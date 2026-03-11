Hard Times Finally Start Coming To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On Thursday, March 12

On March 12, 2026, hard times finally start coming to an end for three zodiac signs. Thursday carries a healing energy that helps us evolve.

The universe has us pushing for transformation, and that comes at a cost. Fortunately, the cost is one well worth the effort. On Thursday, we are not standing in the way of the change that is meant to be. Rather, we are embracing it wholeheartedly.

These astrological signs realize that the past must stay in the past if we are to make anything good out of our lives. We heal, therefore we change, and we change so that we may love our lives.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

On Thursday, expect to get a reality check, Aries. What you learn on this day has you repairing something you thought was hopelessly broken. You didn't think you could snap back, and yet, here you are, statuesque. Nicely done!

Vulnerability got you here, and during this day, you see that every bit of it was worth it. Being vulnerable is difficult and often intimidating, but it pays off big time. You are now in the right headspace to take on change and newness.

This is when you consciously walk into the kind of transformation that there's no turning away from. You want change, Aries, and it's going to be positive and full of meaning. The hard times are finally over, and your future is looking bright.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

On this day, Libra, you heal your relationship with one particular person, likely either a friend or family member. This healing was needed, and frankly, long overdue. Thankfully, Thursday's astrological energy helps speed the process along.

You finally see mutual respect return to your relationship. Wow! It's suddenly obvious that it was missing before. Respect is everything, Libra, and without it, there's no progress because there's no trust.

On Thursday, you're able to rewrite the story. It includes the same characters, but this time, the future is based on agreements made in the present. Your relationship is healed, and the hard times have finally come to an end.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Little by little, you start to feel more like yourself again, Pisces. After a long period of spiritual dryness, you find that during this day, March 12, your faith returns, and your hope follows shortly after.

You are in the process of healing from an old wound, and right about now, you feel like you've made it to the other side. Finally! This healing has felt never-ending, but you make strides on a daily basis. Now, your transformation is really starting to show. It is your season, after all, Pisces. There's no better time to evolve.

This gives you inner peace and the knowledge that everything really is going to turn out all right. You just had to ride out the storm, and now, you're almost there, Pisces. The hard times are finally coming to an end. It's all good. Stay with it!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.