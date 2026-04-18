The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For April 20 - 26 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

The weekly tarot horoscope is here for the week of April 20 – 26, 2026 and apparently, each zodiac sign is tending to some unfinished business this week. According to this week's collective tarot card, the Six of Swords in reverse, something is holding us up and this week is the time to figure out what that is so we can successfully move on to the next step.

The waxing crescent moon from the 20th to the 23rd hints that we are struggling to let go of an intention or plan we previously set. This resistance to changing our minds will only hold us up until the 24th, when the first-quarter moon in Leo pushes us to make a necessary decision that puts us back on track for next week.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for April 20 - 26, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This week’s tarot cards for Aries: The King of Wands, reversed & The Lovers, reversed

Aries, with both the King of Wands and Lovers cards coming up in reverse, it shows that you have high expectations.

Your reluctance to let go stems from your strong values. You have your standards, and you often feel or fear that loosening the grip implies low self-esteem.

Though your passion is well-aligned with Eros entering Aries on the 21st, your defensiveness is connected to Pallas moving into Aries on the 26th. Both of these events make you super passionate about how you are viewed and willing to fight for yourself.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This week’s tarot card for Taurus: The Ace of Pentacles

Not only did a card with your energy come out for you this week, Taurus, but it brings you fantastic news for the week.

The Ace of Pentacles is a sign that you're welcoming in money and abundance. As soon as you let go of whatever’s holding you back, of course.

This is very well linked to the first-quarter moon in Leo on the 24th, when your stubbornness is countered by a move-it-or-lose-it energy, urging you to act. You have options, and you know which one will give you what you want. Have the courage to go for it.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This week’s tarot cards for Gemini: The Nine of Swords & The Seven of Wands

Gemini, this is a good tarot horoscope! The Nine of Swords and Seven of Swords symbolize that, because you aren't letting fear run your life, you are on an epic journey with your heart intact.

You are a fighter. A survivor, never the victim. That perspective helps keep you on track with your destiny. This mindset makes sense, as Uranus enters your sign on the 25th, emphasizing your unique perspective on life and your vision for your future.

Likewise, Pallas arriving in Aries on the 26th puts a special spotlight on your inner strength and how your unique perspective has helped you fight through life.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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This week’s tarot card for Cancer: The Nine of Wands

Cancer, the Nine of Wands reveals that you have a test this week. One that is meant to help you grow.

On the 23rd, under the waxing crescent moon that passes through Cancer and Leo, you see far beyond your own point of view. This helps you understand that you are in a developmental stage, and this level is just another step on the way up the ladder. You’ve got this, one step at a time.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This week’s tarot card for Leo: The Queen of Swords, reversed

This week, Leo, you’re shutting it down. The Queen of Swords in reverse sees to that.

You have no problem standing on business this week, to the point of sometimes seeming cold or rude. But there is something you strongly believe in, and you refuse to give it up.

Thanks to the waxing crescent moon moving through Cancer and Leo on the 23rd, you fiercely protect your plans. You're inspired to do so, knowing that if you do not hold firm, things may just fall apart.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week’s tarot card for Virgo: The Queen of Wands

Your confidence is top tier this week, as shown by the Queen of Wands, Virgo!

You are a bright beam of light, optimistically moving through the world with self-awareness and determination, willing to share your sunshine with others. You are most likely to show off your hidden strengths during the first-quarter moon in Leo on the 24th.

However, when the waxing gibbous moon shifts from Leo to Virgo on the 25th and 26tg, you dare to shine as bright as you can, inspiring everyone in your orbit.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week’s tarot card for Libra: The King of Wands, reversed

Libra, the King of Wands in reverse is showing that you have high expectations this week.

Though people are looking for you to lead them to the next step, you are slow to move because of the extra effort needed. You don’t want to lead the party alone. You want a partner.

Because that is the only way you will officially act as a leader, the energy of Angel Number Day 4/26, while the waxing gibbous moon passes through Leo and Virgo, matches that sentiment. On a day meant to establish healthy boundaries within your personal life and partnerships, you state your terms in hopes that it will bring you closer to what you want.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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This week’s tarot card for Scorpio: The Tower

Having the Tower card for your weekly horoscope means a sudden change is ahead, Scorpio, one that will shake up your world.

But what I heard as I looked at this card was: It’s about that time.” This change is welcome. In fact, you’ve been waiting for a sign, and this is it.

The call for this abrupt change matches the energy of the first-quarter moon in Leo on April 24, or Angel Number Day 4/24, so don’t be surprised if it happens then. It is important to note that Venus moves into Gemini on the same day, which is further confirmation that this change will reshape your current lifestyle.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This week’s tarot card for Sagittarius: The Five of Wands

The Five of Swords alludes to you addressing an issue this week, Sagittarius. In the words of Taylor Swift, there’s bad blood, and you don’t intend to let it stand.

This very much matches the waxing crescent moon at the beginning of the week. Because you want to stop the madness by any means necessary, when the waning crescent moon passes through Gemini and Cancer in the beginning of the week, you understand how influential this situation is and do your part to help things run smoothly.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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This week’s tarot cards for Capricorn: The Seven of Wands

You are an inspiration to many people this week, Capricorn. It gives role model vibes, and you’re happy to be it.

However, with the Seven of Wands, there is a concern that some of these admirers may have competitive spirits. You’ve worked hard to get to where you are. You’re very protective of your achievements. You don’t mind inspiring folks, but you do mind haters trying to challenge you.

Remember that no one can take what is yours, but keep your head on a swivel, especially around the 21st, when the waxing crescent moon in Gemini and Cancer brings someone’s jealousy to the light.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This week’s tarot cards for Aquarius: The Ace of Swords & The Three of Wands

Per the Ace of Swords, you can expect breakthroughs this week, Aquarius. Furthermore, the Three of Wands shows that these breakthroughs lead to more opportunities.

On the 26th, when the waxing gibbous moon passes through Leo and Virgo on the same day that Pallas enters Aries, you unlock another level of inner strength. This discovery is a surprise, even to you, and new opportunities start pouring in as a result.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This week’s tarot card for Pisces: The Knight of Swords

With this card for your weekly horoscope, you are abnormally ambitious this week, Pisces.

The Knight of Swords means you are driven to succeed and action-oriented. In the words of Flo-Rida, the club can’t handle you right now.

The level of ambition you will tap into is very similar to the first-quarter moon in Leo on the 24th. The moves you make on Friday make you look like a showstopper! Go get it, and don’t look back.

Olive Honey is an intuitive counselor, astrologer, and author. She holds an Associate's Degree in Music and a Bachelor's Degree in Arts Management.