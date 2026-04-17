3 Zodiac Signs Are Attracting Really Good Luck All Week, From April 20 - 26, 2026

Three zodiac signs are attracting really good luck all week, from April 20 to 26, 2026. This is the time to believe in your biggest dreams, as the universe is on your side.

On Monday, April 20, the triple conjunction of Mercury, Mars, and Saturn in Aries occurs, bringing an incredibly lucky energy. This conjunction merges the energy of these three planets, helping you seize new opportunities or take action on a new path to success.

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Take advantage of every offer that comes your way, especially once Uranus moves into Gemini on Saturday, April 25. Uranus briefly dipped into Gemini last year, but now, it's officially in its new cycle. This new era lasts through 2033 and brings in a new level of expansiveness and luck. Be sure that you’re ready to take action on those big dreams and don't limit yourself to only what seems possible.

1. Leo

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The triple conjunction of Mercury, Mars, and Saturn in Aries on April 20 brings you luck and new beginnings. This is part of a new path of spiritual growth that results in massive changes in your life. It starts off with a bang as you feel yourself drawn to a new adventure or opportunity this week. This could manifest in your career or personal life, so it’s important to stay ready and see where this energy guides you.

While the triple conjunction in Aries helps you take action on your goals, it’s part of a bigger influx of energy. With the ongoing Aries stellium, you must open yourself up to spiritual growth. Be willing to say yes to new offers and opportunities and let yourself envision a life that is far more fulfilling than what you’ve previously settled for.

2. Sagittarius

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Let your heart lead you, Sagittarius. The First Quarter Moon in Leo rises on April 23, and even though Leo's fire energy is similar to your own, it helps bring balance to your life. You often get stuck focusing on the meaning or outcome of a particular path, but Leo energy helps you embrace the experience, no matter where it leads. It encourages you to become bold and to grow through joy, rather than only through challenges. Follow what makes you happy this week and manifest through the simple joy of living.

This lunar influence also brings travel opportunities and new desires that you want to take action on. It's all about doing something that can further your dreams or goals. While you may be seeking love, you must let go and focus on what the universe is showing you. Allow yourself to be surprised during this Leo lunation and see that the universe has always been conspiring in your favor.

3. Libra

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Prepare for a very lucky new era, Libra. You are the luckiest sign in the zodiac this week as Uranus shifts into Gemini on April 25. This is an incredible energy, but it’s also one that you can’t plan for. Regardless of what you’ve already put into motion or are hoping to create, this energy takes you by surprise. Remain open to the signs and offers that arrive during this period. You are going to receive immense luck, but it won’t be through the avenues you expect.

While Uranus creates ripples of luck throughout your life, Venus is also in Gemini as of April 24. This helps set the tone for what this new era represents. Having Venus alongside Uranus sweetens this energy for years to come. It helps you believe in yourself and in your worthiness to receive all you’ve ever dreamed of. Be ready, as everything is about to change.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.