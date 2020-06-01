100 Beautiful 'I Love You' Quotes To Share With The Love Of Your Life

Because you can never say those 3 little words too much.

Saying “I love you” to your soulmate never goes out of style.

Those three little words say it all — whether you're saying them to someone's face or offering them in the form of simple love quotes you send them on social media, in texts, DMs, or even in good, old-fashioned greeting cards. Or do they?

No one can deny the power of hearing the person you love actually say "I love you” out loud.

Once strung together, those three words are a big deal, and saying them to the love of your life is just as meaningful the 500th time as it is the first time around.

If you're true soulmates and kindred spirits, you'll never get tired of hearing them said, and you’ll never get tired of saying them to him or her in return.

In fact, when you’re in a long-term romantic relationship with someone you truly love, it’s easy to fall into the (totally beautiful, even healthy) habit of saying "I love you" multiple times a day, every day.

But when “I love you” becomes the new “Good morning,” “Goodnight,” and “I gotta run, but could you please pick up some more almond milk later if you get a chance?” — it can start to fall on, well, let’s not say deaf ears, but certainly less swept-of-their-feet ears.

While those three words certainly mean a lot, there are plenty of other ways to express the unconditional love you feel that you may not have thought about much.

In fact, there are as many different ways to say, "I love you" as there are reasons to say it — and then some! It can be fun and romantic to mix up your daily I love you's and find new ways to make your partner’s heart melt all over again.

Of course, we can’t all be Shakespeare.

For some of us, words of affirmation simply aren’t our primary love language, and probably never will be, so managing to string those three little words together usually feels like an accomplishment in and of itself.

Fortunately, there’s nothing wrong with borrowing a little romantic inspiration in the form of quotes about love taken from authors, poets, movies, songs ... you name it!

Whether you’ve been saying it for years or it’s the very first time, get ready to make the love of your life fall for you all over again.

Here are 100 of the best love quotes for saying "I love you" to your soulmate in different ways.

1. In case you forget

"In case you ever foolishly forget, I am never not thinking of you." — Virginia Woolf, "Selected Diaries"

2. In only six words

“My six word love story: I can’t imagine life without you.”

3. There is my heart

"There is my heart, and then there is you, and I'm not sure there is a difference." — A.R. Asher

4. Even in the next life

"I love you, and I will love you until I die, and if there's a life after that, I'll love you then." ― Cassandra Clare

5. All the love songs

"And suddenly all the love songs were about you."

6. You are my every reason

“You are every reason, every hope and every dream I’ve ever had.” — Nicholas Sparks, "The Notebook"

7. All you're yet to be

"I love you for all that you are, all that you have been, and all you're yet to be."

8. Present, past and future

“I love you for all that you are, all that you have been and all that you will be.”

9. Your arms feel like home

"Your arms feel more like home than any house ever did."

10. Can't live without you

“I say this to you now: I love you, with no beginning, no end. I love you as you have become an extra necessary organ in my body. I love you as only a girl could love a boy. Without fear. Without expectations. Wanting nothing in return, except that you allow me to keep you here in my heart, that I may always know your strength, your eyes, and your spirit that gave me freedom and let me fly.” ― Jamie Weise

11. Nothing feels like everything

"Sitting next to you, doing absolutely nothing, means absolutely everything to me."

12. Not the first, but the most

“I may not be your first date, kiss or love ... but I want to be your last everything.”

13. At your worst, you're still the best

"I've seen you at your worst, and I still think you're the best."

14. Everything reminds me of you

“Everywhere I look I am reminded of your love. You are my world.”

15. Utterly and completely in love

"I was, and I remain, utterly and completely and totally in love with you."

16. Now I see what they mean

“Falling in love is very real, but I used to shake my head when people talked about soul mates, poor deluded individuals grasping at some supernatural ideal not intended for mortals but sounded pretty in a poetry book. Then, we met, and everything changed, the cynic has become the converted, the skeptic, an ardent zealot.” ― E.A. Bucchianeri

17. I cannot find another

"It's always been yours, I cannot find another this heart will beat for." — S.L. Gray

18. The best kind of flame

“To love is to burn, to be on fire.” — Jane Austen, "Sense and Sensibility"

19. My favorite notification

"You are my favorite notification."

20. Never the same again

“When we are in love we seem to ourselves quite different from what we were before.” — Blaise Pascal

21. My only home

"Wherever you are is my home, my only home." — Charlotte Brontë, "Jane Eyre"

22. The best thing ever

“He brought out the worst in me, and was the best thing that ever happened to me.” ― Coco J. Ginger

23. Couldn't love you more

"I swear I couldn't love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow." — Leo Christopher

24. My universe

“You are nothing short of my everything.”

