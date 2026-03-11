3 Zodiac Signs Receive A Glimmer Of Hope For The Future On Thursday, March 12

On March 12, 2026, three zodiac signs receive a glimmer of hope for the future. During the Capricorn Moon, we're putting in effort, and it pays off big time.

We have come to understand that we must keep hope alive if we're ever to be happy on this Earth. To do that, we have to keep ourselves busy with positive thinking.

On Thursday, three zodiac signs set the example for us all. We're living in reality, but that doesn't mean reality is a bad place. We must make an effort to make this reality a place of peace and understanding. Hope is alive! Don't let negativity take over.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

You know with certainty that hope will win and the darkness in your life will take a backseat, Cancer. This is because you embrace a positive attitude. If friends try to invade your space with the most recent negative news, tell them you aren't interested. You refuse to let negativity consume your life.

You wish to keep hope alive, and you're set on making that a reality. During the Capricorn Moon on Thursday, you see that the hope you wish to manifest happens only when you believe it will.

And so, you pave the way for a new era of hope and contentment. You are making a conscious effort to stay away from bad news, and it works. The future is looking bright.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Generally, you don't like to put all of your eggs in one basket, so to speak. That sometimes ends up with you buying into your own negativity scheme, Virgo. Well, no more.

You've seen how too much negativity can really disrupt just about everything in your life. During the Capricorn Moon, you realize that you're quite tired of giving your time away so freely to something that only gives you headaches in return.

This is when you open yourself up to the idea that hope can take you out of your funk. You see now that hope must be a part of your daily regimen, Virgo. During this lunar transit, it's easy for you to believe in the good once again. You receive a glimmer of hope in the future, and you plan to make it last.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

You are always the optimist in the crowd, Sagittarius. You're the one person you know who literally says no when people want to involve you in their drama. You don't mind missing out there.

In fact, you make it a point to let others know that you won't be sucked into the negativity of the news and social media. You like to keep your feed positive. You'd much prefer lighthearted videos of cats and babies to an onslaught of negativity.

Hope is alive and well in your world and getting better every day. During the Capricorn Moon, you are walking into a new era of hope that you know is easy enough to maintain, simply because you're you, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.