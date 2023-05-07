May 8, 2023 Horoscopes Promise Self-Love & Respect To 3 Zodiac Signs

The Capricorn Moon comes to us on May 8, 2023, bringing self-love and respect to three zodiac signs. We've always heard that self-love is not only one of the greatest gifts we can know but that it's also hard to come by. There are so many external forces and sources to prohibit us from believing in our own selves, and so much of it starts when we are children.

For what feels like a lifetime, we are pushed in the direction of finding love in others; we seek the approval of our parents and we are set on a course to find some kind of personal mate that will compete with us. There's very little here to show us that the best of the best starts with self-love, and during the Capricorn Moon, we will begin to understand the meaning of all this.

Capricorn is a sign that focuses on pragmatism, which may not sound too romantic, but then again, the love we are here to find is not romantic, but singular; During the Capricorn Moon, we crave meaning in our lives and it occurs to us that if we are to make sense of our own lives, we're not going to find that meaning in the lives of others.

Yes, it's beautiful and natural to love another and become a partner to another person, but it is much more natural to find self-acceptance...in fact, it's self-love that paves the way for everything else. It's self-love that allows us to say yes or no to another person's entry into our lives. Self-love gives us the discretion to keep our lives positive. Self-hate steers us down roads we always regret.

And because Capricorn energy focuses on making sense of things, Cancer, Libra, or Pisces zodiac signs will desire that kind of rationale. We will come to terms with the idea that the most important person in our lives is ourselves, and that's not about being selfish or conceited, but about knowing that all of our relationships are based around what we think of ourselves. And thankfully, today helps put us on the right track. Which signs will accept Capricorn Moon as a guide to self-love and self-respect on Monday, May 8, 2023?

Three zodiac signs who get self-love and respect on May 8, 2023.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are no stranger to self-help books or helpful slogans that get you through the day. Doing affirmations and setting intentions is a very Cancer thing to do, and during the transit of Capricorn Moon, on May 8, you'll find that all of your great work is starting to make you feel like a million bucks. You've never been led astray by naysayers and when it comes to self-love, you've been on a maintenance plan for most of your life; you do not let yourself down with this, as you feel that self-love is what saves you at the end of the day, each and every day.

Every now and then, you feel it even more; you know that you are the source of your own happiness and you respect that. You never put yourself down because you feel that is way too self-defeating and wrong. During the Capricorn Moon, you'll be at peace with who you are, in fact, you'll be in a state of magnificent self-respect — and who can argue the goodness of that?

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Pragmatism works for you, and in being so in tune with this kind of lifestyle, you've come to know that it only works if you are respectful of yourself. You are far from self-destructive, Libra, as you are very much interested in living a good, sound life. You need the things of your life to make sense to you, and you know that if you aren't self-loving then none of it is ever going to make sense.

During the Capricorn Moon, you'll notice that you feel even stronger and more committed to the idea of loving yourself. It all starts with you, as you believe, and if you can come to terms with who you are, what you're made of, and what you are capable or incapable of, you'll do well in this world. The bottom line is that you love and respect the person you are. With that under your belt, you can get through it all.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Self-love has come at a high price for you, but oh how it was worth it. To get to the place you're at now, with your amazing self-esteem and feelings of worthiness, you've had to let go of some destructive forces in your life, namely people who have shown immense disrespect for you. On May 8, during the transit of Capricorn Moon, you will recognize that kind of person once again, and you will make a direct B-line in the other direction.

That you can discriminate in this way shows that you are truly self-respecting, and that is what will get you out of danger, should danger ever be a part of your life again. You know the difference between what is right and what is wrong for you, and you listen to that gut instinct. Your gut tells you that you are number one; you are the one to protect at all costs, and because you are smart...you listen to that inner call and it preserves you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. ;