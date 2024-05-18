One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On May 19, 2024

Interested in what the tarot cards predict for you this Sunday, May 19? While the Sun is in Taurus and the Moon is in opposition to Mars, your one-card tarot reading will give each zodiac sign the insights to make your day unforgettable.

Tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on May 19, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice

You have a natural desire and inclination for justice and balance, Aries. Anger or other emotions can arise, revealing your low tolerance for anything otherwise. When you combine these desires with your skills, you are a force to be reckoned with. Let your courage lead you to what you know is right.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You may have gone through some hard things, Taurus, but this card shows you let the rain refine you; you're coming out stronger and wiser. Though you may have exceptionally high standards for yourself and, because of that, might be hyper-critical, the way you've responded to things is commendable.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

You are about to enter an abundant phase in your life, Gemini. However, your actions, too, play a role in the life you experience. This is a great time to assess the energy givers and drainers in your life, the things that motivate an upward spiral and those that don't.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You have the ability to lead others, Cancer. You may encounter some scenarios where you are presented with the opportunity to assume this role. Do so and make choices that support stability and reason. Don't be discouraged if it needs further development; just like any other skill, it takes time and practice.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Life can feel a bit lighter when you widen your perspective. Ram Dass said, "Our journey is about being more deeply involved with life and less attached to it." This may mean trusting, releasing control, or shifting your perspective. Remember, our perception is so powerful; it is our reality, for that is the lens through which we view and interpret our experience.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance - Reversed

Virgo, something in your life may be out of balance, causing distress. This is your time to reevaluate and adjust. Nothing is worth losing your inner harmony over, at least not long-term. It may be something internal, like overthinking thoughts, or potentially something else in you're life you're sticking to that isn't good for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands - Reversed

If you've been waiting for a resolution after a rough patch, here is your sign, Libra! This card signifies the light shining through. There might be solutions to conflicts, making up with partners, or simply soothing your spirit.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You may be dragging more than what you can carry, Scorpio. Or you can manage, but not for long and stay thriving. Today calls you to assess what you can do to handle the situation. Is it possible you've overcommitted to things, or is it just a busy season of life you must push through and find rest when you can?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Optimism and positivity are contagious, Sagittarius! It can work wonders for your hope and joy. If you feel you can't muster it yourself at this time, consider filling up from other sources—perhaps its good music, a podcast, or people who feel like sunshine. At the end of the day, there is much good and the sun is waiting to shine on your face.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Strength

Challenges can just be proof of just how much you are capable of, Capricorn. Our bodies can naturally react with nervousness or fret over a great deal of work, but today, with the harnessing of your skills, you can soothe your nervous system and get the job done. Your hard work will pay off, Capricorn!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Maybe the thing sabotaging your growth is your environment, Aquarius. When a plant doesn't bloom, you take external factors into account. Likewise, you can have the utmost desire and effort, but the power of what we're surrounded by stands strong. Even if you can't move cities, maybe it's being more selective with who you're hanging around or where you go.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

This card reveals you're a planner at heart, Pisces. You like to know the details and stick to the plan. That's great! However, life's challenges may encourage you to develop flexibility and adaptability. You don't need to change who you are, but these skills will come in handy to bounce back from life's unexpected turns.