4 Zodiac Signs Attract Lasting Abundance & Luck On March 12, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting lasting abundance and luck on March 12, 2026 when the Moon leaves Sagittarius to enter Capricorn.

The kind of luck that comes from Capricorn energy is luck that you create slowly over time by being consistent. Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, the father of time. This energy eliminates your desire for comfort. By encouraging you to see struggle as a process, the work of Saturn results in delayed but lasting abundance.

The process of attracting anything into your life on Thursday requires all things Saturnian, having patience and the belief that you get what you earn works out well for these astrological signs. Since the Moon is in Capricorn, what guides you forward isn't how you feel but your choices and strategy.

1. Sagittarius

On March 12, you're attracting abundance and luck through confidence. Since you're working with Saturn energy in your second house of self-worth until Saturday, Sagittarius, you have to give up something that stops you from gaining what you want. Saturn is about self-sacrifice and determining what habit or trait tends to sabotage your success. Consider things that are selfish or self-serving but give little result other than comfort once the experience is over.

Capricorn is the opposite of Cancer, so discomfort is currently your friend. If you put together a game plan and have to do work that's unfamiliar, that's OK. Let the process do its work, Sagittarius. The key is to persevere. Things happen as they are meant to when you stay committed to your growth with a goal in mind. Consistency pays, and you'll see the roots of abundance and luck produce what you're looking for soon.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Someone close to you becomes a source of abundance in your life on Thursday, Gemini. When the Moon is in Capricorn from now to Saturday, you get to petition for help from others who have the means to help you. Starting on March 12, you realize that you have certain areas of your life that need work. You have week spots, as does everyone else, but that doesn't have to stop you from reaching your goals. What it does require you to do, though, is drop the ego and find things that make sense.

A practical thing to do today is to let someone else do for you what you can't do for yourself. So, you swallow your ego and wear your heart on your sleeve. You drop the pretense and get honest. Saturn loves an honest confession, and now you're open to making a few of them. Say what you need to say and do what you need to do on Thursday. The next thing you know, you get what you want. Abundance and luck come to you because the process worked.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Doing less is the path to abundance and luck in your life, Virgo. When the Moon enters Capricorn on March 12, you get a boost of luck to your family and home sector. You appreciate and value the serious tone that is symbolic of Saturn's energy. You're enabled to do things that you haven't done in the past because you feel braver. Instead of hanging in there or pushing you through, you choose to let go and surrender.

Surrendering saves you time. You ask to be excluded from activities that don't make sense to you right now. The freedom created by yielding to life's circumstances leaves your soul feeling lighter. You're free to focus on what matters most to you. You have time to return in ways you hadn't experienced in so long. Now, you can reinvest it wisely in areas leading you to abundance and luck on a new level.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

The Moon in Capricorn brings out the best in you through your friendships on March 12, Pisces. Now, you get to eliminate the obstacles that stop you from enjoying relationships that are meaningful to you. You don't want to pick friendships that are unable to grow.

So, today becomes a moment of reckoning. You look for partnerships that can grow. Abundance comes through collaboration and partnership. You find your way through powerful interactions and conversations. Things look up for you because you aren't doing life alone anymore.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.