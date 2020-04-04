I Can Sum Up Marriage In These 11 Texts I've Sent My Husband

Our text messages say a lot about our marriage.
While scrolling through my phone and reading the text exchange between my husband and me, I see a love story.
No, I don't see a bunch of Xs, Os and lovey-dovey emoticons. But I do see mistakes, arguments, parenting advice and venting sessions. I see two people navigating this life together. I see a parenting partner. I see a best friend. I see a union that thrives on a healthy dose of sarcasm.
When I read our text messages, I see a real marriage.
And I laugh.
....
This may be the most truthful text message I've ever sent my husband, but honesty is key in a successful relationship.
Not only does my husband go grocery shopping, but he always takes the time to carefully and considerately explain life's greatest mysteries to me.
Communication is the lifeline of any marriage. I want to personally thank the inventor of text messaging for keeping ours together.
Communication via text is wonderful, but sometimes we still need to pick up the phone for a personal exchange or just to hear our spouse's voice. Oh, and to make sure they know when to do what they need to do.
It's a common misconception that the little weak lady needs to first consult with the big strong man when handling business. My husband often reminds me that I can do things on my own. Thanks for nudging me towards independence, honey.
Sure, he thinks I'm a beautiful and amazing woman, but I know the difference between a sincere compliment and an "I need sex" compliment. Even through text.
It's the story of our lives, isn't it, ladies? They don't hear a word we say if it doesn't involve the words, "Get naked now."
Sometimes I think he messes things up on purpose so I won't ask him to do them again. It's actually pretty genius. That's why I kept running the golf cart into bushes the last time he invited me to play 18.
The way to a man's heart is through his stomach. And the way to mine is if I don't have to cook.
Firmly letting your better half know that he needs to back off is acceptable.
This. You know you've got a good one when he tries to console you and then volunteers to be your PMS punching bag.