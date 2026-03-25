The Tarot Horoscope For Thursday, March 26 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for March 26, 2026 when the Sun is in Aries, and the Moon in Cancer. The collective tarot card for Thursday is the Eight of Pentacles, so today's theme is about commitment to dedicated effort.

The Sun is in fire and the Moon is in water, reminding us that conflicting goals can cancel out effort when energies are misaligned. Fire and water work well together when used wisely, and the Eight of Pentacles offers insight into how to use your energy most effectively on Thursday. Apply yourself to something you want to finish. Even if your emotions aren't supportive of what you need to do, you can power through and determination will arrive.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, March 26, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Aries: Eight of Swords

On March 26, you may feel a little trapped in a routine or even your job. But the truth is that there is a way out, and you can find it. Overwhelming emotions can cause you to miss opportunities right in front of your eyes. Today's message, per the Eight of Swords tarot card, is to step out of your belief and step into your reality.

The reality is that your beliefs are holding you back far more than the circumstances you are in. You can remove the blindfold from your eyes, Aries. When you do, you'll be surprised at how easy it is to change a situation you dislike.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Taurus: Knight of Wands

The Knight of Wands is about impulsive action. Taurus, on March 26, you're ready to get moving in a new and positive direction.

The day brings incredibly fast-paced energy, but don't get caught up in it without a plan. Use your judgment as you channel your drive into action. Speed can be reckless when it's directionless.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Gemini: Ace of Wands

Gemini, you start the day experiencing full creative potential. You have an idea that can easily be turned into a project or opportunity. Anything is possible on Thursday.

You can feel sparks of imagination motivating you to test and see what you can make. The Ace of Wands tells you not to overthink your actions. Instead, give in to your impulses. If you want to paint, dance, draw, write or speak what's on your mind, go for it! Act when the energy is there, and the timing feels right.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Cancer: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Yes, Cancer, there are people who will take advantage of your time and talents, but it's up to you to decide where to draw the line. The reversed Six of Pentacles tarot card warns against takers and one-sided relationships when it comes to generosity.

Don't let resentment build up and make you stop being who you are. Instead, say what you need to say on Thursday and draw boundaries that protect your heart from growing cold.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Leo: Two of Swords, reversed

Leo, sometimes you have to wait before the answers come. The Two of Swords, reversed, is about a mental breakthrough involving a period of indecision or lack of clarity.

Yet, on March 26, you make a move forward. Rather than stay stuck or in limbo, you take a risk and see if your decision works out for you. Today, you commit to the journey knowing that nothing is fixed; you can make changes as you go.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Virgo: The Star

There's always hope, Virgo. The Star tarot card is about hope and healing. On March 26, even in the depths of your problems, you still feel an ember of belief in your heart, fostering optimism.

Be gentle with yourself and others today. Even when you observe how harsh reality can be, see the positive outcome before it happens. When you perceive, you can conceive, Virgo.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Libra: Five of Pentacles

The Five of Pentacles indicates hardships that are far-reaching, affecting your spiritual, emotional, and financial well-being.

Hard times push for solutions, Libra. On March 26, look for them. They may appear in ways that are so apparent, you'll wonder how you missed them before.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Scorpio: Six of Wands, reversed

Sometimes people are blind to your positive traits, Scorpio. Not out of desire to hurt you, but because the universe is hiding you for protection. The reversed Six of Wands tarot card highlights a lack of recognition from peers, coworkers, family members, and people whom you've helped.

It's easy to feel hurt and even betrayed when you do good for someone, and they don't see your worth. However, on March 26, focus on being true to yourself and on living life according to your inner compass.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Sagittarius: Three of Wands

You're not meant to stay small, Sagittarius. On March 26, you realize how good it will be to expand a particular area of your life. You'll want to see what you can accomplish, and the Three of Wands signals growth in a big way. The work you've needed to do has already been done.

The foundation is set. Now, it's time for you to stay patient and keep focused on your next steps. You can watch your results unfold and add more energy to where you see your nurture is best utilized.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Capricorn: The Hermit

The Hermit tarot card highlights withdrawal as a means of spiritual and emotional renewal. On March 26, you could use a little escape from the world's busyness to focus inward. Tune in to your thoughts and emotions.

Feel your feelings, Capricorn. What you need to know won't be found in a book, online or by talking things over with a friend. Your higher power wants to speak to you, and that requires you to look within.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Aquarius: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

On March 26, you could experience some frustration. The Seven of Pentacles, reversed, symbolizes emotional upset, and it can leave you wondering what needs to change.

What you've worked on for some time may not grow as quickly as you wanted it to or needed it to. It's important not to quit now, but to stay true to your dreams. Evaluate what needs to change, and then apply your energy.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Pisces: Seven of Wands, reversed

Everyone needs a hero, Pisces, including you. On March 26, you may have to stand up for yourself, but the reversed Seven of Wands indicates potential shyness as a challenge.

Pisces, you can decide if a battle is truly worth your time and energy. You may prefer to remain silent and in your peace. Sometimes it's best to allow a problem to resolve itself without getting too involved in what you can't control.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.