The Tarot Horoscope For Thursday, March 12 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for March 12, 2026 is here. The Sun is in Pisces, and the Moon is in Sagittarius, entering Capricorn. Today's collective tarot card is the Four of Cups representing loving kindness toward the self, especially during times of distraction.

The Moon changes signs on Thursday, and when that happens, we have what's called a void of course Moon. This means that there is no communication between the Moon and another planet during transition. What's intriguing is that this happens in our lives as well. It's easy to fall under the radar and be overlooked when life gets a bit busy. You focus more on getting stuff done and less on what needs to be said. With the Four of Cups representing missed opportunities on March 12, pay a little extra attention today knowing that a little diligence prevents problems before they start.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, March 12, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Thursday's tarot card for Aries: Two of Cups

Aries, the Two of Cups tarot card is about mutual attraction and the type of harmony that comes when two people are of the same mind toward one another. Today's objective is to be picky with your partnership choices.

On March 12, don't rush the process. Instead, be gentle with yourself. Looking for someone to love is a big deal. Finding someone who feels natural to you is best. Don't pick from a place of loneliness.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: Queen of Pentacles

On March 12, it's time to connect with the nurturing side of your expression. You can protect and provide for yourself and others, Taurus, but from a softer, gentler frame of mind.

The Queen of Pentacles is about a female caretaker, so tap into your sensitive side on Thursday and let your heart guide you where you're meant to be. Let your softer side reveal the power of your strength.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: Nine of Wands, reversed

Sometimes you work so much harder than you are used to doing, and yet, you prefer to smile to hide your fatigue. This could be why you have the reversed Nine of Wands tarot card, which denotes tough times that build endurance or lead you to see just how strong you are.

You rarely realize how strong you are until the moment you have to be, Gemini, but on March 12, it's time to pat yourself on the back for all your hard work and determination.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: The Fool

You're ready for a fresh start on March 12, Cancer. If you open your mind to the possibilities, the door to a new beginning opens for you.

The Fool tarot card is about having an optimistic viewpoint. Having an innocent outlook is important right now. You want to envision what the future could be without inhibiting yourself in any way. Instead, let your imagination flow. Allow your dreams to form because one could become a reality.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Leo: The Chariot, reversed

The Chariot tarot card indicates a lack of direction, Leo. When you are unsure where your life is headed, there may be a reason why, and you need to explore it.

On March 12, check the distractions in your life. Sometimes stress can cause you to lose sight of who you are, but that's a temporary loss. With patience and time to reconnect to the things that used to ground you, you'll soon overcome emotional numbness and rediscover yourself again.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: Three of Swords

Virgo, you may be going through some heartbreak right now. A loss of a friendship or feeling like time is rushing ahead so quickly can leave you pondering when you'll be happy again.

The Three of Swords can also signify sadness due to a disappointing situation involving another person. On March 12, know that what you are going through is temporary. Even though feelings are powerful right now, turning toward your pain is healing. One day, you will be stronger than your sadness.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Libra: Seven of Cups, reversed

Action is the missing link between your dreams and your imagination, Libra. On March 12, you have the potential to create anything that you want to, but it's important to put together a game plan so you can reach your goals and chase your dreams.

The Seven of Cups, reversed, comes with the advice to stop daydreaming and take action. Don't ignore the cool things you want to accomplish in life. Instead, go all in but with a game plan.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Lovers

You're ready for the good stuff, Scorpio. The Lovers tarot card is a bright light at the end of a tunnel signifying the perfect relationship. You can have all that you want and need, but one of the keys to getting there is to be thankful for where you are now.

Gratitude is the greatest path to lead you toward happiness in partnership. If you're single, list all the wonderful things you bring to a partnership, so you can attract what you desire. If you're currently coupled, list the traits you admire in another.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Sun, reversed

Today is the day when you show a side of yourself others rarely get to see, Sagittarius. The Sun, reversed tarot card indicates overconfidence, which can be fine until it's not.

On March 12, be careful not to assume you can do more than you can. Don't be inclined to overpromise and underdeliver. Listen to what others have to say, and if there's feedback, pay attention and consider it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: Three of Cups

It's going to be a wonderful day, Capricorn. At least, that is the symbolic meaning behind the Three of Cups tarot card. Three has to do with joyful reunions, and Cups is the emotional reaction to a situation.

On March 12, Capricorn, there's a desire for friends to spend time with each other. You want to savor the beauty of quality friendships and make memories that last a lifetime.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: King of Wands

The King of Wands is a visionary leader who can takes a single idea and turn it into reality. On March 12, this person can be you, and all you have to do is commit to a particular journey no matter how long it takes to accomplish.

Aquarius, you can do whatever you set your mind to do. Set a goal that helps you to feel motivated and driven. You want to be true to your word.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: Queen of Wands

Pisces, the Queen of Wands represents an independent leader and thinker who exudes warmth and is full of encouragement. On March 12, you have to decide the type of approach you want to take when it comes to interacting with others.

Do you want to be soft when asking for the things you need, or direct and more authoritative? Perhaps today is meant for a softer touch. Experiment to see how receptive others are toward you.

