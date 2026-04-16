3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success All Week, From April 20 - 26, 2026

Three zodiac signs are attracting financial success all week, from April 20 to 26, 2026. Be confident in what you choose to do in the days ahead, as this determines the success you create.

The week begins with an electrifying triple conjunction in Aries between Mercury, Mars, and Saturn on Monday. This is part of the ongoing stellium in Aries that continues through May 18. The merging energies of these three planets bring positive news and financial security.

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Aries requires confidence, which is crucial as Uranus begins a new cycle in Gemini on Saturday, April 25, just after Venus moves into the same air sign on Friday, April 24. Uranus in Gemini brings about sudden shifts in your financial life and a new approach to determining what is of value. You are asked to take risks and be open to new endeavors in the days ahead.

1. Pisces

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Rise to the occasion, dearest Pisces. On Monday, April 24, the triple conjunction of Mercury, Mars, and Saturn in Aries peaks. This alignment merges the energies of each of these planets, bringing new financial and career opportunities into your life. With the influx of Aries energy, you must be confident in what you are pursuing and ready to take action. While the stellium in Aries is ongoing, you need to seize this opportunity without delay.

The triple conjunction in Aries brings a newfound confidence and worthiness to your dreams of success. This helps you realize you don’t have to choose between meaning and wealth. You can have a life of both. You may need to become more responsible or diligent in your career and finances, but it is a change that pays off.

2. Cancer

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You deserve long-term financial security, Cancer. The First Quarter Moon in Leo rises on Thursday, April 23. Leo governs all aspects of your financial life, helping you be confident and embrace risks to attain success. It encourages you to be bold and go after what you desire, rather than waiting for it to come to you. This week, you are called to take action to create long-term financial security.

During this lunar phase, pay attention to how you feel. After all, the Moon governs your emotions. This means you should be feeling confident and capable as you take action toward creating greater success in your life. Leo often brings risks or the need to make a quick decision, so be sure you’re not shying away from change in the days ahead.

3. Taurus

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Embrace this era of change, Taurus. Gemini energy governs your wealth and financial stability. This is an expansive energy filled with possibilities. It helps you open yourself up to new endeavors and investments. On Friday, April 24, Venus moves into Gemini, ushering in a time of abundance just before Uranus shifts into the same air sign on Saturday, April 25. This is the beginning of a new era in your financial life that lasts through 2033.

Uranus in Gemini helps to shift your income stream and value system. It’s important to prepare yourself for this transit, as it requires confidence and flexibility. Uranus is known as the planet of shock and awe, so try to be open to changing your plans or financial strategy. This energy is meant to help you build a life of value and financial abundance, so allow yourself to embrace divine redirections during this new era.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.