May 8, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Negative' For 3 Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on May 8, 2023, due to the Moon in Capricorn. brings us a feeling we don't always get too often, and that is one where we can't help but feel as though we are...slacking. We may feel like we're not bringing enough to the table, or that we are somehow the one who is holding everyone back.

That might sound pretty specific, but if you mix certain signs with certain transits, you can get some very specific results, and during today's transit of the Capricorn Moon, three zodiac signs will pick up on its influence and translate it as feeling like a loser.

First, let's knock the reality of that statement off the board: nobody here is a loser, nor is anyone being labeled as such. What these zodiac signs FEEL today is that we are not able to come through with our end of the bargain and we can't help but think we're somehow detracting from the positivity of the day. Or, better...productivity.

The Capricorn Moon puts us in the position of looking a little too closely at ourselves, and this is where we start to employ self-doubt and hyper-critical self-judgment. We are, in other words, harsh on ourselves today because we feel we can't pull our weight, and so we assume we are a drag to others. Specific enough?

The zodiac signs most susceptible to the negative influence that comes off of the Capricorn Moon are also zodiac signs that hold themselves to such high standards that if we don't come through, we feel like failures.

We are not the folks who want to halt the machine, so to speak; we are the ones who want progress and steady momentum. Today cuts us to the soul because what we are able to produce feels mediocre and worthless...it may only be our opinion, but we are all living in our worlds, am I right?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on May 8, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You have a head for excellence and when you put your mind to it, you feel as though you're on a rocket ship with a trajectory for success. The thing with you, Aries, is you cannot take anything less than stellar success and when you even so much as slightly fail, you end up beating yourself up. During the Capricorn Moon, you will attempt the impossible, though, to you, nothing is impossible.

While you're there, doing what no other person can do, you'll come up against a wall and this wall, which is symbolic, will feel like a personal slight: you aren't here to deal with walls, and if you can't climb over it, you'll feel humiliated.

This is more than likely work-related as Capricorn Moon transits tend to be, and on this day, May 8, you'll want to hide your face because you so wholeheartedly believe in your abilities, and all you can come up with today is nil.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Perfectionism is a known Virgo trait, and although you don't necessarily live up to your standards day in and day out when you decide something demands perfection, it's all you think about — especially when you're the one who is to deliver that perfection.

During the Capricorn Moon on May 8, you'll once again put yourself in the position of being the only person who can create a certain effect, that amazing delivery, that above-par product and it will be on this day that you end up disappointing yourself almost more than you can personally bear.

You are not used to failing, especially when it comes to creativity, and this will sting you to your core; you will feel dejected by your inability and so much of this is because you hold yourself to a standard is nearly impossible to maintain. You don't give yourself a break and therefore, you suffer your self-critique.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

There are very few allowances you give yourself when it comes to productivity, as you are a firm believer in 'getting the job done.' You have never been lazy, nor have you ever backed down in the face of adversity; you love a good challenge and the main reason why you accept as many as possible is because you are always trying to outdo your 'personal best.'

Today, May 8, brings you a situation you believe you can easily handle, and during the transit of Capricorn Moon, you'll find what you see in front of you is so much more than you can handle...and your inability to tackle it will hurt your pride.

You do not like knowing in advance you can't handle something, but you also know that, in this case, if you try, you'll end up even more disappointed.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.