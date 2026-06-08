Weekly Love Horoscope For June 8 - 14, 2026: One Of The Luckiest Weeks All Year

Weekly love horoscopes are here for June 8 - 14, 2026. It's one of the luckiest weeks of the year for every zodiac sign because Venus conjuncts Jupiter in Cancer this week.

These are the two most beneficial planets in astrology and it’s rare they come together like this, blending the qualities of both to create a nurturing energy. This won’t happen again in 2026, so if you have someone special you want to spend time with, now is the time because this is one of the best days of the year for love and connection.

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On June 13, Venus enters Leo, where it remains until July 9. During this time, we will all want to be noticed a little more, even if this isn’t our typical nature. Over this next month, everyone's inner child will be wanting to go back to a more fun and playful time when everything and anything seemed possible. This is typically one of the most romantic times of the year.

The New Moon on June 14 is in Gemini, and it's about taking in and analyzing information, as well as chatting. Significant bonds can be built at this time through ideas and conversation, especially if it's with someone significant or a new love interest.

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Weekly love horoscopes for June 8 - 14, 2026:

Aries

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If there is any friction in a relationship, it will dissolve by mid-week. This week is about learning and realizing that emotional security and a true sense of belonging are what love is really all about.

Be upfront about what you really want this week, Aries, because now is the time to have an honest conversation about where things are going.

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Taurus

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The planetary alignments this week are moving toward the things you value most in a relationship, including a deep connection and a feeling of safety and security.

You want to feel as though your partner is on the same page as you. You are no longer willing to compromise, and if a relationship doesn’t seem secure, you will likely move on from it.

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Gemini

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Your birthday new moon falls on the 14th, Gemini. This serves as a reset for the next year concerning your hopes and aspirations.

With three planets in Cancer, your goals are likely to include a relationship that feels honest and secure, and that definitely has future potential.

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Cancer

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With three planets in your zodiac sign this week, including Jupiter and Venus, you should be feeling pretty good, especially if you are in a compatible relationship!

You're radiating magnetism toward others, Cancer. This week represents a true turning period in your romantic life this year, and you won’t accept anything less than what your senses are telling you it should be.

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Leo

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You are still under the powerful energies of the Full Moon that fell in your fifth house of love on May 31, making this a great time to meet someone new if you are single.

The New Moon on the 14th falls in your 11th house, which rules hopes and wishes. At this point, Leo, you are looking for an emotionally secure, true connection and won’t settle for anyone unpredictable or who doesn’t share your values.

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Virgo

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This is a week of heart-centered communication (and perhaps not being so analytical and prone to overthinking).

You have reached a point where you realize there is no point in masking people or behavior that is unsettling or inappropriate to you. You are only interested in what is real and has honest potential.

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Libra

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June 9 brings you one of the most romantic moments of the year with the Venus-Jupiter conjunction, Libra. This is a beautiful week to develop deeper bonds with someone special or begin a new relationship.

Cancer is about hearth, home and family, and this rings true even for Air signs! You could plan a trip during the New Moon on June 14 or meet someone who lives at a distance.

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Scorpio

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The Venus-Jupiter conjunction on June 9 represents a beautiful moment for you because Cancer is such a compatible sign. Now is the time to plan a romantic getaway if things have fallen short in your relationship, and it will give you an opportunity to get back on track.

If you're single, Scorpio, this week you'll likely meet someone who lives at a distance or was born in another part of the globe.

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Sagittarius

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Since the Full Moon on May 31 fell in your zodiac sign and the New Moon on the 14th falls in your house of partners, this is a special week when it comes to relationships, Sagittarius.

You are typically into adventure and excitement, but with three planets in Cancer, you are learning the value of emotional security and someone who genuinely cares as opposed to fly-by-night relationships.

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Capricorn

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This week could very well be one of the most significant months of the year for you when it comes to love, Capricorn. The Jupiter-Venus conjunction happens in your house of marriage and committed relationships on June 9.

I bet several Capricorns will even propose marriage on this day! It's a perfect day for a commitment or engagement. If you're single, this is a great day for meeting someone new, and should this be the case, you will be wowed!

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Aquarius

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This is a highly romantic week that marks a change in a relationship for the better. The New Moon falls in your fifth house of love, kicking off a significant positive two-week period when it comes to love and relationships.

Aquarius, this week you may lean toward something with more commitment and staying power. If you are single, this is one of those weeks when you could almost certainly meet someone new.

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Pisces

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This may just be the best week of the year, Pisces, and you are blessed when it comes to love since the Venus-Jupiter conjunction falls in your fifth house of love.

If you are single and looking, you most likely already met someone significant this year with Jupiter in your fifth house. If you haven’t, the time is now. And should you meet someone this week, they'll likely become very important to your future.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.