25. One thing I am sure of

"If there's one thing I am sure of, I am sure that you have always belonged with me." — Akif Kichloo

26. There is no way but love

"We must love one another or die.” — W. H. Auden, "September 1, 1939"

27. If I know what love is

"If I know what love is, it is because of you." — Hermann Hesse, "Narcissus and Goldmund"

28. The feeling overtakes you

“The feeling of loving her and being loved by her welled up in him, and he could taste the adrenaline in the back of his throat, and maybe it wasn't over, and maybe he could feel her hand in his again and hear her loud, brash voice contort itself into a whisper to say I-love-you as if it were a secret, and an immense one.” ― John Green, "An Abundance of Katherines"

29. All my life

"I have loved you all my life, it has just taken me this long to find you."

30. My dreams all come true

“Oh, man. This is my dream come true: having an ‘I love you more’ debate. Here, I’ll start. I love you more. Your turn.” ― Richelle Mead, "The Fiery Heart"

31. I remember the first day

"I remember the first day I ever looked into your eyes and felt my entire world flip."

32. As long as it's real

“It's okay to love something a little too much, as long as it's real to you.” ― Gerard Way

33. Over a million words

"And yes, there are over a million words in our language but for some reason none of them can describe the way you make me feel." — R.M. Drake

34. Love should be light

“Love must be as much a light as it is a flame.” — Henry David Thoreau

35. In all the world

"In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine." — Maya Angelou

36. All of the adverbs

“I am so totally, completely, overwhelmingly, eye-poppingly, life-changingly, spectacularly, passionately, deliciously in love with you.”

37. Now and forever

"There are only two times that I want to be with you — now and forever."

38. I love you even more

“You'll never love yourself half as much as I love you and you'll never treat yourself right darling, but I want you too. If I let you know I’m here for you then maybe you'll love yourself like I love you.” ― One Direction, "Little Things"

39. Beyond the stars

"I love you past the moon and miss you beyond the stars." — J.M. Storm

40. Thinking of you always

“When I wake up in the morning, I am thinking of you. When I go to sleep at night, I am thinking of you. And all those hours in between, I think of us.”

41. Don't be afraid

"Daring don't be afraid, I have loved you for a thousand years."— Christina Perri, "A Thousand Years"

42. Better than imagination

“If I had to dream up the perfect woman, she wouldn’t even come close to you.” ­— "Boy Meets World"

43. What I found in you

"Some people search their whole lives to find what I found in you."

44. I will never leave you

"I will follow you, my, to the edge of all our days, to our very last tomorrows." — Atticus

45. My confession

"This is my confession. As dark as I am, I will always find enough light to adore you to pieces, with all of my pieces." — Johnny Nguyen

46. You are the reason

“You're so beautiful, But that's not why I love you. And I'm not sure you know, That the reason I love you, is you. Being you, just you. Yeah the reason I love you Is all that we've been through. And that's why I love you.” ― Avril Lavigne, "I Love You"

47. Never enough

"There are never enough I love you's." — Lenny Bruce

48. I knew immediately

“I love you. I knew it the minute I met you. I’m sorry it took so long for me to catch up. I just got stuck.” — "Silver Linings Playbook"

49. My heart is yours

"My heart is, and always will be, yours." — Jane Austen, "Sense and Sensibility"

50. Perfection does exist

“My heart is perfect because you are in it.”

51. Nothing but you

"My heart talks about nothing but you." — Albert Camus, "Les Juste"

52. There is no love without trust

“Love is supposed to be based on trust, and trust on love, it's something rare and beautiful when people can confide in each other without fearing what the other person will think.” ― E.A. Bucchianeri, "Brushstrokes of a Gadfly"

53. Body and soul

"You have bewitched me, body and soul." — Jane Austen, "Pride and Prejudice"

54. It has always been you

“I’ve fallen in love many times ... always with you.”

55. The last dream of my soul

"I wish you to know that you have been the last dream of my soul." — Charles Dickens, "A Tale of Two Cities"

56. Simple but true

“Sweetheart, darling, dearest, it was funny to think that these endearments, which used to sound exceedingly sentimental in movies and books, now held great importance, simple but true verbal affirmations of how they felt for each other. They were words only the heart could hear and understand, words that could impart entire pentameter sonnets in their few, short syllables.” ― E.A. Bucchianeri

57. I didn't fall, I rose

"Don't ever think I fell for you, or fell over you. I didn't fall in love, I rose in it." — Toni Morrison, "Jazz"

58. The best problem-solver

“It's when you say, 'I love you,' that all of my problems seem to disappear.” ― Anthony T. Hincks

59. Everything on Earth

"I wish I'd done everything on earth with you." — F. Scott Fitzgerald, "The Great Gatsby"

