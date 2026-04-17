Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For April 20 - 26 — Uranus Enters Gemini

Weekly horoscopes are here for April 13 - 19, 2026, when Uranus, the planet of rebellion and sudden change, enters a new zodiac sign. Things begin to take shape with the Gemini Moon setting the tone at the start of the week, putting an emphasis on friendships and communication.

Once the Moon joins Jupiter in Cancer on the 21st, the healing energy serves as an emotional cleanse and a good moment to release any emotions clouding us. On the 23rd, the Moon enters Leo, helping us to tap into our power as the Moon makes a supportive trine to the multiple planets in Aries. We are discovering ourselves and our motivations this week, which last well into this Taurus season.

Weekly horoscopes for April 20 - 26, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Communicating with others is a major theme this week with the Moon in Gemini starting things off, setting the stage for Uranus’ ingress in this sign.

Mercury is now in your sign, Aries, which may be digging up things from the past. But this can also help you better understand your vision for the future.

The Moon in Cancer sheds some light on your emotional sphere, so midweek is a good time to connect with family. Channel your creative energy during the Leo and Virgo Moon lunations since you will have a lot of insight and discipline to push ahead as the week goes on.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This is a big week for you, Taurus. After seven long years, Uranus finally leaves your sign and enters Gemini.

At the start of the week, the Moon in Gemini brings to light the relationship you have with material things and money. Midweek, an insightful Moon in Cancer shows you how to engage with others on a deeper level. Spending time with friends feels fulfilling at this time.

On Thursday, the generous Leo Moon makes hosting a dinner party or getting back to a creative project involving your home seem appealing. Once the Moon is in Virgo on Sunday, your creativity really shines through.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Uranus enters your sign later this week, Gemini, which transforms your day-to-day life and how you see the world over the next seven years. Mercurial energy is potent this week with the Moon in Gemini opening the week reminding you of your many hidden talents.

When the Moon is in Cancer midweek, you're focused on cleaning up your space by making donations and being more cognizant of your possessions.

Stepping into the spotlight feels natural with the Moon in Leo showcasing your leadership skills towards the end of the week. Over the weekend, look towards the future. The Virgo Moon makes it an excellent period for planning with more understanding and care.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Relating to others is important this week, as the Moon in Gemini reminds us of the importance of friendships at the beginning of the week.

During Aries season, you learned to be more of a leader. Whether you’re leading friends or an enterprise, this week shows you how to take pride in your position now that the Sun is in Taurus.

Don’t let any minor setbacks discourage you. Focus on staying strong and being victorious. The Moon in Virgo closes the week, bringing potential new partnerships your way.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This is a splendid week for you to decipher new ideas with the Gemini Moon bringing ideas and insight on Monday.

Explore your creative energy once the Moon is in Cancer on Tuesday, awakening your imagination and showing you how to see new patterns within your dreams. Creatives have a thrilling few years ahead inspired by Uranus entering Gemini on Sunday, which encourages new ways of thinking.

The Moon in your sign at the end of the week is also a gateway for more new things. You'll likely desire to explore or have new adventures. The Virgo Moon closes the week reminding you of your worth and power.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Mercury is the dominant planet this week with the Moon in Gemini starting things off with a lesson on strengthening your skills. Consider taking a course or reading up on things connected to school or work.

When the Moon is in Cancer starting on Tuesday, spending time with friends recharges you and makes you feel optimistic as you gaze into the future.

When the Moon is in Leo towards the end of the week, you're more forgiving towards yourself as the energy shows you how to silence your inner critic. Once the Moon is in your sign over the weekend, you feel empowered and ready for the fight as the planets in Aries inspire you to find your courage.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Now that the Aries stellium is at maximum capacity, the Gemini Moon feels like a glimmer of hope with this Air energy adding elements of optimism to the start of your week. The future seems more thrilling and you're actually excited about it.

Take your goals and dreams a little more seriously when the Moon is in Cancer on Tuesday and Wednesday. You may already be putting in the work, and this week, others start noticing how much you’ve grown. Jupiter in this sign is showing you how to believe in yourself, even with the challenges that await.

You get back to your charismatic self by the end of the week, so prepare to expand your social calendar over the weekend.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Your routines come under scrutiny under the Gemini Moon on Monday. On Tuesday, the Moon in Cancer brings to light what you may desire to learn and uncover over the next several weeks now that the Sun is in Taurus.

Prepare for the lion’s roar with the Leo Moon showing you how to take care of your kingdom midweek. Wearing the crown feels easier at this time because the Aries stellium makes you feel a lot more empowered.

At the end of the week, connect with friends and reach out to those you love.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This week, you're reminiscing on romantic experiences from the past as the Gemini lunation on Monday opens some wounds you may have ignored. These lessons are useful for your creative projects with the multiple planets in Aries helping you to be more aligned with your muses.

Starting on Tuesday, the Moon in Cancer is the perfect energy for healing your inner child. Focus on hobbies that bring calm and promote joy. Finding your courage is easy with the Leo Moon on Thursday, showing you all of the beauty surrounding you.

Career goals will become a priority during the Virgo Moon at the end of the week, when establishing new plans helps you reach for the stars.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Stories linked to home and your foundation are revealed during the Gemini lunation at the start of the week. No more putting off facing your fears.

On Tuesday, the Moon in Cancer shines a light on your friendships and business partnerships. You find it easier to compromise with Jupiter also in this part of your chart.

Once the Moon in Leo on Thursday, show up for yourself. This energy continues throughout the rest of the week as you become more in tune with your potential and the work you need to do in order to evolve it.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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The week begins with the Moon in Gemini making it easy to tap into your creative energy seamlessly. More of this story unfolds during the seven-year-long Uranus in Gemini transit, and on Tuesday, the Cancer Moon energy teaches you how to work with others effectively in order to reach your goal.

Midweek, the Moon in Leo sets the tone for what you can expect once Jupiter, the planet of luck, enters Leo at the end of June. This is a good week to evaluate the bonds you have. Single folks may learn a lot about what they want in a partner moving forward.

When the Moon is in Virgo at the end of the week, more planning and patience are required for you to be victorious.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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While you start the week feeling grounded, things get a little surprising when Uranus enters Gemini over the weekend, so prepare yourself, Pisces.

When the Moon is in the sign of Cancer on Tuesday and Wednesday, you feel very romantic and are more open to the concept of love. Those in relationships benefit from the profound connections that Jupiter and the Moon bring this week.

The Leo energy at the end of the week continues showing you what you may want in your romantic sector. Afterward, the Virgo Moon shows you how to balance your energy and time with others.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.