What To Expect During 11th House Profection Years

Annual profections is a unique branch of astrology that divides our life into cycles of 12 years. Here, each year is ruled by one house of the zodiac wheel, starting from the first house profection year when we are born all the way to the 12th house profection year when we are 11 years old. The cycle begins once more at the age of 12 and continues like so.

The 11th house profection year affects our life at the ages of 10, 22, 34, 46, 58, 70, 82, and so on. And depending on a few placements in our birth chart, these years can bring to us extraordinary experiences or challenges that require courage and conviction.

Meaning of 11th house profection years in astrology

During 11th house profection years, you may feel as if you are the only one who can clearly see something that is duping the rest of the world. You may also come across people who elevate your mind and introduce you to new ideas and breakthroughs. Some people discover their shadow selves, too.

The 11th house in astrology is the house of humanitarianism, community service, futurism, friendships, and ideals. It's the home of the Aquarius zodiac sign and is jointly ruled by Saturn and Uranus. It's the house that shows us how we stand out from the crowd, what our life purpose might be (or at least which cause or mission will bring us the most satisfaction), and how we push the envelope of what's possible and what's not.

Nevertheless, everyone does not have the same kind of experiences during their 11th house profection year. You need to look at the house, sign, and aspects of your natal Saturn and Uranus, along with the Lord of the 11th house in your birth chart to predict what your unique experiences might be.

Benefits and challenges of an 11th house profection year

Saturn and Uranus are not typically associated with the easy route. This is why, as the prime influencers of 11th house profection years, these planets tend to bring more challenges than benefits to us. However, keeping a positive mindset and belief in your ability to overcome such challenges brings extraordinary rewards, even if they take a few more years to show up.

A well-placed Saturn and Uranus in the birth chart can bring good authority figures into one's life during the eleventh house profection year. You may even reap the rewards of your hard work over the last few years. On the flip side, poor placements can bring enhanced scrutiny from the public or reveal flaws in your pioneering plans, very much like what happened with the Titan submersible.

The Lord of your natal 11th house can give more clues as to what your experiences might be during such a year. If you have Gemini in the 11th house, you need to look at the house, sign, and placements of your natal Mercury. If you have Cancer here, you need to look at your natal Moon. Interestingly, if Saturn and/or Uranus are the Lord of your 11th house (because of Capricorn or Aquarius), the possibility of a good 11th house year increases dramatically, although it may come with high stakes.

Since the 11th house profection year is the penultimate year for any profection cycle, a lot of the experiences here either prepare you for a brand new start in two years' time or enable you to close out chapters in your life. Changing your friend circle, joining a humanitarian cause, overhauling your diet from one end of the spectrum to the other, and even changing up your beliefs are indicated here.

The interesting thing is that since Uranus is a generational planet and moves very slowly through each zodiac sign, the 11th house profection year for an entire generation often has many similarities, creating a sense of comradeship among peers of the same age group. And the chapters they close during the 12th house year next often have eerie similarities, too.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.