4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On March 26, 2026

On March 26, 2026, four zodiac signs are receiving a powerful sign from the universe. Venus conjunct Chiron brings the healing vibes, and thankfully, we are not able to say no to them.

These astrological signs are about to receive some very strong signs from the universe telling them that it's OK to go back in the water, so to speak. We have felt a little shy about just about everything.

However, on Thursday, we feel like taking a chance again. We've overcome whatever we needed to overcome. Now, we're ready for new beginnings.

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1. Taurus

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The kind of healing that you're going through right now is helping you understand what you just went through and where you need to set your new course. It's all good, and you feel inspired, Taurus. You had a moment there when you devalued yourself, but that is about to change quickly.

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You let these things happen on occasion because you're only human. Yet, the healing vibe is all pervasive on Thursday. The sign you receive from the universe on March 26 tells you that it's time to get back on track. You've got this, Taurus!

2. Cancer

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Sometimes you just need to know that everything is going to be OK, even if it's just you convincing yourself of this idea. Well, of course, it's you doing that work, because you're the one living in your own world, Cancer.

Sometimes, it takes a while before your body catches up with your mind, or vice versa. Though you sometimes stay in the past where things go wrong, you receive a sign from the universe on March 26 that shows you it's all going to work out

On Thursday, it's virtually impossible not to heal or move on in a very prominent way. You're taking control, Cancer, and leaving the woes of the past behind you.

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3. Scorpio

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The sign you receive from the universe on March 26 has you healing old, personal wounds, Scorpio. A love story that left you feeling saddened and depressed finally sees its last breath. No more of that, ever, Scorpio.

You feel healed during this day, and all signs point to the idea that you really have moved on. You don't even realize you have until you notice that you haven't thought of that person in weeks.

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That's the real deal when it comes to healing, and you're not looking a gift horse in the mouth. This is real, Scorpio. You have healed. You are no longer attached to an experience that once caused you pain. Woohoo!

4. Aquarius

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You feel as if you've finally jumped over the last hurdle because you realize you're not in emotional pain anymore, Aquarius. Finally! On Thursday, you feel great.

In the long run, it's all about time. Spend enough time away from a problem and eventually that problem becomes small and meaningless. At this point, it's completely gone.

The signs from the universe are everywhere on March 26, and they are showing you that what you have right now is good enough. In fact, it's the best, and accepting the present for what it is brings great joy and contentment.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.