The 2 Zodiac Signs That Finally Get Help With Their Finances By The End Of July 2024

Let's be real for a second: most of us are struggling lately. With the cost of groceries, rent, mortgage, and insurance skyrocketing along with just about everything else, it's no wonder we've been feeling hopeless as of late.

However, what if I told you that for two zodiac signs, life may just be about to change?

According to professional tarot reader and psychic medium Whitney Minor, two zodiac signs are about to get the financial help they've been hoping for.

According to Minor, both Gemini and Aries are primed to receive financial help by the end of July 2024 — so long as they "let their pride get out of the way."

Advertisement

While being vulnerable and open about struggles, especially financial struggles, can be difficult. However, to reap the financial benefits, Minor explained that Gemini and Aries need to learn how to compromise.

"These two signs are being really prideful about it," Minor said in a TikTok video. "Either they don't want people to know they need help or they don't want people to tell them 'I told you so,'" she continued.

Advertisement

1. Gemini

Gemini has been having a stroke of luck lately. As psychological astrologer Sade Jackson has explained, "You may feel a huge boost of motivation" now that Mars is officially in Gemini through September 4th. "So if you’ve been spiraling through a bout of procrastination," Jackson continued, "this is a wonderful time to pick yourself back up and dust yourself off."

However, that's not all Gemini has to look forward to. Astrologer Camille Liptak has also pointed out that Gemini will be experiencing quick progression around this time period. So, any financial worries, career stressors, or creative blockages are likely to come to pass pretty soon. Astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim also expressed that Gemini will have the strength and motivation to chase anything they want out of life.

So, if your goal is to have more financial stability, now is the time to get to work and ask for help. Understandably, this might be hard to do. But, learning to put away your pride and reach out might just be the best decision you've ever made thus far.

Advertisement

2. Aries

Now, Aries especially might find themselves struggling to reach out for help. According to writer Nicole Bradley-Bernard, this is in part because "Aries is a go-getter and natural-born leader in all they do, and since their passion is fueled by the planet Mars as well as the Fire element, they exude the utmost confidence and motivation and do what they need to get their way."

However, being a natural-born go-getter does have its downfall. Because of Aries's stubborn nature, they're not quick to yield. They're stubborn and determined and hate being vulnerable, so reaching out and asking for help just isn't on Aries' bingo card.

However, it's important to remember that it's wise to practice humility and ask for help if you are struggling financially — especially when doing so is written in the stars.

"I genuinely feel like people want to help these two signs," Minor said. "And if it's offered to you without you having to speak up don't be a fool."

Advertisement

Take all the help you can get and allow yourself to reap the benefits.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.