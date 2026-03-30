Your weekly Chinese horoscopes are here for each animal sign from now to April 5, 2026. The month launches with a highly productive week.

On Monday, take that first step to do something you want to do. Then, on Tuesday, remove obstacles. If you want to focus on making money, eliminate items that create friction with your focus. If you're trying to reduce debt, find ways to spend less or buy items you need at lower prices.

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Wednesday will be very busy, and it's the perfect day to schedule errands and get things done for yourself, family, and your partner. Thursday is an early day for resting and regrouping. Interestingly, we have two stable days in a row: Friday and Saturday, then on Sunday, it's time to start something new.

Rat

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What a great week to be a Rat. You're getting serious about money, and your starting point arrives primarily on Tuesday. However, on Monday, set a clear intention about what you want to accomplish financially. Write it down on paper and review it each day.

Wear navy to stay focused and grounded. Fortunately, a Dragon is coming into your life to teach you how to dream bigger. Keep your wallet clear of scraps of paper and your purse free of clutter to signal preparedness. Your lucky number is 8, symbolizing what you want: security.

Ox

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Monday is your power day, so use your time wisely. Start something new for work or change one thing you do daily. Midweek, life will get a bit busier, but stay true to your goals and plans.

Wear soft, earthy tones to remain focused. A Snake animal sign will help you to remain determined and committed when you feel like you want to quit. To remind you that organization is key during messy moments, rearrange your workspace and regroup. Your lucky number is 2, for inner peace.

Tiger

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Wearing red all week can help boost your confidence, and your lucky number is 17, which reminds you that life is about to change for the better. Plan to run most of your errands on Wednesday, since it's a Full day. Don't be shy about sharing all you've accomplished when talking with friends. You'll inspire others more than you realize.

A Horse animal sign recognizes your determination, and their presence encourages you to stay strong in your convictions. To remain focused on a particular goal, stand at your front door or look out a window and envision the life you want to create.

Rabbit

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Rabit, this is the week where doing less is more. You want to protect your peace. Start off with intention setting. Light a candle and think about your one goal. If it's love, make a date. If it's work, schedule one meeting.

Don't let all that you want to accomplish overwhelm you. Instead, remain emotional and steady. Wearing ivory can remind you to remain calm and stable. A Goat animal sign can help you formulate a plan to tie your wants and needs together. To remove distractions from your life, make it a habit to clear away clutter each day. Your lucky number is 6, for emotional stability.

Dragon

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Dragon, start the week thinking about your purpose and define it. You want to start something that matters and not hold back. Wednesday is your strongest day this week, and you'll be busy in conversations with people of influence.

You can add teal to your wardrobe to signal how friendly you are. Aim to be approachable and warm. Your lucky color this week is 11 for spirituality. A Monkey will. help you to grow professionally or personally with their support and love.

Snake

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Start the week by removing clutter, especially from corners or your personal spaces. You don't want to waste time or energy focusing on what irritates you. Your goal is to experience inner clarity. Don't make unnecessary purchases.

See how to improve your personal space to increase your sense of flow. Wear cream-colored items to remind you to stay clear-headed. Your lucky number is 4, for strength, and your ally is a Snake for their intense determination.

Horse

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Start the week with something blue added to a room or by your front door. You want to welcome fresh energy into your life. If you have a friend who's a Tiger, make plans to get together, talk or stay connected. Their encouragement helps you to feel confident about your thoughts. They encourage you to believe in yourself.

You're more comfortable in your life this week, and one way to remind yourself of your gentle strength is to wear a brilliant, bold blue. You want to be energized, and your strongest day to finish what you start is Friday. Remove any unneeded items that distract your attention. Aim for simplicity.

Goat

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Your lucky number this week is 7, for quiet, thoughtful. Your aim is inner stability, so when something feels off, make breathing room. This is the perfect week for rearranging furniture or adding a pop of color to a room.

Aim for soft shades like dusty rose or something warm and comforting. You want to talk to a Rabbit, either for an intimate conversation or to vent thoughts and concerns. Their warm disposition reminds you that you can handle anything that comes your way.

Monkey

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Wear silver to remind you of your mental sharpness. Keep a mental object on your desk or by your nightstand to remind you how strong you are. You want to be strong yet adaptable this week. A Rat enters your life to teach you how to think strategically. You want to be open to others' advice.

Try to avoid overthinking or worrying about problems you can't control. Before Sunday arrives, the path to healing or closure will reveal itself. You can start something new or take a risk over the weekend, but be sure to act swiftly when you know the path you need to take. Your lucky number is 13, for creativity and leadership.

Rooster

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You're working with a clean slate this week, Rooster. You want to reorganize, declutter and clear your personal space. A clean space sets the tone for every other activity you do. Take the lead, and think about 10, your lucky number, as it reminds you to be a leader.

When you have a conversation with an Ox, their purpose is to show you how to be productive, grounded and thoughtful. Wearing white is good for you, as it fosters mental clarity and focus.

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Dog

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Dog, you're good at telling the truth, and that is what matters this week, because honesty is demanded. Wednesday brings you to an important conversation. Don't be afraid to speak your mind, but do so with purpose. Wear olive green to remain emotionally balanced.

Consider adding greenery to your rooms to encourage a feeling of fresh energy. Start each day by opening a window to allow fresh air in. When you meet a Tiger animal sign, remember their purpose is to teach you bravery. The number 5 is your lucky number, reminding you to practice strength during change.

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Pig

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Pig, you tend to be a loner who values your personal space, but this week, you realize you don't have to do everything by yourself. You long for support, and by Sunday, you find it. A Rabbit enters your life to provide you with conversation and emotional support. Wear peach to remain approachable and open.

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Place something welcoming, like a mat, by your front door. If you spot 1 or 6, make a mental note about what you're doing because 16 is your lucky number. You'll find yourself entering situations that feel natural for what you want to do and grow in your personal life.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.