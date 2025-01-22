Love Finds These 2 Zodiac Signs Before January 2025 Ends, According To An Astrologer

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2023, the proportion of adults who have never been married reached record highs, while 46.4% of American adults reported being single. While there's nothing wrong with the single life (in fact, almost half of single people report being single by choice), for those who would prefer being in a relationship, finding lasting love feels more difficult than ever.

Fortunately, according to professional astrologer Helena Hathor, the tides have changed for two zodiac signs that she predicted will find love before January 2025 comes to an end.

Love finds these two zodiac signs before January 2025 ends

In a video, Hathor explained that love is coming for Libra and Leo zodiac signs by the end of the month.

"This is because of the Aquarius New Moon," the astrologer explained, which will command the sky on January 29, 2025, infusing us with a "very social, very flirty" energy.

1. Libra

A fresh new romance is on the way for Libra as their intimate love life takes a turn for the better. According to Hathor, while this romance may feel more casual at first, "but get really intimate really quickly."

How will you know when you find this romance? The astrologer suggested keeping an eye out for someone who stimulates your intellectual side — you'll find yourself falling head over heels as passion and desire take hold of you before you know it!

Libra's natural romantic nature combined with this New Moon's social and flirty energy, it's no surprise that this zodiac sign's love life will take a positive turn during this lunar phase.

2. Leo

Have you been spending more time with your friends lately? Perhaps that's for a reason. According to astrologer Hathor, whatever love Leo stumbles upon before the end of the month will likely result from meeting them in a friend group.

This may be someone that you've crossed paths with before, as an energy reader known as Miss Machieste added that a past love might also be coming back in January. In a video, she explained that there's a "strong indication of past people coming back this month" for Leo.

"Whether you wanna hear this or not, Judgment coming through is asking you to review, reflect on past people, past experiences."

Don't be afraid to reflect on those feelings and act on them, if you feel inclined to. As long as you feel like both of you have grown and come a long way, perhaps revisiting the past won't be so bad after all.

