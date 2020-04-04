I Can Sum Up Marriage In These 11 Texts I've Sent My Husband

Our text messages say a lot about our marriage.

While scrolling through my phone and reading the text exchange between my husband and me, I see a love story.

No, I don't see a bunch of Xs, Os and lovey-dovey emoticons. But I do see mistakes, arguments, parenting advice and venting sessions. I see two people navigating this life together. I see a parenting partner. I see a best friend. I see a union that thrives on a healthy dose of sarcasm.

When I read our text messages, I see a real marriage.

And I laugh.

....