60. Never can be enough

“The only thing we never get enough of is love; and the only thing we never give enough of is love.” — Henry Miller

61. Love at first sight

"It was love at first sight, at last sight, at ever and ever sight." — Vladimir Nabokov, Lolita

62. By definition

"'I love you' means I want you to be happy.” ― Richelle E. Goodrich, Slaying Dragons

63. All I'll ever need

"All that you are is all that I'll ever need." — Ed Sheeran, "Tenerife Sea"

64. The strongest of all passions

“Love is of all passions the strongest, for it attacks simultaneously the head, the heart, and the senses.” — Lao Tzu

65. I'd find you sooner

"If I had my life to live again, I'd find you sooner." — Kobi Yamada

66. Until I don't

“I love you. I’ve always loved you. And I’ll go on loving you until I don’t anymore.” ― Katy Regnery, "Playing for Love at Deep Haven"

67. Nothing else

"I want you. Nothing else, just you."

68. Love is meant to be shown

“It's not the end if you're too shy to say 'I love you.' It's only the beginning; because you're first meant to show it anyway.” ― Criss Jami

69. Made to be loved

"You were made to be loved — and surely I have loved you, in the idea of you, my whole life long." — Elizabeth Barrett Browning

70. Smartest decision I've made

“If I did anything right in my life it was when I gave my heart to you.”

71. I fall to pieces

"Darling, I fall to pieces when I'm with you." — Lana Del Rey, "Cherry"

72. Everything I wanted and more

“To be your friend was all I ever wanted; to be your lover was all I ever dreamed.” — Valerie Lombardo

73. Heaven on Earth

"Heaven is a place on earth with you." — Lana Del Rey, "Video Games"

74. Beauty in every language

“Regardless of what language it is said in, 'I love you' stays beautiful, and two hearts beating together make the same sound. It is the language of Love.” ― Christina Engela

75. I'd fall apart without you

"You know I'd fall apart without you. I don't know how you do what you do, because everything that doesn't make sense about me, makes sense when I'm with you."

76. When the masks come off

“Love takes off masks that we fear we cannot live without and know we cannot live within.” — James Baldwin

77. Every time I dream

"You're the dream I go to every time I close my eyes."

78. There are no bounds

“I love you right up to the moon — and back.” — Sam McBratney, "Guess How Much I Love You"

79. Take my hand

"Take my hand, and take my whole life too, for I can't help falling in love with you." — Elvis Presley, "Can't Help Falling In Love With You"

80. Love makes poets of us all

“At the touch of love everyone becomes a poet.” — Plato

81. My whole heart

"You have my whole heart for my whole life.”

82. It happens without thought

“I gave him my heart without thinking how it would feel if he returned it.” ― Dominic Riccitello

83. Everything, everywhere

"You're my light, you're my darkness, you're the right kind of madness, you're my hope, you're my despair, you're my scope, everything, everywhere." — Adele, "Sweetest Devotion"

84. Love simply is

“I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride.” — Pablo Neruda, "One Hundred Love Sonnets"

85. There is no pretending

"There is no pretending. I love you, and I will love you until I die, and if there is life after that, I'll love you then."

86. Wanting to wake beside them every single day

“You have found true love when you realize that you want to wake up beside your love every morning even when you have your differences.”

87. It will always be you

"You. It will always be you. Don't you get that? If I had the choice between you and a million things I've always wanted, I would choose you every single time."

88. I will always try

"I will never be perfect for you, but I will always imperfectly try to be." — Atticus

89. Never finished

"I'll never finish falling in love with you."

90. More than anyone ever

"I love you — more than I've ever loved anyone. I love you so profoundly it goes beyond all reason. And I could never let you go — let you be taken from me — that would be the same as letting life itself go, because you are life to me.” ― Stephanie Laurens, "Devil's Bride"

91. The rest of my life

"I look at you and see the rest of my life in front of my eyes."

92. That's all there is to it

“I love you and that’s the beginning and end of everything.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald, "The Great Gatsby"

93. You are my reward

"I feel like you are the reward for everything I did right in my life."

94. All-encompassing

“You are the source of my joy, the center of my world and the whole of my heart.”

95. I'll be loving you

"For the rest of my life, I'll be loving you."

96. No explanation needed

“Love understands love; it needs no talk.” — Frances Ridley Havergal

97. My truest friend

"In you, I've found the love of my life and my closest, truest friend."

98. Each and every gesture

"I still haven't figured out how to sit across from you and not be madly in love with everything you do." — William C. Hannan

99. You are my life

"I love my life because it gave me you. I love you because you are my life."

100. As natural as breathing

"It was instinctive, the way I fell for you. Like an effortless intake of breath." — Josh Walker

