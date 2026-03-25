3 Zodiac Signs Have A Lot To Look Forward To After March 26, 2026

Three zodiac signs have a lot to look forward to after March 26, 2026. The mental doors are flying open now that Mercury is direct, making us feel as if we've come upon a secret that was kept hidden for far too long.

On Thursday, information that was previously withheld from us becomes public knowledge. It gives us a chance to expand our horizons and look further than the surface. We feel as if we've received something important, and now, we're ready to get to work.

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The inspiration is great, so why wait? The time is now, and these astrological signs have so much to look forward to.

1. Leo

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What you've got going for you, Leo, is the ability to use your imagination and expand on what you already know. You're very good at making extraordinary plans.

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On March 26, you're thinking up something that another person might call outrageous. Yet, for you, it's just a natural progression of your thought process. You think big, Leo. We have to give that to you.

Now that Mercury is finally direct, it's quite easy for you to dream gigantic dreams. You know with certainty that you, if anyone, can make those dreams into realities. You have so much to look forward to, Leo. You've got this!

2. Capricorn

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You excel at long-term thinking, Capricon, and you're doing a lot of it on March 26. Whenever that happens, the wheels start to turn, and before anyone knows it, you're making plans and laying out the architecture.

While Mercury is direct, you're not wasting time, Capricorn. You're ready to act, and why not? That's how you like to move. You get an idea, and you expand on it, because you believe in it. In your world, there's just no reason to wait.

That's how you're able to expand your horizons during this time. You see potential, and you work with what is possible. Knowing you, you find almost everything possible, Capricorn. It's very cool to be you! You have so much to look forward to in the days ahead.

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3. Pisces

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Your mind has finally cleared up and you're seeing all of the good things that are ahead of you, Pisces. On March 26, you are jumping up and down for joy. What lies ahead is promising and inspiring. There's no doubt about that.

You are no longer bogged down with everyone else's problems, and you've learned very well the lesson of when to walk away. There are way too many negative things happening in the world right now for you to take them all on as your own. At some point, you need to draw the line, Pisces.

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On Thursday, you make the executive decision to walk away from the noise and just live your life, free from the burdens of just about everything. This is how you expand your horizons. You free yourself from being stuck in other people's worlds. Now, you have so much more to look forward to, Pisces. Nicely done!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.