One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On December 14, 2024

What will December 14, 2024 bring to your zodiac sign's tarot card reading? We are within the window of intense Full Moon energy, and this is the time to release heavy emotions and make room for positive experiences.

The Moon will stay in Gemini throughout the weekend, so prepare for lots of brilliant ideas and a few dynamic conversations. Find out how the Sun in Sagittarius and the Gemini Moon influence you on Saturday.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Daily tarot card horoscope for each zodiac sign on December 14, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Are you experiencing a creative block, Aries? This may be a sign to take a break and rest. Otherwise, this is a good time to engage in play without expectations; do things that ignite your inner child. You may journal your thoughts and feelings while being open to finding whatever thoughts hinder your imagination today.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You may be more capable and ready than you think, Taurus. The fear of pursuing something new may never disappear until you act.

Today, you are met with the wonderful opportunity to seize the present moment. Overcoming your fear is all about doing it while you still may be scared; you don't need to wait until the feeling goes away.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Notice and celebrate your wins, Gemini. The joy and accomplishment you get from acknowledging them can stir more energy within you and fuel you toward an upward spiral.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The High Priestess

What are you doing to connect to the still, small voice within, Cancer? Your preferred activity to do so may be getting in nature, journalling, or praying. Whatever it is, today is a lovely day to grow closer and more mindful of your intuition intentionally.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Sometimes, you can only help someone as much as they would like to be helped, Leo. You can pry and try, but someone not open to receiving your advice may be like a brick wall. Learn to let go and allow life to teach others their most important lessons.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Don't mistake your pursuit of excellence for one of perfection, Virgo. You have high standards and goals, which is amazing! However, sometimes, they can lead you to be too hard on yourself. This is a wonderful day to meet your expectations with compassion. How beneficial is a harsh inner critic, anyway, Virgo?

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Lovers

Who are the people you feel free to be yourself around, Libra? Today is a lovely day to make plans to enjoy quality time with those you love. You may engage in holiday-related activities or simply enjoy each other's presence.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Something within you may have shifted, Scorpio. You are finding a greater sense of peace and feel ready to process things on a new and deeper level. At this moment, you may ponder what you need to decrease in your life to make room for more.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

What are you passionate about, Sagittarius? Your eagerness and enthusiasm can give you leverage over others, as they provide you with a natural source of joy and energy. Today, ponder how you can incorporate things you love into your day.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

A new spark may be igniting, Capricorn. You may feel your creativity is being recharged or developing new relationships. This is a wonderful time to explore different opportunities and lean into your intuition.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Are you encountering a lack of teamwork, Aquarius? You may find there is an absence of harmony and a need to regroup and remember the project's original goals. Don't be afraid to pave the way and act first to create peace.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

You will soon come out of the other side, Pisces, and realize how it is all being mended for your good.

It is beautiful when you walk through challenges in life and look back and see how even negative experiences can serve good purposes in your life.

For example, you may have grown in strength or wisdom. Today is wonderful to practice reflection and hold fast to hope; the sun is coming.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.