in the saddest places. To pursue beauty to its lair. To never simplify what is complicated or complicate what is simple. To respect strength, never power. Above all, to watch. To try and understand. To never look away. And never, never to forget." ― Arundhati Roy, "The Cost Of Living"

54. Attention must be paid

"Any man who can drive safely while kissing a pretty girl is simply not giving the kiss the attention it deserves." ― Albert Einstein

55. Forever curious

"Once upon a time there was a boy who loved a girl and her laughter was a question he wanted to spend his whole life answering." ― Nicole Krauss, "The History Of Love"

56. An endless supplier of courage

"Oh, how a quiet love can drown out every fear." — Jessica Katoff

57. Love must be spoken

"In vain have I struggled. It will not do. My feelings will not be repressed. You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire and love you." ― Jane Austen, "Pride And Prejudice"

58. Open and exposed

"I see the real you and it makes me want to peel myself open, and let you tear me apart." — Dirty Sweet Poetry

59. A soulmate's purpose

"A soulmate's purpose is to shake you up, tear apart your ego a little bit, show you your obstacles and addictions, break your heart open so new light can get in, make you so desperate and out of control that you have to transform your life, then introduce you to your spiritual master ..." ― Elizabeth Gilbert, "Eat, Pray, Love"

60. Hold on tight

"The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." — Audrey Hepburn

61. It's the littlest gestures that mean the most

"The real lover is the man who can thrill you by kissing your forehead or smiling into your eyes or just staring into space." ― Marilyn Monroe

62. As necessary as air

"I need you like a heart needs a beat." — One Republic, "Apologize"

63. Risking it all is the only way to ever have the same

"Only once in your life, I truly believe, you find someone who can completely turn your world around. You tell them things that you've never shared with another soul and they absorb everything you say and actually want to hear more. You share hopes for the future, dreams that will never come true, goals that were never achieved and the many disappointments life has thrown at you. The things that seem insignificant to most people such as a note, song or walk become invaluable treasures kept safe in your heart to cherish forever. Memories of your childhood come back and are so clear and vivid it's like being young again. Colors seem brighter and more brilliant. Laughter seems part of daily life where before it was infrequent or didn't exist at all. Simple things bring them to mind like a pale blue sky, gentle wind or even a storm cloud on the horizon. You open your heart knowing that there's a chance it may be broken one day and in opening your heart, you experience a love and joy that you never dreamed possible." ― Bob Marley

64. My heart will be your shelter

"Come live in my heart and pay no rent." — Samuel Lover

65. Love changes everything for the better

"When someone loves you, the way they say your name is different. You know that your name is safe in their mouth." ― Jess C. Scott, "The Intern"

66. You define the meaning of true love

"If I know what love is, it is because of you." — Hermann Hesse

67. Hold on tight

"Remember to hold hands and cherish the moment for someday that person might not be there again. Give time to love, give time to speak! And give time to share the precious thoughts in your mind." ― Bob Moorehead

68. My happiness

"There is only one happiness in life, to love and to be loved." — George Sand

69. Love sets everything on fire

"Before you, Bella, my life was like a moonless night. Very dark, but there were stars, points of light and reason. And then you shot across my sky like a meteor. Suddenly everything was on fire; there was brilliancy, there was beauty. When you were gone, when the meteor had fallen over the horizon, everything went black. Nothing had changed, but my eyes were blinded by the light. I couldn't see the stars anymore. And there was no more reason, for anything." ― Stephenie Meyer, "New Moon"

70. There is no choice in the matter

"Loving you never was an option. It was a necessity." — Truth Devour

71. Lovers can never be parted

"It isn't possible to love and part. You will wish that it was. You can transmute love, ignore it, muddle it, but you can never pull it out of you. I know by experience that the poets are right: love is eternal." ― E.M. Forster, "A Room With A View"

72. We are the same soul

"When I look into your eyes, I know I have found the mirror of my soul." — Joey W. Hill

73. Love is truly forever

"If you gave someone your heart and they died, did they take it with them? Did you spend the rest of forever with a hole inside you that couldn't be filled?" ― Jodi Picoult, "Nineteen Minutes"

74. Reasonable madness

“There is always some madness in love. But there is also always some reason in madness.” — Friedrich Nietzsche

75. First sight is only the beginning

"It was love at first sight, at last sight, at ever and ever sight." ― Vladimir Nabokov, "Lolita"

76. There is nothing greater than being loved

“The greatest happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved; loved for ourselves, or rather, loved in spite of ourselves.” — Victor Hugo

77. Words cannot express it all

"You can talk with someone for years, everyday, and still, it won't mean as much as what you can have when you sit in front of someone, not saying a word, yet you feel that person with your heart, you feel like you have known the person for forever ... connections are made with the heart, not the tongue." ― C. JoyBell C.

