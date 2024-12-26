Psychology Says Men Who Are In A Relationship For The Long-Haul Do These 7 Things

What constitutes a perfect partner will differ depending on your values and relationship goals. The ideal man in a long-term relationship is someone supportive, communicative, reliable, emotionally intelligent, respectful, adaptable, shares common values, actively listens, prioritizes intimacy, and is committed to continuous growth alongside their partner,demonstrating a balance between individual goals and the needs of the relationship over time.

It isn't easy to know when someone is in love with you. Many people waste years of their lives waiting for someone to love them. This article compiled seven obvious signs that your partner is deeply in love with you.

Men who are in a relationship for the long haul do these seven things:

1. They don't play games with you

When someone truly loves you, they won't toy with your emotions or play mind games in order to manipulate you. Real love is only possible through honesty and genuine communication.

If your partner is madly in love with you, they won't feel comfortable trying to manipulate your attitudes or emotions in even the smallest way.

2. They always know how to make you feel better

When two people share a deep love for each other, there is an unspoken connection there that allows them to know just what to say and when to say it. Even when you're at your lowest, way down in the dumps, they have the perfect words or plan to get you smiling again.

The key to always knowing how to make a partner feel better is primarily active listening, open communication, emotional intelligence, and a deep understanding of the partner's needs and cues. Paying close attention to body language, facial expressions, and tone of voice to pick up on subtle cues about your partner's emotional state.

A 2018 study found that while understanding general principles is essential, each individual has unique needs and preferences that require adaptation.

3. They believe in your ability

Deep love also comes with deep appreciation. When your partner is in love with you, they have faith that you can and will achieve things on your own.

They don't feel the need to hover around and hold your hand through life. They know you're capable of great things all by yourself, but…

4. They're always there when you do need support

There are some things in life that require team work and support. Whether it's going through a difficult transition, a tragic event, or tackling an ambitious goal, the person who loves you will always be there to catch you when you stumble.

They may not need to babysit you, but that doesn't mean they can't stand by your side when things get tough. A 2021 study published by Frontiers in Psychology linked consistent presence and support when needed to improve mental health, relationship satisfaction, and overall well-being.

Perceived social support plays a crucial role in this dynamic. A supportive partner can act as a buffer against life stressors, helping individuals cope with difficult situations more effectively and bounce back quickly.

5. They keep you humble and grounded

Someone who loves and understands you on a deep level will never let you lose sight of yourself. They will keep you grounded and in touch with your humility in the best way.

They want you to be successful and confident, but they want you to remember who you are and where you came from, too. That's how you become a truly well-rounded person.

6. Even if they don't get it, they'll try

As human beings, we're all programmed to have some semblance of empathy. This is a form of emotional understanding that helps us comprehend what others are feeling.

Still, there are some things that must be individually experienced in order for a person to get it. A significant other who loves you may not always be able to fully "get it" but they will do everything in their power to try.

Empathy is the ability to accurately perceive and understand another person's thoughts and feelings, even when they differ from yours. It highlights the importance of active listening, perspective-taking, and communication strategies to bridge the gap when understanding isn't perfect — research published in the Journal of Family Psychology exploring the link between feeling understood by a partner and overall relationship satisfaction.

7. They're the best friend you never had

Everyone has a few friends over time that end up being very close and long-lasting relationships. Best friends can make the good and the bad parts of life so much better.

But when you have the privilege of being best friends with your romantic partner, it's a whole different kind of companionship that simply can't be compared.

If you wake up every day knowing that the person you're with is also your best friend, congratulations, you've found real, deep love.

