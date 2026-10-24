This Week's Taurus Full Moon Is About To Show You Exactly How To Get What You Want

The Full Moon in Taurus on October 26, 2026 is admittedly a challenging transit. The Moon squares off with Pluto in Aquarius, so it's focused on what needs to be released and changed if you want to get what you want.

This week, this powerful transit has people revisiting points in their lives when they didn’t value themselves. Thankfully, with Venus back in Libra, it’s easier to forgive our past selves. Get ready to be reminded of what's worth fighting for. The changes this Scorpio season has in store show us our potential and who we are becoming.

1. Aries

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Venus retrograde has been pushing you to be more mature about how you handle relationships. The Full Moon in Taurus continues this story, showing you how becoming a more evolved version of yourself by abandoning negative habits will allow you to get what you want.

Your progress becomes evident this week as this Full Moon makes you more cognizant of the needs of friends or romantic partners. This is a good week for prioritizing your finances and implementing practical methods for growing them.

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2. Taurus

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Not only is Scorpio season bringing the wounds that need to be healed and taken care of to your attention, but there are plenty of advantages to having the Full Moon in your zodiac sign this week. You're closing chapters and initiating new cycles. This is an elevating process of understanding yourself a lot more, Taurus.

Your support system starts growing this week. Friendships transform as you become more aware of what you want from them moving forward. You will not settle for less in the connections you make.

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3. Gemini

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Creative ideas flourish this week. A breakthrough is closer than you think with Venus back in the sign of Libra. This is not the time to initiate anything new because Mercury is retrograde, but you can go back to a precious work in progress and give it your all.

Scorpio season allows you to dig deep and transform your talents to get what you want. Friends likely seem a lot more inspiring. They're key to expanding and growing your craft after this Full Moon.

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4. Cancer

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Your relationships are changing this week. Prepare for the Full Moon to cause a lot of ups and downs as the changes destabilize things for you. With Venus and Mercury both retrograde, you're about to uncover some things about close friends.

This is not the time to become fearful. Seeing the connections that are no longer allowing you to grow is good for you. But if what you want is to reconcile, Libra, you can.

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5. Leo

Jupiter in your sign is advantageous for you this week. It's making you wiser and encouraging you to speak your mind. All eyes are on you, so it would be best to set an example.

The Full Moon in Taurus brings out the aristocrat you are meant to be, allowing you to get exactly what you want. Be methodical and listen to friends who might need you. However, don’t get involved in drama and try not to take sides.

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6. Virgo

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As an Earth sign, this Full Moon is very meaningful. It's teaching you that fueling your dreams and focusing on the future is the way to get what you want. Don't be surprised if this Full Moon may makes you ponder over the places you want to visit or the new topics you want to learn more about.

While you're usually quite the perfectionist, Virgo, the energy actually makes you more comfortable with constructive criticism. Use it to review your existing projects. Old and new mentors are likely to show up this week to give you solid guidance. Listen up!

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7. Libra

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Financial planning is key this week. So is facing your fears when it comes to starting over. This Scorpio season is making you face what's blocking you from getting what you want.

You’re becoming more of a fighter since Pluto is having you release and rebuild parts of yourself. You are finding your power during this retrograde season. This week's Full Moon strengthens your armor even more.

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8. Scorpio

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It might be hard to forgive and forget, but the Full Moon in Taurus gives you a pretty valid argument for why it’s encouraged not to get obsessive over an old grudge. Embrace the new beginnings this week has in store for you because this is a magnificent week to start fresh with a clean slate.

With this new canvas you're being given, you may be more inclined to share your emotions. It's a powerful experience, Scorpio, but showing vulnerability to a romantic partner or a close friend only strengthens the connections you have with them.

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9. Sagittarius

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This retrograde season likely exposed your procrastination. Thankfully, the Full Moon in Taurus gets you back on track. Filtering your responsibilities and focusing on having more efficient routines is essential to prevent burnout. It's a lot harder to get what you want when you're exhausted, Sagittarius.

Changes are highly likely in your professional life soon, which is why it’s important to stay ahead. Since Mercury is retrograde, you may not feel all that motivated, Sagittarius. But this Scorpio season is showing you what you value and what is truly worth fighting for.

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10. Capricorn

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Although this is a week of reflection, you also welcome some romance into your life during the Full Moon. One warning for single folks that this isn't a good time to start a new relationship because Venus, the planet of love, is retrograde. But getting a better understanding of what you want in a future partner is the first step in actually getting it.

Healing from past experiences could be possible as Luna could bring to light the impact from those past relationships. The lesson now is not to repeat but to learn. Receiving praise during this time is possible, as your career sector could be illuminated as well by this transit.

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11. Aquarius

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This week, you're transforming into a jack of all trades. This Full Moon in Taurus pushes you to take on more responsibilities, which will force you to create balance between your professional and personal lives if you want to get what you want.

This is a time to get closer to your family history. Some old stories might resurface and new topics will likely be revealed. It's imperative to be patient with loved ones and listen carefully.

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12. Pisces

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This week's Full Moon supports your artistic endeavors. Creative expression is very important to getting what you want, Pisces. Explore new ideas. Since Venus is in aesthetic Libra, you can get inspired by going to a museum. Watching a movie or reading a book also count!

Expect to feel a lot more social as well. The Taurus Full Moon makes it easier for you to meet new people and get inspiration from them. Collaborating is important this week. It'll get you closer to others while also empowering you.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.