78. So, let's dance

“Love is a friendship set to music.” — Joseph Campbell

79. You're the one

"You are the one girl that made me risk everything for a future worth having." ― Simone Elkeles, "Perfect Chemistry"

80. What happiness requires

“In order to be happy oneself it is necessary to make at least one other person happy." — Theodor Reik

81. There is nothing better than finding your soulmate

"Finding someone you love and who loves you back is a wonderful, wonderful feeling. But finding a true soul mate is an even better feeling. A soul mate is someone who understands you like no other, loves you like no other, will be there for you forever, no matter what. They say that nothing lasts forever, but I am a firm believer in the fact that for some, love lives on even after we're gone." ― Cecelia Ahern, "P.S. I Love You"

82. Beginning, middle and end

"Baby, you are my New Year's Eve, the beginning and end of everything." — Jessica Katoff

83. Love is so much more than a feeling

"Love is a decision; it is a judgment; it is a promise. If love were only a feeling, there would be no basis for the promise to love each other forever. A feeling comes and it may go. How can I judge that it will stay forever, when my act does not involve judgment and decision." ― Erich Fromm, "The Art Of Loving"

84. Timeless

“Age does not protect you from love but love to some extent love protects you from age.” — Jeanne Moreau

85. Love shows itself in many ways

"I loved you like a man loves a woman he never touches, only writes to, keeps little photographs of." ― Charles Bukowski, "Love Is A Dog From Hell"

86. Staying power

“The art of love is largely the art of persistence.” — Albert Ellis

87. That's just that

"I fell in love with her courage, her sincerity, and her flaming self respect. And it's these things I'd believe in, even if the whole world indulged in wild suspicions that she wasn't all she should be. I love her and it is the beginning of everything." ― F. Scott Fitzgerald (on his wife Zelda)

88. Twin flames

"Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies." — Aristotle

89. It's magic

"Then I realize what it is. It's him. Something about him makes me feel like I am about to fall. Or turn to liquid. Or burst into flames." ― Veronica Roth, "Divergent"

90. The meaning of being alive

"We are most alive when we're in love." — John Updike

91. And insanity of the best kind

"Love is a temporary madness, it erupts like volcanoes and then subsides. And when it subsides, you have to make a decision. You have to work out whether your roots have so entwined together that it is inconceivable that you should ever part. Because this is what love is. Love is not breathlessness, it is not excitement, it is not the promulgation of promises of eternal passion, it is not the desire to mate every second minute of the day, it is not lying awake at night imagining that he is kissing every cranny of your body. No, don't blush, I am telling you some truths. That is just being 'in love', which any fool can do." ― Louis de Bernières, "Captain Corelli's Mandolin"

92. Small distinctions are huge

"You don't marry someone you can live with — you marry someone you cannot live without."

93. Love is an art

"Love itself is what is left over when being in love has burned away, and this is both an art and a fortunate accident." ― Louis de Bernières, "Captain Corelli's Mandolin"

94. Immeasurable

"Nobody has ever measured, not even poets, how much the heart can hold." — Zelda Fitzgerald

95. It's all about giving

"Love has nothing to do with what you are expecting to get — only with what you are expecting to give — which is everything." ― Katharine Hepburn, "Me: Stories Of My Life"

96. One-of-a-kind

"In all the world, there is no love for you like mine." — Maya Angelou

97. Until the very end

"I will love you always. When this red hair is white, I will still love you. When the smooth softness of youth is replaced by the delicate softness of age, I will still want to touch your skin. When your face is full of the lines of every smile you have ever smiled, of every surprise I have seen flash through your eyes, when every tear you have ever cried has left its mark upon your face, I will treasure you all the more, because I was there to see it all. I will share your life with you, Meredith, and I will love you until the last breath leaves your body or mine." ― Laurell K. Hamilton, "A Lick Of Frost"

98. Truly eternal

"It has been said, 'Where there is love, there is life.' Baby, we're going to live forever." — Dirty Sweet Poetry

99. I promise you this

"I promise,

to live a life,

so rich in love,

that at the end,

I will not be,

so shy of death."

— Atticus

100. The true meaning of beauty

"It was rather beautiful: the way he put her insecurities to sleep. The way he dove into her eyes and starved all the fears and tasted all the dreams she kept coiled beneath her bones." — Christopher Poindexter

101. It's simply what matters most

"The most important thing in the world is family and love." — John Wooden

Alexandra Churchill is a digital editor based in New York City. She currently works for Martha Stewart Living. Her work has been featured on numerous sites including The Huffington Post, Her Campus, USA TODAY College, and Northshore and Ocean Home magazines.