Relationships Get So Much Better For 5 Zodiac Signs This Week, From April 20 - 26

Relationships are getting so much better for five zodiac signs during the week of April 20 to 26, 2026. The week begins with an intense conjunction between Mercury, Mars, and Saturn in Aries.

Despite it being Taurus season, Aries energy is still incredibly active. This triple conjunction helps you to take a mature approach towards your relationship and be open to change. This is needed as Venus moves into Gemini on Friday, April 24, just before Uranus shifts into this same air sign on Saturday, April 25. Venus in Gemini brings growth and new opportunities, while Uranus in Gemini is expansive.

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Uranus spends approximately seven years in each zodiac sign, and though it briefly dipped into Gemini in 2025, this is the start of its new cycle. Uranus remains in Gemini through 2033, bringing radical and unexpected change to you and your romantic relationship. Be open to change and the growth that it brings, as that is exactly what helps create your forever love.

1. Libra

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Don’t take the easy way out, Libra. Long-term relationships come with challenges, but that doesn’t mean it would be easier if you were with someone else. On Monday, April 20, a triple conjunction in Aries occurs, requiring you to approach your relationship with maturity. This conjunction involves Mercury, Mars, and Saturn, meaning you are able to talk through this situation. However, you also need to come up with a plan. Have the hard conversations and be radically honest about what you need moving forward.

Pay attention to what arises if you are single. The triple conjunction can bring in a new potential relationship, but it can also reveal insight into your romantic process. Try to observe any patterns or the ways in which you are asked to grow. The energy this week isn’t only about new love, but about a new you, too.

2. Aries

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Have hope, Aries. On Thursday, April 23, the First Quarter Moon rises in Leo. This lunar phase is about taking action on your intentions or desires for the future. Be sure that you’re focusing on the act of love instead of just sharing your feelings or hoping that your intentions are clear. Plan something special for the person you love and show them that they are a priority in your life. Be sure that your actions match your words.

If you're single, love gets a bit more playful during this lunar phase. While a First Quarter Moon brings a chance to take action in your dating life, Leo brings a lighthearted energy. This can represent falling for someone who is already a friend, or attracting someone into your life while you’re busy having fun. While this energy is great for meeting someone and enjoying yourself, it is best to hold off on any serious conversations until a later time.

3. Sagittarius

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Don’t lose sight of what is most important, Sagittarius. Venus moves into Gemini on Friday, April 24. In this air sign, the planet of love brings positive energy to your existing connection. This should be a time of falling in love all over again, or getting to know one another in new ways. While this is a positive time in your relationship, be careful about letting yourself get distracted. The energy of Gemini can bring in a wandering eye, and you don’t want to lose sight of what and who is most important to you.

If you're single, possibilities are suddenly everywhere as Venus moves into Gemini. This transit is the perfect time to start dating and putting yourself out there. During this time, you are encouraged to date multiple people, at least until you are sure of your feelings. Let yourself experience what dating feels like, and don’t be so quick to find your forever, as each experience is a valuable one.

4. Aquarius

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Break free from tradition, Aquarius. Uranus enters Gemini on Saturday, April 25, beginning a brand new cycle in your relationship. Uranus first moved into Gemini from July 7 to November 7, 2025, but then shifted back into Taurus as part of its retrograde. Now that Uranus is entering Gemini again, it remains here through 2033. This is part of a massive shift in how you approach love, and it affects the future of your relationship. Release the idea that your life has to look like anyone else's. Let go of traditions and focus on creating the relationship that feels right for you.

Romantic matters become exciting as Uranus moves into Gemini. This energy helps you to open yourself up to new people and experiences. Uranus often carries a level of surprise and shock, so don’t be afraid to take a chance on love during this time. You must broaden your perspective and be open in new ways. You may even have to choose between two people or two different lives during this time.

5. Capricorn

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It’s time to make lasting changes, Capricorn. Asteroid Pallas enters Aries on Sunday, April 26, highlighting your home and long-term relationship. This is an area that you’ve already been focusing on in April, as a powerful Aries stellium occurred. Yet, Pallas offers a new and much wiser perspective on the situation. It helps you understand what you need to do to improve your relationship and home life.

If you’ve been single, it's for a greater purpose. You aren’t just looking to date or to engage in casual meet-ups. Instead, you are truly looking for the person with whom you can share a life and family. Pallas in Aries helps you in this search. Trust yourself to make the decisions that are in your best interest. Ask the challenging questions of potential partners and be clear in your intentions, as that’s the only way to know if someone is truly right for you.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.