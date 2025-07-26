The Phrase You Can Use To Manifest Exactly What You Want, Even If You’re Not Sure What That Is Yet

When it comes to manifestation, the process of speaking what you want into existence can be challenging, especially when you aren't exactly sure what it is you want yet. Manifestation experts and spiritual leaders will tell you that you need to narrow down exactly what you want and be as specific as possible in order to manifest your desires.

However, astrologer Chani Nicholas argued otherwise. In fact, she's insisted that there's one phrase you can use to manifest exactly what you want, even before you realize what that thing is! In a video, Nicholas explained that manifesting doesn't need to be complex to achieve the heart's desire. It just needs to be sincere.

Advertisement

"The number one hack to manifesting anything you want in your life is to never overthink it, do not overplan it," Nicholas encouraged. "Get down to the seed desire that you are ready to move toward and let go of how that shows up in your life."

If you don't know what you want but you know you need something, there's one phrase you can use to manifest it.

According to Nicholas, you should use the phrase, "I have outgrown this iteration of my partnership/life/job/career/self. I am growing myself into the next thing. I am open to it. I am excited about it. I am not ever attached to how it looks."

Advertisement

While it's beneficial to have goals, Nicholas insisted that the beauty of manifesting is that you just need to show up each and every day. That's it. The more you show up, the better you get at the process. In her video, Nicholas used the example of a career change, explaining that it's not necessary to know the exact professional change you want. Instead, all you need to know is that you're ready for a change and declare that to the Universe.

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Manifestation is not about knowing exactly how the Universe delivers.

One of the biggest mistakes people make when it comes to manifesting is focusing on the result as they think it should play out, not the result the Universe knows you need.

"We do not manifest things by knowing exactly how it's gonna work out," Nicholas insisted. "We have to be part of the creative process that is happening through us and with us, and then we get to see in the moment how it's all turning out."

Manifestation guide and mindset coach Victoria Jackson took it a step further, explaining, "When a thing, person, or opportunity similar to our manifestation appears, we can often be tricked into thinking, yes, this is it! It worked! Then, when it doesn’t work out how we imagined, we feel angry and resentful at the Universe." She went on to say, "But this is simply a transition period. She’s warming you up, making you realise what you don’t want, rather than what you do. You’re going through a transformation period that’s leading you to abundance. Something better is coming."

So, when your energies are aligned and you try to manifest a change in your career path but nothing happens, don't get discouraged. Stay the course. Things are happening that you might not even realize. As Jackson explained, "When our glasses are steamed up from all the disappointment of our manifestation not arriving, it’s hard to be able to see that it was actually working out all along. Something better is coming, I promise. Wipe your glasses and get ready to see the signs."

Advertisement

The secret to manifestation is trusting the Universe and not trying too hard.

Nicholas recommended writing your desires down and putting images on a vision board to assist in manifesting. It's an "eerily powerful" way to align your energy to ensure that you are open to the blessings, she said. And while there is no absolute right way to manifest, as everyone has their own method, the number one hack to always remember is that you do not need to know the step-by-step plan that you have for yourself.

Dasha Petrenko | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Simply knowing you are ready for a change is enough. Just remember, the Universe will determine what that change is because the Universe knows what will serve you best.

As Law of Attraction coach Susan Shearer Young noted, "it makes less sense to focus on the details of our manifestations, than to focus on how we’re feeling right now and see if we want to make an adjustment to create a better feeling. Yep, I’m suggesting that we consider the feeling we currently have as our manifestation, our creation. There’s no gap there. It’s pure and simple. We’re not measuring ourselves, taking score; we’re merely noticing how we feel and deciding to milk it or think a thought that feels slightly better and slightly better until we’ve moved ourselves up that emotional scale. By doing just that, we’re leaving the evaluation out of the equation. And, we’re moving rapidly, directly into the place where the improved manifestation is bound to be on its way."

As long as you have desire and a willingness to invite change into your life, you'll be amazed at how quickly things can happen and how easily the Universe will listen to you once you let go and just sit back. Just remember to welcome the blessings because in the same way you don't know exactly what you desire, the Universe will deliver what you need, even if you don't understand in the moment it arrives.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.